The “Angry Logger” Speaks Out

In this week’s Sundays With Seegers, county commissioner candidate Jake Seegers sits down with longtime logger, tree faller, and social media personality Mitch Zenobi — a towering local voice some inside county leadership have reportedly nicknamed “the angry logger.” Standing nearly seven feet tall and backed by tens of thousands of followers online, Zenobi has become one of the county’s most outspoken critics of local leadership, homelessness policy, and harm reduction strategies.

The conversation dives far beyond politics. Zenobi recounts a chilling early morning encounter at a Port Angeles fuel station where he believes he was moments away from being attacked by multiple individuals armed with clubs, a machete, and what appeared to be a makeshift spear.

“I was like, this might be it… This is the closest encounter I’ve come to either being jumped, mugged, truck stolen.”

What follows is a raw and deeply personal discussion about crime, addiction, public safety, government response, forestry protests, and the frustration many residents quietly express behind closed doors. Zenobi explains why he finally decided to stop staying silent.

“It’s either say something or move — and I don’t want to move… I want to fight for the area, and I want to make it better in any way that I can.”

The interview also explores the growing divide between elected officials, law enforcement, and ordinary residents who feel the realities they experience every day no longer match the messaging coming from government agencies. Zenobi speaks candidly about what he sees driving through Port Angeles before dawn, why he believes local policies are normalizing dangerous behavior, and why he finally decided to become outspoken.

“I just decided to go scorched earth… I need to be a little bolder about it.”

Whether listeners agree with him or not, this episode offers an unfiltered look into the mindset of a growing segment of Clallam County residents who feel unheard, frustrated, and increasingly vocal about the direction of their communities.

Mitch Zenobi on Facebook

Mitch Zenobi on Instagram

Listen to the full episode and decide for yourself why the “angry logger” has become one of the loudest grassroots voices in local politics.

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Editor’s Note: CC Watchdog editor Jeff Tozzer also serves as campaign manager for Jake Seegers during his run for Clallam County Commissioner, District 3. Learn more at www.JakeSeegers.com.