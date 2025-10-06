Clallam County Watchdog

3h

In his Sequim Gazette column, Commissioner Ozias claimed that the Towne Road realignment project cost local taxpayers less than $1.1 million. But according to the County Administrator’s own presentation to the Board of Commissioners, $1,305,978 in local funds were spent, drawn from the County Road Fund and Real Estate Excise Tax funds. Which figure is accurate?

3h

Question for the Forum (feel free to take and ask any that I post): In the past, Commissioner Ozias said the county was exploring co-management agreements with local tribes for our county parks, citing Sonoma County, California as a model. Is Clallam County still pursuing or considering this idea?

