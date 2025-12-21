He Beat Addiction Without Harm Reduction

Vulnerability takes courage—and Ron Davis knows what that means.

In this podcast-only episode of Sundays With Seegers, Clallam County Commissioner candidate Jake Seegers sits down with Ron Davis, a man who overcame crack cocaine and meth addiction without harm reduction and has remained sober for 17 years.

Ron’s perspective is unique—and uncomfortable for policymakers.

After getting clean, Ron earned a degree in chemical dependency counseling. He entered a field that—ironically—did not promote the abstinence-based approach he credits with saving his life, but instead emphasized harm reduction as the preferred model.

Ron worked as a Recovery Navigator for a local NGO funded by taxpayer dollars. From the inside, Ron watched harm-reduction policies play out in real time: rent checks quietly converted into cash for drugs, and recovery navigators who were themselves active users enabling drug use for people who came seeking help.

Ron has lived on both sides of addiction policy:

As someone who escaped addiction through abstinence

And as a professional working inside a harm-reduction system funded by public money

Every elected official approving tax dollars for harm-reduction programs should listen to this conversation—because Ron’s story exposes the real-world consequences of policies debated in boardrooms but lived on the street.

And as a bonus, Ron shares an unforgettable analogy connecting Velcro and substance abuse—one that will permanently change how you think about addiction.

This is not theory.

It’s lived experience.

And it’s a conversation worth hearing.

Editor’s Note: CC Watchdog editor Jeff Tozzer also serves as campaign manager for Jake Seegers during his run for Clallam County Commissioner, District 3. Learn more at www.JakeSeegers.com.

Leave a comment

Prefer to read the podcast? Click “transcript” at the top of this article.