One Mother’s Fight Against Addiction

Have you ever suspected that what local government and the nonprofits living off your tax dollars are telling you just isn’t true? This week’s Sundays with Seegers podcast interview takes us on a raw, emotional journey through the eyes of a survivor—14 months clean, and finally seeing the system for what it is. Jake Seegers doesn’t sugarcoat it: low-barrier housing destroyed by tenants, harm-reduction kits delivered to doorsteps like pizza, and an encampment on the Olympic Peninsula swelling with out-of-state addicts drawn by our “generosity.” But beneath the chaos lies something deeper—a love story. The love between a mother and her baby who became the reason to fight. A woman failed by the system but saved by accountability. This isn’t just a story about addiction—it’s about redemption, responsibility, and what happens when one woman finds the courage to rebuild her life while a system built on “compassion” tries to keep her broken. Jake Seegers asks the question our leaders won’t: are we helping people heal—or paying to keep them sick?

Thank you to the engaged subscriber who saw this video on Facebook and connected me with its creator.

The way Clallam County and our city leaders continue to address homelessness and substance abuse has failed — and continues to fail.

The citizens see it.

Those struggling to escape homelessness and addiction see it.

Those who have escaped see it.

So why can’t our county commissioners and city leaders see it?

It’s because they surround themselves with “experts” who tell them exactly what they want to hear. It’s because they keep listening to the wrong voices for solutions.

During the Clallam County Board of Health meeting on October 21st, commissioners considered a proposal to spend $50,000 of opioid settlement funds on harm-reduction supplies after a funding cut from the Washington State Board of Health.

Commissioner Randy Johnson said (at 1:34:10):

“The other thing that this commissioner [speaking of himself] felt was that it was really important to bring this to the Board of Health. They have the individuals most knowledgeable about spending funds in this area [harm reduction]. That’s not our specialty. That’s why we all felt very strongly to come back to the Board of Health.”

But Clallam County Health and Human Services and the Board of Health embrace harm reduction with near uniformity of opinion. The commissioners have surrounded themselves with voices that all echo the same perspective—one that has guided this crisis for years without success.

It’s time to hear from those with true, lived experience.

This is the first in a series of interviews with individuals currently living in homelessness and addiction, those fighting to break free, and those who have already found freedom. Their stories — not theories or biased research — will lead us toward real solutions.

Today, Chelsea Jones, who once lived in the woods of Port Townsend, shares her story with honesty, courage, and conviction. Fourteen months into recovery, Chelsea is a loving mother, a hard worker, and a passionate advocate helping others find the same freedom she has achieved.

Her story challenges the assumptions of the so-called “experts” whom county commissioners and city leaders have chosen to listen to exclusively.

In 1984, George Orwell wrote:

“The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command. His heart sank as he thought of the enormous power arrayed against him, the ease with which any Party intellectual would overthrow him in debate, the subtle arguments which he would not be able to understand, much less answer. And yet, he was in the right! They were wrong and he was right. The obvious, the silly, and true had got to be defended. Truisms are true, hold on to that!…Freedom is the freedom to say that two plus two make four. If that is granted, all else follows.”

It’s time for our commissioners and city officials to open their eyes and ears — to listen to Ms. Jones and others like her.

Because truisms are true. Hold on to that.

Editor's Note: CC Watchdog editor Jeff Tozzer also serves as campaign manager for Jake Seegers in his run for Clallam County Commissioner, District 3.