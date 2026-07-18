Commissioner Mike French snagged the North Olympic DSA recommendation — with the group now hosting ballot printing and voter registration at Tree Park for homeless addicts. Mark Hodgson gains Commissioner Ozias’ backing amid scrutiny of both their track records. Sequim City Council suddenly wants public input after ignoring overwhelming opposition on wildlife refuge transfers. King County’s “pure corruption” homelessness failures hit close to home in Clallam. That and more — this Social Media Saturday.

Harm reduction allies target homeless addicts for ballots

In major local news, Commissioner Mike French secured the recommendation of the North Olympic Democratic Socialist Party.

The local chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, which has officially recommended French, is hosting a “ballot printing and voter registration” event on July 25 at Jesse Webster Park (Tree Park) in Port Angeles.

The Tree Park Collective provides weekly direct-action services to the unhoused, including food, clothing, and harm reduction supplies. It operates on a risk-reduction model that prioritizes safer use instead of cessation.

French, Health Officer Berry, and local Socialist-aligned groups strongly back harm reduction approaches. The event appears to be coordinated efforts to register and assist homeless drug users with voting, raising questions about turnout strategies in local races.

Hodgson’s Endorsements Raise Questions About Company Kept

Mark Hodgson continues gaining endorsements from local elected officials, including County Commissioner Mark Ozias, who Hodgson praises for leadership and collaboration.

Yet Ozias has faced criticism for actions like shutting down a gravel pit (costing family-wage jobs), pushing tax increases via his leadership role with NGO lobbyist organization the Washington Association of Counties, and collaborating on transferring the Dungeness Recreation Area County Park to tribal control without public input.

Hodgson himself had the worst attendance of all charter review commissioners, listed an Olympia primary residence while serving locally, and faced regularly disregarded rules and bylaws during his charter review term to further his agenda.

You can judge people by the company they keep—voters may prefer Independent Marcia Kelbon.

Sequim City Council’s Selective “Public Input”

Sequim City Councilmember Dan Butler is urging residents to help finalize the city’s 10-year comprehensive plan, stressing the need for input from staff and officials.

However, months ago the council ignored overwhelming public opposition to supporting the transfer of two wildlife refuges to the Jamestown Corporation and proceeded anyway.

This Sequim City Council has already sent a clear message: your voice only counts when it agrees with theirs.

“Pure Corruption,” Not Just Policy Failure

Former Washington State Senator Mark Miloscia, with deep experience on housing and human services committees, calls King County’s homelessness system “pure corruption” at its core.

He warned 20 years ago that the system lacked accountability, audits, and measurable results; proposals to track individuals by name and tie funding to outcomes were gutted. Instead, a “homeless industrial complex” emerged where more homeless people mean more funding for nonprofits, with little incentive for actual reductions.

Miloscia points to moral and integrity failures, enabling behaviors rather than demanding treatment and results. Despite billions spent, numbers soared from under 2,000 to over 16,000. Recent financial scandals at the King County Regional Homelessness Authority echo his predictions.

This isn’t confined to Seattle.

Clallam County commissioners funded three safe parking spaces for $118,000 and backed the North View permanent supportive luxury low-barrier homeless housing project opening soon at over $350,000 per unit, complete with rooftop terraces, EV charging, and a dog-washing sink.

Read the article here and see if King County’s approach to homelessness reminds you of anything.

Colville Tribes’ Major WSU Athletics Sponsorship

The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation signed an $8.43 million, five-year sponsorship with Washington State University Athletics—the largest in department history.

It includes jersey patches, youth clinics, basketball programs, and educational initiatives, part of a broader trend of tribes leveraging sports for visibility and community support. This reflects the growing economic and political reach of tribal corporations.

Some tribal members have voiced concerns familiar to local tribes: that profits from such ventures and other enterprises do not sufficiently trickle down to everyday enrolled citizens.

Indivisible Sequim’s Endorsements and Concerning Rhetoric

Indivisible Sequim, promoted with League of Women Voters support, has endorsed incumbent Commissioner Mike French over challenger Jake Seegers in District 3. The group, which frames its work as defending democracy, has drawn criticism after a Facebook post where Indivisible member Jon Redmond told a resident, “I’d take you out too, if it was legal,” and wished for the “privilege of serving on your firing squad.”

Indivisible’s mission emphasizes justice and accountability.

Campaign Tactics Heat Up

Port Angeles resident Alexandria Fermanis, who emailed Jake Seegers vowing to do everything she could to thwart his campaign, now displays car signage proclaiming her love for skunks, an animal that has become code for supporting Commissioner Mike French.

A closer look at her permanent sticker, on the lower right of the screen, reveals another message:

Such moves highlight intensifying personal dynamics in the county commissioner race.

CC Watchdog Responds to Accusations

A Facebook user recently labeled CC Watchdog a “racist who doesn’t like the tribes and anyone native, hates the gays and the they’s and hates the homeless.”

With over 700 articles and hundreds of podcasts, I challenge anyone to provide specific cut-and-paste examples of such stances. If valid evidence exists, I owe an apology.

Scrutiny of policy, spending, accountability, and outcomes is not hatred—it’s our civic duty.

Port Angeles Sign Pick-up Location

This Week From the Scanner

Note: Dawn View Apartments are permanent supportive housing operated by Peninsula Behavioral Health.

More on this incident next Sunday.

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