New Revelations Deepen Election Integrity Concerns Over DSA Agenda

Fresh light is shining on the local Socialist chapter’s election-related activities in Clallam County. The DSA is set to host a voter registration and ballot-printing event this Saturday, July 25, during the Tree Park Collective’s harm reduction outreach. The developments are raising new concerns about potential influence on low-information voters — particularly since Commissioner French also sits on the county Canvassing Board responsible for certifying election results.

A Note to Voters: If your Voters’ Pamphlet includes information about Jake Seegers and Mike French, but the Commissioner race doesn’t appear on your ballot, here’s why: Only District 3 (the West End) votes in the primary. Voters in Districts 1 and 2 will decide the race in the November general election, along with the rest of the county.

A segment on Social Media Saturdays over the weekend is drawing widespread concern about the integrity of elections in Clallam County, with additional details continuing to emerge.

The local chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America has endorsed several candidates and officially recommended incumbent County Commissioner Mike French. The group is also circulating sample ballots that cross out candidates’ self-identified “Independent” party preferences and has replaced them with “Republican.”

Compounding these concerns, the DSA is promoting an event next Saturday at noon to register voters and print replacement ballots.

This event is planned in conjunction with the Tree Park Collective, a group that gathers weekly at Jessie Webster Park (Tree Park) behind Swain's to serve meals to those in need, distribute clothing, and provide harm reduction supplies to active drug users.

The nonprofit was previously called “Food Not Bombs” and was founded by trans/non-binary farmer Jenson.

Jenson also co-founded SisterLand Farms with Clallam Conservation District Vice-Chair Christy Cox.

SisterLand Farms recently partnered with the North Olympic Library System and Clallam County Health and Human Services for a “family-friendly” event that included harm-reduction materials alongside political polling on issues such as Free Palestine, Land Back, and Black Lives Matter.

The Tree Park Collective operates on a risk-reduction model that explicitly does not aim to end drug use.

Adding to the unease is the fact that Commissioner Mike French, whom the DSA recommends, serves as Chair of the Clallam County Canvassing Board—the very body responsible for reviewing vote totals, validating ballots, certifying results, and overseeing recounts.

Clallam County Canvassing Board

Current members of the Canvassing Board include Auditor Shoona Riggs, Prosecuting Attorney Mark Nichols, and Commissioner Mike French.

On Saturday, CC Watchdog emailed Commissioner Mike French requesting his perspective on election integrity as a member of the Clallam County Canvassing Board. The email specifically raised concerns about the DSA’s upcoming voter registration and ballot-printing event at the Tree Park Collective’s harm reduction outreach, including the circulation of sample ballots that mislabel Independent candidates as Republicans and the potential to mislead first-time or low-information voters.

As of this publication, Commissioner French has not replied.

Connections to Harm Reduction and Local Nonprofits

The Tree Park Collective, also operating as “Mutual Aid Support and Harm Reduction” (MASHR), is regularly promoted by Clallam Democrats Rising and Indivisible.

From “Clallam Democrats Rising.”

The Tree Park Collective has been credited for transforming a once family-friendly park into an area plagued by needles, garbage, tents, and open drug use.

Open drug use in Jessie Webster Park.

Supplies distributed there have been linked to Sequim resident Joyce Stuart.

The MASHR van, an independent nonprofit vehicle not affiliated with Clallam County Public Health, distributes harm reduction supplies throughout Port Angeles.

The county commissioners have appointed Joyce Stuart to the Homelessness Task Force.

Connecting the Dots

There are strong ties between SisterLand Farms, County Health Officer Dr. Allison Berry, harm-reduction initiatives, The Democratic Socialist Party, and Commissioner Mike French.

Dr. Allison Berry at a SisterLand Farms event.

Substantial public funding flows to NGOs through county grants and contracts approved by the Board of Commissioners. The current approach prioritizes inputs (such as Narcan administrations and supplies distributed) over measurable outcomes like individuals exiting addiction. This sustains a cycle that justifies continued funding.

In the county commissioner race, supporters of the status quo are focusing attacks on challenger Jake Seegers, who has called for rigorous metrics, outcome tracking, helping addicts enter recovery, and encampment cleanups rather than continued funding without accountability.

Indivisible activist Jamie Porter, known for her two-year campaign to keep Towne Road closed, was recently appointed to the Clallam County Homelessness Task Force by the Board of Commissioners.

Ultimately, Clallam County voters will decide the direction for their community.

Please remind at least one person to return their ballot today.

Today’s poll

Today’s Tidbit: Hodgson’s Misleading Statements

A close review of the Voters’ Pamphlet reveals discrepancies in statements submitted by candidate Mark Hodgson, who is running for State Representative.

Under “Elected Experience,” Hodgson claims he has served on the Port Angeles City Council since 2025 to present. In reality, he was sworn into office in January 2026 — meaning he has roughly six months of experience, not a full year as implied. He also incorrectly listed service on the Charter Review Commission in 2024; he actually served in 2025.

These inaccuracies, combined with questions about Hodgson listing his primary residence in Olympia while running for local office in Clallam County, are raising concerns about the transparency of his campaign.

To date, Hodgson has not responded to inquiries regarding these issues.

Leave a comment