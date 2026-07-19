Jake Seegers Faces Rumors Head-On

In this special edition of Sundays with Seegers, Clallam County Commissioner candidate Jake Seegers flips the script — instead of interviewing a guest, he sits down for an in-depth, no-holds-barred interview conducted by Will (“syspig”), moderator of the Port Angeles subreddit.

For months, rumors and critiques about Seegers have circulated on Reddit. After Seegers publicly offered to address concerns on a podcast — with raw audio available for anyone to repost — no critics stepped forward.

Will stepped in with verbatim community questions, covering everything from the Seegers Foundation’s charitable giving, campaign expenditures, real estate holdings (including parcels near Olympic Hot Springs Road), PDC disclosures, campaign signs, and cash contributions, to his views on harm reduction, independent status, and local leadership.

Seegers responds with personal stories, family context, and policy details, stressing face-to-face authenticity over anonymous online debate. He explains his limited use of social media, his commitment to local issues, and his vision for practical change in Clallam County.

Whether you’re a supporter, skeptic, or simply curious, this episode delivers straight answers and insight into the candidate behind the headlines.

Listen now and decide for yourself.

Editor’s note: This blog is published by Jeff Tozzer, the former campaign manager of Jake Seegers. None of the content here has ever been approved or paid for by Jake Seegers for Commissioner. To learn more about Jake Seegers, visit JakeSeegers.com.

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