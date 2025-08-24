Local Problems, Local Solutions

Guest contributor Jake Seegers exposes a costly pattern: Clallam County leaders keep exporting responsibility—and tax dollars—to out-of-town consultants while overlooking homegrown solutions. From costly contracts for outside firms to the overlooked success of local nonprofits and creative agencies, Seegers argues that the real prosperity multiplier lies in investing in our own talent. This is a call for courage, vision, and keeping Clallam’s future in Clallam's hands.

By Jake Seegers, guest contributor

Spending locally doesn’t just solve problems - it fuels prosperity. When dollars circulate inside Clallam County, they generate what economists call the local multiplier effect: each dollar spent creates 1.5 to 3 times its value in wages, purchases, and reinvestment. Money sent outside the county ends the cycle on the first transaction.

Yet time and again, our leaders export both responsibility and revenue.

Olympic Medical Center recently hired Illinois-based WittKieffer to oversee its interim CEO search at “no more than $12,000” per week (including the CEO’s fee). That’s an annualized cost of $624,000 - over 5% of OMC’s $12 million levy. How much of that sum will strengthen Clallam’s economy? Likely only what the interim CEO spends while briefly living here.

The trend doesn’t stop there. In 2021, Clallam County Health and Human Services retained Maryland-based Cloudburst Group.

And more recently, Olympia’s Knox Works LLC, to help address gaps in homelessness response and crisis management.

The City of Port Angeles has funneled hundreds of thousands of tourism marketing dollars to a Bend, Oregon firm.

Why are local leaders so quick to ship our tax dollars away for outsourced solutions?

Out-of-town consultants thrive on risk-averse, idea-deficient leadership. They offer a tempting deal: take credit if we succeed, blame us if we don’t. But, failed solutions remain with our residents, and economic stimulus is lost.

Embracing local talent takes courage. It means leaders and contractors share ownership of the results because they continue to live here, regardless of the outcome. But, when homegrown visionaries succeed, the payoff is enormous - economic growth, community pride, and transformation that outsiders can’t deliver.

A Local Triumph: 4PA

Just ask Joe DeScala, founder of 4PA, a local non-profit focused on trash cleanup and transitional, temporary shelter for the homeless population. Eight years ago, observing notable increases in homelessness, trash, and encampments along his regular running routes, Joe stepped up to answer the question:

How could his hometown address the well-being of the homeless population while also promoting public safety and enjoyment?

He engaged local officials, social service organizations, law enforcement, and volunteers. What he found were fragmented responses and resource allocation that neglected “the most vital work to help mitigate the growing problem.”

Joe saw the need for balance:

“Exclusively prioritizing shelter while not setting boundaries on encampments in public spaces can do more harm than good in the long run. It leaves our city vulnerable by not progressing our unsheltered on a path towards more appropriate locations.”

In 2021, 4PA was born. Since then, with local donations and volunteer power, the group has:

Removed 325,000 pounds of trash

Collected 30,000 syringes

Connected unhoused residents with social service options

Prepared to launch three tiny homes at its downtown Touchstone campus, with eight additional homes planned

With more than 1,000 volunteer hours annually, 4PA shows what happens when locals lead.

An Opportunity for Local Leadership

So, how can elected leaders adopt this model?

One such opportunity is imminent: The City of Port Angeles recently issued an RFP (Request For Proposal) for “Tourism Advertising and Marketing Services”. This contract is funded by the city’s Lodging Tax Fund. Readers may be familiar with the current Visit Port Angeles campaign, managed by design firm LuLish out of Bend, Oregon.

The price tag? $210,000 in 2025.

But can an out-of-state firm really capture the personality of Port Angeles?

Locals know how to sell the city because they live it and they love it. They hike the trails, paddle the waters, and spend time in the places that make this region unique. They know the quiet beaches and the best coffee spots. They understand what makes people want to visit—and what makes them want to stay. It’s not just about scenery; it’s about knowing the pulse of the place.

That’s hard to replicate from a desk in Bend. Maybe that explains why the Visit Port Angeles YouTube channel hasn’t produced new content in seven years.

Wander Fuca: A Local Proposal

Fortunately, local agencies are stepping up with proposals.

Among the contenders is Wander Fuca, founded in 2022 by Kylan Johnson, whose track record includes guiding more than 2,500 clients around the world in shaping effective branding and advertising campaigns.

Wander Fuca began as a co-op workspace and business incubator that was launched as a place for locals and travelers to work, share ideas, or book a conference room. This downtown establishment is growing into what Johnson envisions as an economic engine — built to equip local business owners and prepare interns to fill critical job vacancies across the community.

Wander Fuca’s proposal to the City promises to involve and elevate local businesses in tourism marketing efforts, including:

Monthly marketing seminars and ongoing advertising/design support

Quarterly campaigns to recruit and retain creative participants

A rotating “Featured Business” calendar

Marketing 101 workshops for businesses and event organizers

Proactive involvement of local partners in tourism campaigns

Kylan Johnson in front of Wander Fuca.

Wander Fuca plans to harness this community activation and engagement to present Port Angeles with a cohesive, authentic voice.

Curated storytelling would recruit potential visitors with a personal invitation. Kylan calls this “audience-centric campaign design.” Instead of uniform messaging, Wander Fuca would create customized content and engage audiences based on their unique interests and desires.

“Whether it’s young families planning a weekend, bikers heading to the trails, or international travelers arriving by ferry, we’ll meet them where they are and guide them into the experiences they’re seeking.”

This approach is dynamic. Quarterly micro-surveys would be collected from visitors and locals to determine which approaches are working best.

Wander Fuca takes measuring success seriously. Millions of views are just bragging rights without engagement or conversion.

“Our strategy prioritizes content that invites action: shares, saves, clicks, bookings, and real-time exploration. This is about creating momentum, not just impressions.”

A Proven Track Record

Wander Fuca’s ambitious action plan is backed by Johnson’s experience. Over 12 years, he’s led marketing campaigns, developed brands, and built storytelling platforms for clients worldwide. His work with influencers has generated millions of views, and he co-produces his wife’s hit YouTube channel, Brecky Breck (230 million views, and counting).

Locally, Wander Fuca has boosted visibility for community institutions like Lincoln Park BMX, NW Cup, and Elevate PA.

In a formal endorsement, Sean Coleman, President of Lincoln Park BMX, highlighted Johnson’s work:

“One of the most impressive examples of Kylan’s work is the YouTube video he produced featuring our track and his character Brecky Breck. This video has become their highest-viewed content, with over 31 million views – an outstanding accomplishment that brought tremendous exposure to our program.”

Why Local Talent Matters

Hiring qualified local talent isn’t just about aligning skills with community needs for better outcomes. It’s about keeping dollars in our economy and building a sense of shared pride and investment. When our community members succeed, the whole community succeeds with them.

Like Joe at 4PA, the Johnson family did not have to be asked to step up and change our community for the better. Both saw needs and responded with their time, talents, and resources.

This kind of leadership is contagious.

What’s Next?

From the selected finalists, the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee will make a recommendation to the Port Angeles City Council.

City Council has final authority to award the contract.

The question for the Port Angeles City Council is simple:

Will we continue outsourcing our community’s voice and finances, or will we bet on the energy, passion, and vision already here at home?

What Can You Do?

Contact the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee: ced@cityofpa.us Contact Port Angeles City Council: council@cityofpa.us Contact Port Angeles City Council Members: Click Here for Email List

Let them know that you want local representation for the voice of Port Angeles. Let them know that you want to keep the money here.

