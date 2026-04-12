“I’d Rather Be in a Tent”: A Candid Conversation from the Edge of Recovery

This isn’t a polished talking-point interview—it’s raw, uncomfortable, and real.

In this Sundays With Seegers podcast-only feature, County Commissioner candidate Jake Seegers sits down with Jen, a recovering addict who has lived the cycle so many policymakers only talk about. Now housed but still fighting for sobriety, Jen opens up about her past homelessness, her ongoing recovery, and the painful reality of loving someone—her boyfriend Joe—who is still living in active addiction along Tumwater Creek.

The conversation stems from a recent walk through the encampments with local advocate Stacey Richards, whose growing platform is shedding light on what many believe are failed local policies. What Jake and Stacey found wasn’t just another encampment—it was a story that challenges the narrative.

Jen describes what brought her and Joe to Clallam County, what it’s really like inside the Serenity House shelter, and why staying sober can feel nearly impossible when drug use is tolerated just steps away. At one point, she puts it bluntly: “I would rather be in a tent than around all that.”

She shares her firsthand experience with the Jamestown MAT clinic—what worked, what didn’t—and offers an unfiltered perspective on medication-assisted treatment. She reflects on how harm reduction has changed over time, recalling when needle exchanges required actual exchanges, and contrasts that with what she says she sees now: supplies handed out freely, including items like meth pipes.

Her observations don’t stop there. Jen challenges assumptions about services in Clallam County, calling it “the first place I’ve seen spoiled homeless people,” and raises a difficult question: what happens to people like Joe if outdoor camping is no longer allowed?

Perhaps most striking is her comparison between high-barrier and low-barrier recovery environments. She makes a clear distinction between what works—and what people in addiction are most likely to choose.

She closes with a message aimed directly at local leadership, laying out what she believes the true impact of current policies has been—not in theory, but on the ground.

Jake continues to seek out some of the bravest voices in the community—people willing to speak openly about the darkest chapters of their lives—because even a small chance of changing the trajectory of these policies is worth it.

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Editor’s Note: CC Watchdog editor Jeff Tozzer also serves as campaign manager for Jake Seegers during his run for Clallam County Commissioner, District 3. Learn more at www.JakeSeegers.com.