A Proclamation for the People

Weeks before asking voters to voluntarily raise their property taxes, the Clallam County Commissioners will issue a proclamation today condemning “the prejudice and discrimination stemming from colonization.” The gesture, delivered with moral superiority, implies that today’s residents — the very people funding county government — still bear collective guilt for the actions of centuries past. In response, here’s a counter-proclamation for county commissioners to consider — one that celebrates unity, shared responsibility, and fairness for all. The timing of the commissioners’ message couldn’t be worse: preaching equality while practicing division, and calling for higher taxes while shaming taxpayers, may prove to be political self-sabotage of the highest order.

WHEREAS, the residents of Clallam County—of every background and ancestry—work, pay taxes, and sustain the government that serves them; and

WHEREAS, history shows that no culture or nation is without conflict or harm, and that the story of humanity is one of migration, struggle, and survival, not moral perfection; and

WHEREAS, people first arrived on this continent by migration thousands of years ago, long before modern borders existed, and all who live here today share the same earth and the same duty to treat one another with respect; and

WHEREAS, using history as a tool to divide present-day citizens or to assign inherited guilt risks deepening resentment rather than healing it; and

WHEREAS, working families in Clallam County already shoulder heavy burdens—rising costs, limited opportunities, and repeated calls to raise their own property taxes—while county funds often go to symbolic or politically fashionable projects instead of addressing core needs like infrastructure, safety, and affordable housing; and

WHEREAS, proclamations that focus on virtue-signaling rather than concrete improvement distract from accountability and good governance; and

WHEREAS, public officials are elected to represent all citizens equally, not to advance the interests of select organizations or donors; and

WHEREAS, true progress comes not from guilt or grievance but from ensuring that every resident—regardless of ancestry—has the same chance to succeed through effort, education, and enterprise;

NOW, THEREFORE, we, the citizens of Clallam County, proclaim our belief that unity, fairness, and shared responsibility are the foundation of a healthy community.

We call on our elected leaders to pursue fiscal responsibility, transparency, and respect for all taxpayers; to focus on opportunity rather than division; and to remember that the strength of this county lies not in rewriting the past, but in building a fair future together.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, we dedicate this day to the residents of Clallam County—those who keep its lights on, its roads repaired, and its spirit alive.

Leave a comment

Come get shamed by your elected leaders!

📍 Clallam County Board of County Commissioners

223 East 4th Street, Room 160

Port Angeles, Washington

🕙 Today, October 7, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.

Attend virtually by clicking here.