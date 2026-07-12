In a powerful episode of Sundays with Seegers, a woman known only as “SC” shares how she escaped meth addiction, what recovery really takes, and why she believes local leaders are listening to the wrong voices.

What if the people shaping drug policy spent an hour listening to someone who actually lived it?

That’s exactly what listeners will hear in the latest episode of Sundays with Seegers, where Clallam County commissioner candidate Jake Seegers sits down with “SC,” a recovering meth addict who has now spent more than 12 years rebuilding her life—and helping others do the same.

SC asked to remain anonymous, but her story is anything but hidden. She candidly recounts how she became emancipated at just 16 years old, supported herself through multiple jobs, and was slowly pulled into addiction by the people surrounding her. What began as occasional meth use spiraled into years of abusive relationships, drug dealing, hospitalizations, and eventually a fight for her life.

“I’ve cheated death so many times. I’m here for a reason.”

Unlike many policy discussions that rely on statistics and reports, SC offers something rarely heard in public meetings: firsthand experience. She explains how addiction is funded through theft, welfare fraud, drug sales, and an underground barter economy where “everything has a dollar sign.” She describes why recovery is so difficult when drugs become not just a substance, but an entire lifestyle built around relationships, money, and survival.

Perhaps most striking is her assessment of today’s addiction landscape. While acknowledging the value of tools like naloxone and medication-assisted treatment, she argues that the current system has expanded harm reduction without building enough pathways to recovery.

"I think we've expanded a little too much. We should really be trying to focus more on that sense of community and trust into an intervention."

SC believes today’s environment is actually harder to escape than the one she left more than a decade ago, citing the arrival of fentanyl, changes in Washington’s drug laws, and what she sees as a growing acceptance of open drug use.

“It’s a very inviting environment for chaos,” she tells Seegers. “We’ve made a really inviting climate to use in.”

But the interview isn’t simply a critique of policy. It’s ultimately a story of hope.

After nearly dying from complications related to addiction, SC says a series of what she calls “divine interventions” gave her one last chance. She cut ties with everyone in her old life, completed outpatient treatment, rebuilt relationships with her family, and today spends her time caring for her disabled mother, raising her daughters, and mentoring others who want to escape addiction.

Her message to those still struggling is simple:

“You are worth more than your addiction. You are worth more than the worst thing you’ve ever done.”

She also leaves local leaders with a challenge that may resonate far beyond Clallam County:

“Keeping people alive is important, but helping people build lives worth living is the goal.”

It’s one of the most candid conversations yet on Sundays with Seegers—not because it offers easy answers, but because it comes from someone who has lived every side of the crisis.

Editor’s Note: SC has chosen to remain anonymous for this interview. Readers interested in following more of her writing and perspective on addiction, recovery, and community issues can follow her at SC’s Substack.

SC’s Epilogue

I’ve thought more about the question you asked regarding people living in encampments, surrounded by addiction, who want out. I had so many thoughts swirling in my brain that I feel I answered that question poorly and wish to expand.

The biggest problem I see is that our current system isn’t built to respond to the moment someone finally decides they want help. Addiction is often accompanied by brief windows of clarity where a person becomes willing to accept treatment, but our system frequently requires appointments, referrals, assessments, transportation, waiting lists, and delays. By the time those pieces come together, that window may have closed. I know that when I have tried to find an immediate solution for someone, I have been met with these barriers, and often I am unable to obtain the structure of help needed in that brief second.

If someone asked me today what immediate path exists for an addict living in an encampment who wants out right now, the only answer I could confidently give would be to walk into the emergency room and tell them, “I need help now, not later.” And unfortunately, that won’t complete what is needed after the initial detox and treatment ends.

That shouldn’t be the only option.

I support aspects of harm reduction because keeping people alive matters. But survival alone shouldn’t be the end goal. Much of that funding can be redirected. Every interaction with someone struggling with addiction should create a clear and immediate pathway toward treatment, recovery, mental health services, stable housing, and ultimately self-sufficiency.

When someone reaches the point where they are ready to accept help, the response should be immediate. We should have resources available to connect people with shelter, treatment assessments, detox services, transportation, recovery housing, counseling, and peer support without weeks of delay.

I also think our communities need to stop viewing public disorder as something normal. When someone is living in a tent, severely addicted, mentally ill, cycling through arrests, overdoses, emergency rooms, and crisis services, that is not independence. That is a person in crisis.

Law enforcement, public health, behavioral health, housing providers, and the courts should all be working together toward the same goal: helping people move toward recovery and stability. Arrests and citations should come with real opportunities for treatment, counseling, and recovery programs. Recovery housing, Oxford-style homes, life-skills training, job training, and peer support should be expanded so people have somewhere to go after treatment.

And for those whose addiction or mental illness has progressed to the point that they can no longer make rational decisions for themselves, I believe mandatory treatment should be part of the conversation. I’ve buried too many people, and I’ve watched too many others slowly die while everyone stood back and called it a choice.

Compassion isn’t just keeping someone alive another day. Compassion is creating every possible opportunity for them to reclaim their life.

The goal should be to make recovery more accessible.

You have a good first step idea with making the shelter more attractive to people struggling.

The other after thought I had was when you asked what I did for the time in between getting out of the hospital and getting treatment through OPG [Olympic Personal Growth Center], I didn’t answer that well either.

I completely focused my energy on getting healthy again. I was weak and under weight so I temporarily replaced my addiction with other activities for that time. I started exercising to build up strength and get my lungs working properly again. I attended AA meetings because I liked the AA meetings better than NA meetings where I experienced a lot of “gate keeping the program” behaviors. I slowly built up my trust and relationships with my family and friends whom I had previously abandoned. I replaced my desire for drugs, with the desire for health and structure.

Hope this helps you understand a little better where I should have gone with the conversation. Thank you again for the opportunity to speak up on an issue so near and dear to my heart.

— SC

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Editor’s note: This blog is published by Jeff Tozzer, the former campaign manager of Jake Seegers. None of the content here has ever been approved or paid for by Jake Seegers for Commissioner. To learn more about Jake Seegers, visit JakeSeegers.com.