Clallam County Watchdog

Clallam County Watchdog

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Jeff Tozzer
2h

The county commissioners did not reply to an email asking if they would consider using their membership in WSAC to ask the state to revisit the agreement in which tribal fueling stations keep 75% of the collected gas tax. Here is today's email to the commissioners:

Dear Commissioners,

Clallam County Health & Human Services recently participated in an event alongside groups promoting causes such as Black Lives Matter, Free Palestine, and Land Back. County staff hosted a booth at the “family-friendly” event that appeared to provide safe-sex materials, oral contraceptives, and boxes of the morning-after pill.

Who authorized the department's involvement, and what criteria are used to determine which events are appropriate for county staff to participate in?

Does the Board of Commissioners believe it is appropriate for a taxpayer-funded county department to participate in events where political or ideological advocacy groups are present? If so, where does the County draw the line to ensure it remains politically neutral while serving all residents?

Thank you for your response.

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jedjennings50's avatar
jedjennings50
2h

I am so tired of people being labeled as LGTBQ+. We are all people and sexual preference should not be the judgement of special rights or programs. The left is fear mongering this as a political boom to their beliefs. They could care less as long as u vote blue. We all should live our lives in a lawful polite way and treat everyone equal. I do not have the right to judge other people but I do have the right to not agree with them.😎

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