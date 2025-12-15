Recompete, Rhetoric and Reality

Clallam County has fallen into a familiar pattern: new programs marketed as “workforce solutions” that look a lot like NGO funding pipelines; public safety threats reframed as “pranks”; repeat offenders cycling through the system; and “fairness” invoked selectively—depending on who broke the rules. Meanwhile, Port Angeles is poised to adopt policy language with long-term economic consequences, and the public gets only one evening to weigh in. If residents want accountability, this is the moment to engage—early, loudly, and on the record.

Recompete: From “Jobs Program” to Wraparound Services Pipeline

KONP reports that the Recompete program is falling short of job results in its first year—despite being pitched as a job generator for economically depressed Clallam and Jefferson Counties. Commissioner Mike French saw the federal grant program as a way to fund the tribes so they could hire and train grant writers. The stated aim is to close the prime-age employment gap by creating “good-paying jobs,” defined locally as $26+/hour.

But what’s emerging instead looks less like job creation and more like a familiar model: fund “wraparound services”—housing, healthcare, life skills, childcare, transportation, and “job navigation”—delivered by the same network of NGOs that already dominate the county’s publicly funded social-service ecosystem.

A clear example: Peninsula Behavioral Health is advertising free Mental Health First Aid and de-escalation trainings for local businesses, explicitly funded by the Olympic Community of Health Recompete grant. That may be useful training—but it also illustrates the pivot: the “job” created is often within the NGO ecosystem, not the private sector that actually grows the tax base.

Then comes the hypocrisy: PBH’s Recompete-funded training eligibility requires participating employers to pay at least $26/hour, while PBH job postings commonly show $20–$23/hour roles. If $26/hour is the standard that qualifies others for help, why is the NGO administering the help not meeting the same wage bar across its own hiring?

At a minimum, residents should demand that Recompete be measured by outcomes that matter: net new private-sector jobs, retention, wage growth, and reduced dependency—not just “enrollments,” “services delivered,” or new grant-funded training calendars.

CCSO Cleans Before the Floods

Credit where it’s due: ahead of the rains and flooding, a sheriff’s office coordinated the cleanup of encampment debris under a bridge to keep garbage from being swept downstream.

But that wasn’t Clallam County.

It was Chelan County—and that contrast should sting. In Port Angeles, no public agency stepped up in time to do comparable pre-storm cleanup in Tumwater Creek Canyon. Instead, a private nonprofit (4PA) did what the government would not: hauling out tons of trash that should never have been allowed to accumulate on public land in the first place.

When cleanup depends on volunteers and nonprofits after the fact, it is not “compassion.” It is abdication—and the bill gets paid by the harbor, the watershed, and taxpayers.

“Just a Prank”: The Bomb Incidents We Weren’t Told About

Sheriff Brian King provided clarification that the three bomb incidents weren’t all “along the highway”—two involved a school and a private business. The sheriff’s full message is important context, but it also raises a serious public-interest question: why did the community not learn earlier that an explosive device incident occurred at a school and a local business?

Below is Sheriff King’s full letter as provided:

I spoke with Deputy Chief Viada about the incident you are inquiring about. And Chief Smith’s reference to the two similar events. The overpass incident is suspected to be a foolish (albeit dangerous) prank. A gas can containing detonated fireworks with a green, one gallon style, camping style propane bottle was found nearby. The gas can and fireworks ignited but the propane cylinder did not. In review of the investigation it appears as though the city police officer investigating could not determine if the cylinder was used to light the fireworks or was a part of the device. While I can’t speak for Chief Smith, I assume that out of an abundance of caution he had Sgt Powless run the scenario (as I would have done) through the Fusion Center or ATF to see if this is a trend on a greater scale. In reference to the two previous incidents, Deputy Chief Viada was aware that juveniles had lit a gas can on fire (unknown if fireworks were inside) on the westside of Port Angeles in a residential neighborhood. Also, a large (likely improvised) firework had been lit in the parking lot of Roosevelt Elementary on Monroe Rd. No damage was caused during any of these incidents. While all these items are “improvised explosive devices” by definition, the greatest danger posed is to the persons or kids who are igniting them. I remember a “sparkler bomb” (electrical tape binding a bundle of sparkler fireworks) being ignited in the Les Schwab parking lot East of Port Angeles that actually damaged the business’ window. Chief Smith is on vacation until mid-next week, so I didn’t want to delay response.

Yes—no damage occurred. That’s good news. But “no damage” is not the same as “no risk,” and a school incident is not a detail the public should learn only after the fact.

Out-of-County Repeat Offenders: The Predictable Cycle Continues

Sergey Kubai—recent arrival from Montana, with a history that includes serious assault allegations—was booked into Clallam County jail last Sunday for drug possession and released Monday. By Saturday, he was arrested again, this time for possession of a stolen firearm and DUI-drugs.

It’s becoming a pattern residents can recite from memory: an out-of-town, drug-involved offender cycles in and out of jail and taxpayer-funded services, while working residents face higher taxes, weaker enforcement, and fewer resources for the basics.

If public safety is a priority, the system cannot be structured to process repeat offenders efficiently while failing to prevent repeat offending.

“Troublemakers” Case Outsourced: When Criminal Acts Become Political Theater

CC Watchdog asked Prosecuting Attorney Mark Nichols why the DNR vandalism case was outsourced to Kitsap County for review. His response (quoted below) makes a striking admission: public commentary around a filmed act of vandalism became so politicized that internal prosecution risked being viewed through a partisan lens.

Yes, this is correct. This matter is being reviewed by an attorney in the Kitsap County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office under a special deputy prosecuting attorney appointment. I made the decision to outsource this case to minimize the appearance of impropriety in performing the prosecution function, promote systemic integrity, and ensure a thorough review of the underlying facts. I believe this is consistent with the core duty of a prosecutor which is to seek justice, not merely a conviction, and to ensure fairness and impartiality. See Rule of Professional Conduct 3.8, Special Responsibilities of a Prosecutor, Comment [1], the full text of which may be viewed here: https://www.courts.wa.gov/court_rules/pdf/RPC/GA_RPC_03_08_00.pdf. I wanted to follow up to my email from this morning as I recognize that the RPC I forwarded may not have adequately answered your question. By way of further explanation, prosecutors are confronted from time to time with cases that can present perceived and/or actual conflict of interest. In such circumstances, the prosecutor has discretion to outsource a case – often through use of a special deputy prosecuting attorney appointment under RCW 36.27.040, as I did in this case - to address the conflict. As I listened to early commentary surrounding this case, I was struck by the number of people who commented both about their own political party leanings, as well as about the alleged political party ideology of the individuals involved. I became concerned that handling the case internally might contribute to a debate that featured more on local politics than on the alleged facts of the case, which I felt strongly needed to be reviewed. Ultimately, I made a judgment call to outsource the review of this matter to a prosecutor in another county believing that such a decision would help to keep the focus on the facts as compared to local politics.

Here’s the problem: if prosecutors feel constrained because the public views enforcement through ideology, the answer isn’t to tolerate lawbreaking as a cultural statement. The answer is to reaffirm the baseline: vandalism is vandalism, regardless of the offender’s politics, social media applause, or media framing.

Equal enforcement is not optional. It is the foundation of public trust.

Elected Clallam County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Nichols.

Ethics on the Ballot: The “Against” Committee Writes Itself

Next November, Clallam County voters will decide whether to amend the county charter to create an enforceable code of ethics for elected officials—because right now, there isn’t one.

The “for” and “against” committees are already forming statements for the voter pamphlet. The “against” committee is reportedly headed by Cindy Kelly, the Tribal Ambassador, who received confidential attorney/client privileged information that Charter Review Commissioner Jim Stoffer allegedly passed outside proper channels.

If that’s true, it’s more than irony—it says a lot. When a county can’t even rely on basic internal norms to stop backchanneling or breaches of privilege, opposing enforceable ethics looks less like principled concern and more like self-protection.

Port Angeles’ 2045 Decision: If You Care About the County’s Economy, Show Up Tuesday

Port Angeles is the economic engine of Clallam County, and City Council decisions this week will shape the next two decades of growth. If there were ever an agenda to show up for—this is it.

On Tuesday, December 16, City Council meets at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall, 321 E 5th Street, with hybrid access available.

The concern is straightforward: late-stage insertion of major policy concepts—like “net ecological gain” language and the international doctrine of Free, Prior, and Informed Consent (FPIC)—can create unclear standards, higher costs, and longer permitting timelines, with real downstream impacts on housing, infrastructure, and investment.

Regardless of where you land politically, economic policy deserves economic analysis—not last-minute language swaps that businesses and residents only discover at adoption time.

For more info, read James Taylor’s article about the City Council’s assault on Port Angeles’ economic prosperity.

Peninsula Daily News Wants Tips

The Peninsula Daily News is asking residents to send in news tips and community events. That’s not inherently a problem—but it is telling.

When a legacy newsroom leans on the public to perform basic reporting, others inevitably step in to do the work. In Clallam County, that void has been filled—creatively and relentlessly—by people like Clallamity Jen, whose memes cut through spin with humor and precision.

And also the Strait Shooter, whose satire does what straight reporting often won’t: name the absurdities and hold power to account.

This isn’t just a shift in tone; it’s a shift in responsibility. When institutions fall silent or play it safe, the public doesn’t stop paying attention—it builds its own channels. And increasingly, it’s the satirists, meme-makers, and independent voices who are informing the conversation, setting the narrative, and demanding accountability when the paper of record won’t.

A Bipartisan Win: Hospital Meetings Will Finally Be Recorded

This is what functional civic engagement looks like.

A few months ago, local resident and active Republican Eric Fehrmann attended his first Olympic Medical Center meeting and noticed something many others had missed: meetings were open to virtual attendance, yet there was no recording or archive for the public to watch later. He raised a simple, reasonable question—if the public can attend remotely, why can’t they review meetings after the fact?

The idea stuck. It gained traction during campaign season, candidates began talking about it, and the Washington Coalition for Open Government weighed in. Importantly, support came from across the political spectrum. Ellen Menshew, chair of the Clallam County Democrats, publicly advocated for the change, underscoring that transparency is not a partisan issue—it’s a governance issue.

The result: hospital commissioners have now voted to begin recording and uploading meetings starting next month.

At a time when nearly every issue gets forced into red-versus-blue narratives, this is worth remembering. Transparency is a shared value, accountability is a shared expectation, and progress happens when citizens like Eric Fehrmann and leaders like Ellen Menshew put good governance ahead of politics.

Community Spotlight: Toys for Tots Fundraiser Dance at the Eagles

Looking for an all-ages way to do some good locally before the holidays? The Port Angeles Fraternal Order of Eagles (2843 E. Myrtle St.) is hosting a Toys for Tots fundraiser on Saturday, December 20, as part of the Aerie’s Annual Christmas Day Celebration—open to members and nonmembers alike. From noon to 3 p.m., kids can meet Santa and the Grinch and enjoy arts and crafts while the silent auction opens, followed by a traditional Christmas movie from 3–5 p.m.

The evening wraps up with a dance from 6:30–9:30 p.m. featuring the Iron Horse Band, led by Marc Ensey, fresh off a Nashville recording session. Dance admission is $10 for Eagles members and $13 for nonmembers. Silent auction highlights include a signed Epiphone acoustic guitar donated by Ted Nugent (minimum bid $750), along with bowling party packs, gift cards, outdoor gear, and more—all benefiting Toys for Tots’ mission to provide toys, books, and emotional support to local kids during the holidays. For more information, call or text Marc Ensey at 360-477-9070.