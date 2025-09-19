When identity politics collides with public responsibility

This spring’s Clallam Conservation District (CCD) election was sold as a victory for “climate action,” but what has followed raises questions about accountability and hypocrisy. Christy Cox, now Chair of the CCD Board and pushing for a $5 parcel fee on all property owners, campaigned not on policy but identity. While she plays the part of a professional collaborator in public hearings, her private dealings tell another story: combative, dismissive of differing views, and quick to weaponize labels when challenged.

Flashback to the campaign

Rewind to the CCD election this spring. Christy Cox’s campaign leaned heavily on identity politics. Facebook posts from Cox and her wife framed the election as a fight against “anti-science, anti-tribe” opponents — and voters were urged to support Cox not just because of her work, but because of who she was: the first openly queer CCD boardmember.

That narrative was repeated in campaign literature, her website, and even in her CCD bio. Yet the emphasis was rarely on policy, qualifications, or practical conservation solutions. It was on identity.

Cox at the helm of the CCD

As Chair, Cox now leads the charge for a new $5 parcel fee — a tax on every Clallam County property owner. Throughout the July 25 hearing, she struck a tone of professionalism and courtesy:

“We do value community feedback and engagement.”

“This is a forum for discussion, not confrontation.”

“Do you eat? Then you are a recipient of the benefit to farmers.”

She also lectured the public on civility:

“This is a meeting for public engagement, and we want to keep it courteous. Disruptive behavior, yelling, or shouting over others won’t be tolerated — you’ll be asked to leave. By remaining in the room, everyone agrees to treat each other with respect so all voices can be heard.”

And she emphasized her board’s collaboration with other organizations:

“How important this work is and how well we’ve played well with others.”

Yet the contrast between her public statements and private behavior is stark. Cox demands respect and civility from the public in official settings — yet seems unwilling to extend the same courtesy when faced with disagreement outside the boardroom.

The Bazaar Blow-Up

Enter a small, homegrown community tradition: a Christmas bazaar organized by a local couple. They aren’t a big nonprofit or government agency. They’re artists themselves, providing a space where vendors can sell handmade goods and bring the community together.

When Cox applied for a booth, she wrote:

“Olympic Roots is a queer, women owned farm growing organic vegetables and flowers in Port Angeles, Wa. Combining a love for growing flowers and creating art, every year we harvest and dry flowers to craft gorgeous holiday wreaths.”

Cox was accepted warmly. The organizers simply asked two things: that she pay a slightly higher booth fee (as other vendors had) and that her marketing description focus on products, not identity.

Hello! We love your beautiful wreaths and think they will do well at our Christmas Market! Congratulations, you’ve been accepted and will have a side booth on the main floor. However, there are two caveats. One is, another vendor before you chose the last booth we had for $[price], so sadly that’s not available, but I can offer you one of several at $[price]. The second thing to mention is, we don’t promote or demote gender identities. For us it’s a non issue, as we are about being creative and making amazing things. So, while we normally would use your description as part of our marketing, we would like to ask that it be more in line with your website’s description which focuses more on your products. If you’re okay with these “caveats” then we would need you to remit payment either by Venmo or a check made out to… I look forward to your reply, and please include your name so I can connect you with your business! Thanks!

Cox replied nine days later:

Hi there, I apologize for the delayed response. I would like to proceed and secure a spot for your holiday market. Would I be required to change the signage I generally have at my booth talking about our farm- as a queer, woman owned operation? If not, I’m happy to proceed. Please use the included verbiage to describe the farm and our offerings: Olympic roots is a no-till, organic vegetable and flower farm located in port Angeles. Wife and wife team, Christy and Kasia, work together to grow beautiful flowers and turn them into gorgeous holiday crafts. Each season, they harvest and dry loads of flowers and craft them into stunning holiday wreaths. In addition to wreaths, the Olympic Roots team also hand carves linocut stamps and use them to create one of a kind hand-printed clothing, cards and wall prints. Thanks again for the opportunity to join this special event- Kasia and I have attended several and always find special gifts and collectables. I will send over the $[price] to reserve our spot! Would you send over the Venmo info please? Thank you! Christy Cox

The host replied the following day:

Good morning Christy, Thank you for responding. The description of your farm and offerings is great, albeit a little longer than I usually have room for marketing. Are you okay with condensing it to a couple of sentences for marketing purposes? The only thing I ask that not be at your booth is the name queer. The purpose of this market is to promote creative, hand made gifts for all by all without drawing attention to any particular gender. I understand if this is something you’re unwilling to comply with and choose not to join us because of it. I sincerely hope that’s not the case. You and your wife make beautiful wreaths. I’m thrilled you’ve enjoyed our past markets. Should you choose to go forward as a vendor, I’m including the Venmo info. Warmly,

When questions arose about Cox’s marketing sign calling the farm “queer, woman-owned,” the hosts asked a gay friend (the author of this article) what he thought. Without knowing who was requesting the sign, I advised that it wasn’t a good idea: introducing politics could distract from the event’s purpose, which is featuring quality handmade crafts.

Imagine if a vendor asked to display a sign reading, “Marriage is between one man and one woman.” Regardless of personal beliefs, would that be appropriate at a Christmas craft fair focused on handmade goods and community? The point isn’t to judge identity or beliefs — it’s about keeping the focus on the art and the people participating.

I’m gay, and I write a blog — not everyone agrees with my views. In fact, some of my readers believe that even gay people can do bad things. I’ve been called a bigot, a racist, a white supremacist, and a “sick, twisted, toxic, dangerous person who lives to cause harm to others” by one Clallam County elected official.

I don’t think these people are homophobic; I think they simply disagree with me, and that’s okay. If I ever start marketing this blog as something you should read because it is written by a gay person, please scroll on by. I want to be recognized for my quality and content, not that I married a man.

If someone tells you that their wares are more valuable because of how they identify, and not because they offer quality products, recognize that the focus isn’t on what they produce — it’s about inner issues they are sorting out with themselves. Seeking external approval over actual performance is a sign of insecurity. I know this because I’ve been there — I’ve been insecure before and sought approval.

Cox replied:

“Wow. I’ve never experienced this level of discrimination before and frankly I’m appalled. We will not be participating in your event and will make sure that this censorship and blatant homophobia is known far and wide. I hope your event is a failure.”

It’s worth noting that Olympic Roots is a CSA farm — a Community Supported Agriculture operation, built on the principle of supporting local community members while providing them with fresh, seasonal produce.

That philosophy — community support and collaboration — is not far removed from artists supporting other artists. Yet, when it came to this craft fair, Cox refused to adapt her messaging, insisting on highlighting identity over the products themselves. That refusal set the stage for conflict.

This is where the hypocrisy comes into full view.

At CCD hearings: She urged civility and inclusivity.

Privately: She threatened to destroy a community event because organizers didn’t bend to her framing.

What she presents in public — cooperative, community-minded, open to dialogue — collapses under the weight of her private reaction.

Power and Intimidation

The bazaar organizers were shaken. They aren’t political activists. They weren’t trying to make a statement. They were simply running a community event and trying to keep it welcoming. Instead, they were branded “blatant homophobes.” It was later that they discovered Cox was an elected official — one who now controls policy that could affect their taxes and livelihoods.

That is the deeper issue here: the abuse of position. When an elected official uses their identity to demand loyalty and then uses that same identity to smear private citizens, it crosses from personal offense into political intimidation.

The larger problem

The CCD markets itself as a bridge-builder — an organization that helps farms thrive, strengthens communities, and promotes conservation. Cox’s personal farm, Olympic Roots, even claims to embody those values: “We don’t just grow vegetables. We work in the community to make positive change by holding local office.”

Yet when given the chance to support community — to quietly participate in a beloved local bazaar — Cox instead turned her frustration into threats of reputational harm. The event’s hosts, who have provided opportunities for dozens of artists, suddenly became targets.

The contradiction is glaring. Cox promotes inclusivity and collaboration when it serves her. But when others set boundaries that don’t center her identity, inclusivity goes out the window.

Flashback Friday Lesson

This Flashback Friday, it’s worth asking: what kind of leadership does the Clallam Conservation District need?

Do we want leaders who respect differences and build bridges — even when they disagree? Or do we want leaders who present one face in public hearings and another in private emails, who use identity as both shield and sword?

Christy Cox may be Chair of the Clallam Conservation District, but her behavior suggests that “community” only counts when it aligns with her terms. That’s not progress. That’s hypocrisy.

And in the end, it’s the community — the very people she claims to serve — who are left as casualties.

CC Watchdog reached out to Olympic Roots for comment but did not receive a response before publication.

Leave a comment

CCD petition signing event tomorrow

Clallam residents still have a chance to stop the CCD $5 parcel fee. You can email all three county commissioners directly through the Clerk of the Board at loni.gores@clallamcountywa.gov.

Better yet, join your neighbors in action:

📍 Drive-Thru Petition Signing

Tomorrow, Saturday, Sept. 20, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

1052 Jamestown Road, Sequim

Bring your family, sign the petition, and meet organizer Jake Seegers and the CC Watchdog team.