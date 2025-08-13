When political favoritism silences equal justice

When noise complaints drag on for years with no resolution, it’s easy to suspect something’s broken — especially when some neighbors get VIP treatment from county officials. The so-called “Clallam Concierge Service” gives select residents faster responses and special favors, while others are left waiting in frustration. Through a detailed look at unequal government attention, preferential access, and a troubling investigation led by one commissioner, it’s time to ask: Who really gets served — and who’s left behind?

In 2017, Dungeness resident Kärin Cummins endured a neighbor’s generator running 12-18 hours daily, sometimes all night, after their power was cut due to unpaid bills. The noise disrupted her life, her sleep, and gatherings with friends. Over nine years, she contacted the Department of Community Development, Commissioners (including her District One Commissioner, Mark Ozias), the Sheriff, the Fire Department, county administrators, and the civil deputy attorney.

Responses were dismissive—her complaint was “in the queue” or “on someone’s desk.” No action was taken. Now, with the neighbor gone, Cummins seeks to expand the county’s noise ordinance (15.30.010), which covers radios and TVs but not generators, to prevent others from enduring similar neglect. Her story highlights a system where ordinary residents struggle for attention.

Clallam Concierge Service

A key reason Cummins’ decade-long noise complaint was ignored may be simple: she isn’t part of the so-called “Clallam Concierge Service” — an unofficial, behind-the-scenes network that gives certain residents preferential access to county officials and lightning-fast government responses.

Who gets this VIP treatment? Those in political alignment with elected officials — often campaign donors or allied organizations. Take the Towne Road residents who rallied 98 signatures to halt a multi-million-dollar road realignment. They backed Commissioner Mark Ozias’ push to keep the road closed to the public, and in return, they’re in the club.

One influential landowning family even let Commissioner Ozias place a campaign billboard on their property, co-founded a nonprofit to advocate for the closure, and received a promise from him for taxpayer-funded electric gates worth $125,000 — a pledge delayed only by supply chain issues.

This is just the tip of the iceberg. The same family received extraordinary preferential treatment in 2023 when Commissioner Mark Ozias led a county investigation—alongside Sheriff Brian King and Prosecuting Attorney Mark Nichols—into alleged threats, harassment, and stalking by a supporter of Towne Road (me). This month-long, resource-intensive probe involved meetings and coordination but produced no evidence. Such a thorough response starkly contrasts with how other constituents are treated.

Doxxing and harassment: A double standard in county response

Doxxing—publicly sharing someone’s private information without consent, often with malicious intent—has become a serious threat in today’s climate. It can lead to intimidation, harassment, or even physical danger, and I’ve recently become a target.

Given the past county response to the Towne Road family, I wrote to Commissioner Ozias on July 27, 2025, formally requesting an investigation into this harassment and doxxing. Below is the full text of our email exchange, which highlights the stark difference in how some concerns are handled compared to those enrolled in the Clallam Concierge Service:

July 27, 2025

Commissioner Mark Ozias

Clallam County Board of Commissioners

223 E 4th Street, Suite 4

Port Angeles, WA 98362

Commissioner Ozias,

I’m writing to ask you to initiate an investigation into what I believe is targeted harassment and doxing against me. I understand that you’ve taken similar steps before—specifically in 2023, when you led an investigation into the situation involving a family with property on Towne Road. I’m requesting equal treatment.

Recently, Judith Hill publicly called me a “monster” and posted pictures of my home online

Nate Tyler has gone even further—posting directions to my house and making baseless claims that I’m affiliated with white supremacist groups..

These are not just insults—they are inflammatory statements that can endanger someone in today’s political climate, where people are being attacked over ideology or misinformation.

This appears to meet the definition of doxing: publicly sharing personally identifiable information without consent and with malicious intent. Posting a photo of someone’s home—especially when paired with hostile commentary—can easily be seen as intimidation or a veiled threat. When that’s followed by someone else posting directions and extremist accusations, it crosses a line.

I’m asking you to take this seriously and treat it as you would any other case. Please involve the Prosecuting Attorney, the Sheriff, and any relevant investigators. You’ve coordinated responses like this before, and I’m asking for the same.

You have a duty to represent everyone in this county fairly and impartially. I’m simply asking that you honor that responsibility.

Sincerely,

Jeff Tozzer

I have forwarded your email to Sheriff King for follow-up as appropriate.

Mark Ozias

Commissioner Ozias,

I’m writing to follow up on the email I sent nearly two weeks ago, on July 27, regarding what I believe to be targeted harassment and doxing. You replied that you had forwarded my concerns to Sheriff King for follow-up, but to date, I have not received any communication from him or anyone in his office.

This silence stands in stark contrast to your response in 2023, when you acted swiftly on behalf of another family that reported feeling threatened and harassed. In fact, you personally intervened, advocated for that family, and urged the Sheriff and Prosecutor to act. Their claims were heard, validated, and supported at the highest levels of county government.

I am asking you a direct question: Why did that family receive a full response, while I have heard nothing? Sheriff King has not contacted me. No investigator has followed up. No assurance has been offered.

The circumstances are parallel—public harassment, threats (implied or direct), and personal information being shared online in ways that can incite real-world danger. Your oath of office requires that you serve all constituents faithfully and impartially, not selectively.

What message does it send when one family receives urgent, coordinated support and another—raising nearly identical concerns—receives silence?

I am again asking you to fulfill your obligation as a public official. Please ensure that this matter is not dismissed or forgotten. I am not asking for special treatment—I’m asking for equal treatment.

Sincerely,

Jeff Tozzer

If you would like to understand the Sheriff’s position and what his office may be doing to follow up, please reach out and ask him. I did not send your information along to the Prosecutor as your experience has no potential nexus with county government.

Mark Ozias

Compare that to these statements written by Commissioner Ozias in 2023 when addressing the concerns of the landowners on Towne Road:

I am so very sorry to hear about your experiences and have a request in to meet with the Prosecuting Attorney next week… I will also make sure that the Sheriff’s Department is tracking on this situation.

I am so very sorry for all that you and your family have been experiencing. I know this has been excruciatingly slow and I am doing all in my power to come to resolution.

Obviously you and your family deserve none of this vitriol or attention.

The concept of civility seems almost archaic and I fear the concept of community will be altogether lost one of these days if we don’t find ways to change how we think of ourselves and our neighbors.

And these comments written by Sheriff King:

First and foremost I am so sorry what you and your family has endured as a result of this project. Kindness has simply gone by the wayside lately.

My staff and I have been scouring over the online posts in our analysis of whether any criminal law has been violated.

Jeff Tozzer has been trespassed from your property and we have increased patrols in the area. Please immediately report to us anything suspicious or concerning. And please reach out to me if you have any questions or concerns you wish to discuss further.

Over two weeks after contacting Commissioner Ozias, I have heard nothing from the Sheriff’s Office. Meanwhile, the individual who shared my personal information and made false accusations linking me to white supremacy, Nate Tyler, was Commissioner Ozias’s endorsed candidate in last year’s 24th Legislative District race.

This disparity in how county officials respond raises serious questions about equity and fairness in public service. Did our elected leaders not take an oath to serve “faithfully and impartially”? When programs like the Clallam Concierge Service allow some voices preferential treatment while others are ignored, trust in government erodes.

It’s time for transparency and accountability. All residents deserve equal protection under the law, and no one should have to join a special club to have their concerns heard.

