Equity at the County Fair

At this year’s Clallam County Fair, vendors were held to strict rules about keeping displays “family-friendly” and non-offensive—but not everyone was held to the same standard. While most booths followed the contract to the letter, one political booth displayed messaging that many found inappropriate. The county’s response raised questions of fairness, equity, and whether the rules apply equally to all—or only to some.

The 2025 Clallam County Fair was an undeniable success. From a vendor’s perspective, everything ran smoothly—the fair board, county staff, and volunteers were responsive, supportive, and professional. It was a showcase of community spirit at its best.

But beneath that positive experience, one controversy stirred among vendors and fairgoers. The issue wasn’t with the animals, rides, or food. It was about a booth displaying political messaging that many felt crossed the line of what a family fair should represent.

A photo circulating from the fair showed two men staffing a political booth wearing hats with language accusing a sitting U.S. President of being a pedophile. Some attendees were offended enough to file formal complaints with the county.

One such letter read in part:

“Surely this should not be allowed, especially in light of the Washington State Fair outright ban of conservative paraphernalia of any kind to be displayed on state fairgrounds. Please correct this egregious behavior. Conservatives are boycotting the state fair. Do you wish the same reaction to affect attendance at the county fair?”

The county’s Parks, Fair, and Facilities Director, Don Crawford, responded respectfully but firmly, citing the First Amendment:

As a public official, I am not in a position to espouse personal political beliefs. As a conservative, I am sure you understand and adhere to the tenets contained in the bill of rights. Last year we received a similar complaint from a citizen with a different political belief system than yourself. I responded much the same way, the first amendment protects free speech. The county fair neither condones or excoriates this example of free speech. I fervently hope that you as a conservative can understand this tact.

But what about the rules?

The issue isn’t free speech alone. Every vendor who applies for a booth signs a lengthy contract that includes clear restrictions:

“All product(s), signage, and advertising should be non-offensive in nature.”

“No vulgar, offensive, or obscene material of any type or nature will be displayed, exhibited, presented or offered for sale.”

“Fair management reserves the right to require removal of any item(s) which, in their opinion, are offensive, hazardous, or might adversely affect the Fair’s image. This is a family event.”

In plain terms, vendors are expected to keep things positive and family-friendly. Failure to comply means losing your booth and your future spot at the fair.

A matter of equity

This raises a fundamental question of equity. Were the same rules applied to every vendor? At the Clallam County Watchdog booth, we handed out stickers for kids and focused on community issues—nothing vulgar, nothing meant to inflame.

But imagine if we had worn hats claiming:

“Commissioner so-and-so is a wife beater.”

“Commissioner so-and-so is a sexual deviant.”

“Commissioner so-and-so is a pedophile.”

Would the county have shrugged and said, “That’s free speech”? Or would fair management have immediately removed the booth for violating the contract’s standards of decency?

The question isn’t about silencing political viewpoints. It’s about fairness, consistency, and holding everyone to the same rules. A family fair should be a place where kids, parents, and grandparents can enjoy themselves without being forced into political mudslinging.

Moving forward

The Clallam County Fair was a tremendous success in nearly every respect, and the hard work of the fair board, staff, and volunteers deserves praise. But as planning for next year begins, this controversy should not be brushed aside.

Equity demands that all vendors—whether political, nonprofit, or commercial—be held to the same standard. If “non-offensive and family-friendly” is the rule, then it must apply across the board. Anything less undermines the fairness and inclusivity the fair is supposed to represent.

Because at the end of the day, a county fair should be about community—not politics, and certainly not hypocrisy.

