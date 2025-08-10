Peninsula Behavioral Health swore its luxury housing project had to include dishwashers — “not optional,” they said. Turns out, that wasn’t true. Here’s how their story changed, why it matters for your tax dollars, and why washing dishes isn’t the burden they think it is.

Last week, I got something wrong. I reported that Peninsula Behavioral Health’s (PBH) October charity golf tournament might help furnish its new North View permanent supportive housing complex in Port Angeles — a taxpayer-funded project that includes EV charging stations, solar panels, panoramic views, a rooftop terrace, and even a dog-washing station.

From last Saturday’s article: “Peninsula Behavioral Health is holding a charity golf tournament this October. The proceeds? They might help furnish PBH’s new luxury homeless housing complex, which includes EV charging stations, dishwashers, a rooftop terrace, and a dog-washing station.”

PBH’s Development Director, Tracy Sheldon, quickly reached out with a formal correction request:

“Specifically, the claim that proceeds from this fundraiser are being used to ‘furnish PBH’s new luxury homeless housing complex’ is false and misleading. Funds raised through this and all Peninsula Behavioral Health fundraising events are directed toward bridging the gap in uncompensated care.”

I called her that afternoon, apologized, and agreed to correct the record. She accepted the correction. But what began as a short exchange turned into something much more revealing.

The lecture

After my correction, Tracy took the opportunity to lecture me about integrity and the dangers of spreading misinformation. She said she was aware of several times I’d done this. When I asked for examples so I could correct them, she said those involved other organizations and she wasn’t going to comment on those.

She did, however, zero in on my earlier coverage of North View — especially my mention of solar panels, EV chargers, and dishwashers.

That’s when she introduced a brand new claim: that dishwashers were required by law in state- and federally-funded housing projects.

Also, in regard to your dishwasher inquiry. The North View project includes State funding through the Department of Commerce and requires grant recipients to follow Energy Code and Evergreen Sustainable Development Standards. These are not options for the grantee to incorporate, they are mandated. Dishwashers are required to meet new energy conservation standards established by the Department of Energy (DOE) for state and federal grant-funded new construction projects. These standards aim to enhance energy efficiency and reduce energy consumption.

The email trail

The next day, I followed up in writing:

“I asked whether dishwashers are required in every unit… From what I understand, if a dishwasher is installed, there are efficiency requirements it must meet. But… could units be built with just a kitchen sink and still remain in compliance?”

Tracy’s reply was emphatic:

“Yes, per the Department of Energy (DOE) for state and federal grant-funded new construction projects, Energy Code and Evergreen Sustainable Development Standards require; dishwashers to enhance energy efficiency and reduce energy consumption… These requirements… are not optional – we are required to adhere to these requirements.”

The reality check

I pulled the Evergreen Sustainable Development Standards (ESDS) myself. Here’s what Criterion 5.4 – Appliances actually says:

“If providing appliances, install ENERGY STAR-labeled… dishwashers...”

No mandate. Just rules for efficiency if one is included.

The Washington State Energy Code and DOE standards say the same thing. They regulate how efficient an appliance must be — but only if it’s installed in the first place.

The claims and the facts

PBH’s claim:

“Energy Code and Evergreen Sustainable Development Standards require; dishwashers… These requirements… are not optional.” — Email from Tracy Sheldon

Fact:

Efficiency standards apply only if dishwashers are installed. There is no requirement to include them.

PBH’s claim (again):

“Dishwashers are required… for all state and federal grant-funded new construction projects.” — Email from Tracy Sheldon

Fact:

Again — optional. You could meet the standard with just a sink and a sponge.

The shift

When I pressed her for the exact clause mandating dishwashers, Tracy’s position shifted:

“In the case of North View, the inclusion of Energy Star-certified dishwashers was a project-specific design choice, recommended by our architectural team… Providing in-unit dishwashers supports independent living, reduces day-to-day burdens, and improves hygiene and quality of life. These features are not just conveniences—they are meaningful supports that help residents remain stably housed and connected to services.”

From “not optional” to “design choice” — that’s quite a pivot.

And finally, in her last email:

“Yes… the dishwashers are optional.”

The “burden” of washing dishes

Let’s take a moment to unpack that “meaningful support” line.

PBH says a dishwasher “reduces day-to-day burdens” for residents.

You know what’s a burden?

Trying to recover from addiction in a building where sobriety isn’t required and drug use is allowed.

Living next door to active drug users while you’re trying to stay clean.

Navigating homelessness, untreated mental illness, and a criminal justice system that cycles you in and out without real help.

Figuring out how to do more with less as taxes increase faster than fixed incomes in an economically depressed county.

Washing dishes? That’s just life. Millions of Washingtonians — many of whom paid for North View through taxes — do it every day. Without collapsing. Without needing a federal grant to help them presoak.

The money question

Tracy also told me North View was “on budget and fully funded.” So why was PBH’s website still soliciting donations for the project as of Monday?

This link was active on PBH’s website as of Monday.

She was surprised, checked the site, saw the link — and quickly removed it.

Which leads to a question taxpayers should be asking: If it’s fully funded, where were the extra donations going?

Luxury housing, minimal accountability

PBH is a multi-million-dollar NGO heavily funded by your taxes through state grants and county allocations. Its CEO earns about $250,000 a year. Staff get weekly massages. And yet, they still solicit donations.

North View’s residents will enjoy panoramic views, rooftop terrace access, EV chargers, and yes — dishwashers. Amenities many taxpayers don’t have in their own homes.

And when asked how PBH measures success? When Commissioner Johnson posed that to CEO Wendy Sisk, she shot back: “What do you mean by success, Randy?” That’s the level of transparency we’re dealing with.

The larger problem

This isn’t just about dishwashers. It’s about how millions in taxpayer dollars are funneled to private nonprofits like PBH, Mark Ozias’ North Olympic Development Council, and Serenity House — without the accountability we demand from government agencies.

Last month, the Clallam County Commissioners approved a payment of $420,587.70 for PBH’s North View project.

Once the money’s handed over, the public’s right to know is limited. You can end up with luxury housing projects while basic infrastructure — safe intersections, flood prevention, law enforcement — goes underfunded.

And now, they want more

In November, the county commissioners will ask you to raise your taxes again.

Based on the track record, some of that money will almost certainly flow to the same nonprofits, under the same lack of oversight, for the same “must-have” amenities that turn out to be entirely optional.

North View’s dishwashers may be optional — but the taxpayer funding pipeline to PBH never is.

Last Sunday, readers were asked what should happen at Olympic Medical Center (OMC). Of 282 votes:

51% said, “Clean house at OMC”

28% said, “Public investigation”

20% said, “Appoint outside oversight”

1% said, “Do nothing, it’ll recover”

The emails

Here is the email exchange between PBH Development Director Tracy Sheldon and CC Watchdog.

Also, in regard to your dishwasher inquiry. The North View project includes State funding through the Department of Commerce and requires grant recipients to follow Energy Code and Evergreen Sustainable Development Standards. These are not options for the grantee to incorporate, they are mandated. Dishwashers are required to meet new energy conservation standards established by the Department of Energy (DOE) for state and federal grant-funded new construction projects. These standards aim to enhance energy efficiency and reduce energy consumption.

Thank you for your time earlier and wishing you a beautiful day!

Tracy Sheldon

Hi Tracy,

I wanted to follow up on my earlier question about dishwashers. I asked whether dishwashers are required in every unit, and on a second read, I realized your response didn’t specifically say whether they are or aren’t mandatory.

From what I understand, if a dishwasher is installed, there are efficiency requirements it must meet. But I’m trying to clarify whether dishwashers themselves are a required feature under the applicable standards—or if units could be built with just a kitchen sink and still remain in compliance.

Thanks for your help in clarifying this!

Jeff

Yes, per the Department of Energy (DOE) for state and federal grant-funded new construction projects, Energy Code and Evergreen Sustainable Development Standards require; dishwashers to enhance energy efficiency and reduce energy consumption, sustainable building materials, High Efficiency heat pumps for hot water heating and heating/cooling of units, one (1) EV charger in the case of North View and roof top solar panels for energy efficiency.

These requirements are for all state and federal grant-funded new construction projects and are not optional – we are required to adhere to these requirements.

I hope this clarifies your question.

Tracy SheldonHi Tracy,

Thank you again for your explanation.

You stated:

“Dishwashers are required … per the Department of Energy (DOE) … Energy Code and Evergreen Sustainable Development Standards … for grant‑funded new construction.”

I’ve reviewed the relevant standards:

ESDS – Criterion 5.4 (Appliances) specifies that if dishwashers are installed, they must be ENERGY STAR-certified—but does not require they be installed. This aligns with ESDS expectations when appliances are part of a design plan NovocoWashington State Department of Commerce.

DOE and Washington State Energy Code (WSEC) detail appliance efficiency standards if appliances are included, but do not mandate dishwasher provision in every unit Washington State Department of CommerceEnergy Codes.

Could you please clarify whether the dishwasher requirement is:

a project-specific design choice for North View,

or explicitly required by a DOE or ESDS clause?

If it’s the latter, could you kindly point me to the exact section or citation that mandates it?

Thanks so much for helping ensure all information is accurate and aligned.

Jeff

Hi Jeff,

Thank you again for your thoughtful review and for seeking clarification. I’ve shared your inquiry with members of the North View team and received their feedback. In the case of North View, the inclusion of Energy Star-certified dishwashers was a project-specific design choice, recommended by our architectural team. Their recommendation was based on two primary considerations:

Sustainability and Water Conservation: As part of our coordination with the City of Port Angeles, the design team was requested to incorporate features that reduce wastewater production. ENERGY STAR dishwashers use significantly less water than handwashing dishes—an important factor in meeting local expectations for environmentally responsible development.

Supportive Housing Best Practices: North View is being developed as a Permanent Supportive Housing facility for individuals and families with complex behavioral health needs. The residents will be engaged in treatment for complex behavioral health needs and recovery. Providing in-unit dishwashers supports independent living, reduces day-to-day burdens, and improves hygiene and quality of life. These features are not just conveniences—they are meaningful supports that help residents remain stably housed and connected to services.

Permanent Supportive Housing like North View plays a vital role in reducing homelessness, increasing engagement in behavioral health care, and promoting long-term community stability. The inclusion of water- and energy-efficient appliances aligns with our goal to create dignified, sustainable, and service-enriched housing that meets both client and community needs.

Thank you,

Tracy Sheldon

Hi Tracy,

Thanks again for your detailed responses — I appreciate the thoughtfulness you've put into explaining the North View design process and the relevant standards.

I’m still a bit confused on one point and hoping you can help clarify:

Are dishwashers required under the Department of Energy (DOE), Evergreen Sustainable Development Standards (ESDS), or Washington Energy Code for state or federally funded new construction?

Or are they optional — meaning a unit without a dishwasher could still fully comply with those standards?

From your most recent note, it sounds like the inclusion of dishwashers at North View was a project-specific design decision based on sustainability and supportive housing best practices. But earlier in our thread, it was stated that dishwashers are required under DOE/ESDS.

If there’s a specific clause that mandates them, could you please point me to it? I just want to ensure I’m representing the facts accurately, especially after our previous conversation about accuracy, misinformation, and integrity.

Thanks again,

Jeff

Hi Jeff,

Yes, after speaking with the North View team, the dishwashers are optional. For North View, the decision to install Energy Star–certified dishwashers was a deliberate design choice recommended by our architects. This choice was guided by two priorities:

Sustainability and Water Conservation: In coordination with the City of Port Angeles, the project team sought to incorporate features that reduce wastewater. ENERGY STAR dishwashers use significantly less water than washing by hand, aligning with local goals for environmentally responsible development.

Supportive Housing Best Practices: As a Permanent Supportive Housing community for individuals and families with complex behavioral health needs, North View is designed to foster stability, independence, and recovery. In-unit dishwashers lessen daily challenges, improve hygiene, and enhance quality of life—practical supports that help residents maintain housing and stay engaged in care.

Thank you!

Tracy Sheldon