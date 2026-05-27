How a Double Murder Fugitive Lived Here for Over a Decade

For years, Port Angeles residents reported the same man wandering into traffic, trespassing, exposing himself, and generating constant police and medical responses. No one realized the familiar figure from the local street scene was allegedly a fugitive tied to a nationally publicized 2008 double murder cold case once featured on America’s Most Wanted. Now sitting in the Clallam County Jail, Johnny Steven Talbert’s arrest is raising difficult questions about public safety and how someone accused of such horrific crimes could spend more than a decade cycling through local systems unnoticed.

For over a decade, Johnny Steven Talbert drifted through Port Angeles as one of the familiar faces of the local street scene. According to police records, Port Angeles officers had contacts with him going back to at least 2011, while residents on social media were documenting incidents involving him as far back as 2017 and likely earlier.

Now, Talbert sits in the Clallam County Jail as a fugitive wanted in North Carolina for a 2008 double murder and armed robbery cold case that once appeared on America’s Most Wanted. He was arrested in the 2300 block of West 18th Street in Port Angeles. The Serenity House homeless shelter is located at 2321 West 18th Street.

According to the Peninsula Daily News, Talbert is accused of killing Donna Barnhardt, a longtime office manager at the Sun Drop bottling plant, and Darrell Noles, a church choir leader who had simply stopped by to apply for a job.

Police believe nearly $10,000 was stolen during the robbery.

In a detailed news release, the Concord, North Carolina Police Department described the arrest as a major breakthrough in the nearly 18-year-old “Sun Drop Murders” cold case. Investigators said Talbert was identified after detectives reexamined evidence, pursued previously undeveloped leads, and continued forensic testing as technology evolved over the years.

Concord detectives reportedly contacted the Port Angeles Police Department in December 2025, then traveled to Washington earlier this month as the investigation intensified. Talbert was arrested May 21, 2026 by Port Angeles Police without incident and is currently awaiting extradition to North Carolina on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

What’s puzzling is that somehow, Talbert ended up almost 3,000 miles away in Port Angeles.

Why Clallam County?

Why do people from across the country with severe instability, criminal histories, addiction problems, warrants, or untreated mental illness keep finding their way here?

For years, local residents repeatedly documented Talbert wandering into traffic, trespassing, exposing himself publicly, causing disturbances, requiring welfare checks, sleeping in stairwells, and generating constant police and medical responses. Social media scanner pages show incident after incident stretching over years.

The scale of these interactions is staggering. According to the Olympic Herald, a review of Port Angeles Police Department records showed approximately 288 contacts with Talbert since his first documented police contact in Port Angeles in November 2011. Those records reportedly include 14 arrests, two of them felonies.

Every single incident consumed scarce public resources.

Police time. Jail bookings. Court appearances. EMS responses. Outreach contacts. Behavioral health interventions. Shelter systems. Food programs. Transportation assistance. Public sanitation. Taxpayer-funded nonprofit services. Public defenders. Hospital care. Repeat contacts over and over and over again.

Residents are now asking how many local outreach workers, social workers, nonprofit employees, volunteers, and publicly funded agencies had interactions with Talbert over the years without knowing they were dealing with a man now accused of a double homicide.

And residents are also asking a larger question: Does Clallam County’s growing homelessness and addiction infrastructure unintentionally advertise itself as a safe harbor for people trying to disappear?

Free food. Free transportation. Free medical care. Free paraphernalia. Housing prioritization. Outreach teams. Safe parking programs. Hygiene vouchers. Permanent supportive housing.

When Peninsula Behavioral Health’s new luxury permanent supportive housing complex opens, officials have already stated that individuals with frequent incarceration histories will be prioritized for placement.

That reality lands differently now for many residents reading about Talbert’s arrest.

Some residents are bluntly asking whether Clallam County has unintentionally created a system where unstable and dangerous individuals can survive indefinitely on taxpayer-supported services while drifting deeper into addiction, mental illness, criminality, or violent behavior.

Others are asking how many more people hiding in plain sight may already be here.

And perhaps the hardest question of all:

How does someone wanted in connection with a nationally publicized double murder cold case spend well over a decade cycling through contacts with law enforcement, outreach systems, nonprofits, medical systems, shelters, and behavioral health environments in a small town without the larger system ever connecting the dots?

Today’s Tidbit: Randall in Chimacum Tomorrow

Congresswoman Emily Randall — the elected official now helping advance the Jamestown S’Klallam Land Transfer Act through Congress — is coming to the Olympic Peninsula for a public town hall Thursday night in Chimacum. Campaign finance records show Randall previously received a $2,000 contribution from Jamestown Corporation CEO Ron Allen and another $3,500 contribution from the Jamestown Tribe.

Now, she is helping lead legislation that would permanently transfer federally protected wildlife refuge land into tribal ownership.

In a recent message to supporters, Randall wrote:

“I can’t wait to answer your questions about my work in Congress, and hear about what matters to you most.”

The town hall will be held tomorrow, Thursday, May 28 at 6:00 p.m. at Chimacum High School Auditorium, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. For many residents concerned about the proposed refuge transfer, it may be one of the few opportunities to publicly ask direct questions about the future of public lands, public access, and political influence surrounding the proposal.

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