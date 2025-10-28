Indivisible Sequim’s Endorsements Expose the Party-Over-People Problem

Indivisible Sequim’s newly released list of endorsements for the 2025 local elections reads less like civic guidance and more like a partisan roadmap — complete with ideological labeling, selective praise, and personal attacks. Their “research” has exposed a troubling shift: from community engagement to political tribalism.

When Indivisible Sequim published its 2025 voter endorsements, it framed the effort as a product of “considerable background research.”

But what emerged looks more like a loyalty checklist than an informed civic guide — where candidates are categorized by party allegiance, ideological purity, and whether they pass the organization’s “approved” worldview test.

This is most obvious in their language. Nearly every entry emphasizes who is a Democrat, who’s endorsed by Democrats, or who is aligned with “progressive” causes.

Those who aren’t aligned with a single party, carry a Republican endorsement — or who dare to question local power structures — are painted as suspect.

In one case, the group labeled candidate Marolee Smith Dvorak a “Tozzer devotee,” apparently because CC Watchdog highlighted her Substack (Dvorak has never asked to be promoted here).

For context: I’m Jeff Tozzer, founder of CCWatchdog.com, a site dedicated to transparency in local government. Of our 3,452 subscribers, 512,000 website visits every 90 days, and 905,000 podcast downloads since May, I wouldn’t call any consumer a “devotee.” These are critical thinkers — Democrats, Republicans, Independents — who care about facts, not faction.

Our common thread isn’t ideology; it’s the belief that Clallam County residents deserve accurate information, not curated narratives.

Marolee herself put it best when she said:

“Clearly they [Indivisible Sequim] have never even had a conversation with me. To say ‘she’s a friend of…’ is hardly the criteria to evaluate a candidate. This one-sided, short-sighted list of recommendations is not helpful in non-partisan races. Children clomping around in daddy’s shoes giving unhelpful us-vs-them recommendations. Unenlightened, and certainly dividing our community.”

Indeed, Indivisible Sequim didn’t even contact her before endorsing her opponent — a decision that says more about their process than her qualifications.

Perhaps the most disturbing example comes from their endorsement summary for OMC Commissioner Ann Marie Henninger, whom they describe as holding “classic Catholic pro-life convictions,” being “a declared Republican,” and “catching flak from white supremacists.”

Their claim of “flak” stems from my own published interview questions, asking whether her work for the Jamestown Tribe — a major county competitor to OMC — could create a conflict of interest.

It’s a question of public ethics, not race. To call such scrutiny “white supremacy” is an abuse of language and an attack on open inquiry itself.

Even more troubling is the alignment between Indivisible Sequim and the League of Women Voters of Clallam County. The League publicly claims to be a “nonpartisan political organization” that “never endorses candidates or parties.”

Yet its state president spoke at an Indivisible “No Kings” rally surrounded by signs equating MAGA voters with Nazis and KKK members.

During a speech by the League of Women Voters’ Washington State President, a sign reading “Same Sh*t, Different Hat” was prominently displayed — depicting a KKK hood, a Confederate cap, a Nazi helmet, and a MAGA hat side by side.

The Clallam County League of Women Voters promotes Indivisible Sequim events and participates in their rallies.

So while the League says it’s “inclusive” and “nonpartisan,” its public affiliations tell a different story — one that alienates half the electorate and undermines a century-long legacy of civic respect.

And yet, Clallam County government lists the League as a resource for “unaffiliated voters.”

Imagine that: taxpayers being directed to a group that openly supports another group calling dissenters racists and extremists.

We live in a time when political disagreement too often escalates into public shaming, job loss, or even violence. It’s reckless and dangerous for local “civic” organizations to feed that division by labeling ordinary citizens as enemies. How did groups once devoted to dialogue and democracy become echo chambers that equate questions with hate speech?

As someone who’s been publicly smeared by the same circles — despite being a gay vegan who voted for Hillary Clinton, Pramila Jayapal, and was once in lockstep with “progressive” policies — I’ve learned that conformity, not compassion, has become the new currency of acceptance. Question the narrative, and suddenly you’re excommunicated by the people who march for tolerance, respect, and acceptance.

That’s why CCWatchdog exists: not to tell people what to think, but to give them enough information to think for themselves. Clallam County doesn’t need another endorsement list. It needs independent voters willing to ask questions — the kind Indivisible Sequim and its allies have stopped asking.

