Clallam County Watchdog

Clallam County Watchdog

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Jeff Tozzer's avatar
Jeff Tozzer
9h

The county commissioners did not respond to yesterday's questions about the county participating in events hosted by political activists. Here is an email sent today to Commissioner Mike French:

Dear Commissioner French,

According to the Clallam County website, you serve on the County Canvassing Board, the body responsible for reviewing and certifying election results following each election.

A local chapter of the Democratic Socialists has announced plans to register voters and distribute printed ballots during an outreach event at a local park later this month. The event will also include providing meals to homeless attendees and distributing harm reduction supplies to active drug users. One of the sample ballots the group has shared labels candidates running as "Independent" as "Republican" instead.

As a member of the Canvassing Board, what is your perspective on election integrity in situations where political advocacy groups register voters while distributing ballots that appear to misidentify candidates' party affiliations? Do you believe there are any concerns when political activists inaccurately describe candidates, particularly for first-time or low-information voters?

Thank you for your time. I look forward to your response.

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Liz Mason's avatar
Liz Mason
11h

Things are heating up....

How is it that they are allowed to print up ballots??

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