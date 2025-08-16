Festival funding or fund misuse?

Sequim’s 2026 Sunshine Festival will feature a $35,000 drone show — partly funded by Peninsula Behavioral Health (PBH), an NGO that depends heavily on tax dollars and public donations. PBH has repeatedly asked for millions from taxpayers and solicits small-dollar gifts for essential services. Yet it’s now cutting a $5,000 check to a festival. When an NGO that claims it struggles to fund core services but spends tax-funded money on entertainment, taxpayers have a right to ask whether this is the best use of their dollars.

Sequim’s 2026 Sunshine Festival is already taking shape for March, with an estimated total cost of $97,450. The largest single expense is the $35,000 drone show featuring 300 drones. Event organizers expect to cover about half the cost through revenue — an estimated $51,100 — including $21,000 from race entry fees and $1,650 from vendor booth rentals.

The rest will come from sponsors, and several generous community partners have stepped up. Sound Bank, First Fed, Anderson Homes, and Astound are all contributing sizable donations. So is Peninsula Behavioral Health (PBH) — a nongovernmental organization (NGO) — pledging $5,000 toward the event.

PBH is the same organization that just last year asked Clallam County Commissioners for $4 million to fund its North View luxury permanent housing complex for the homeless, complete with air conditioning, dishwashers, panoramic harbor and mountain views, and a rooftop terrace.

An architect’s rendition of North View’s amenities.

It’s also the same organization that frequently emphasizes financial need, publicly warns about devastating funding shortfalls, and runs a donation campaign with the message “Every dollar counts in fostering hope and healing!”

On its website, PBH highlights how modest contributions make a big difference:

$25 provides hygiene kits or therapy materials.

$50 supports counseling or outreach.

$100 funds crisis intervention or professional training.

Almost 1 in 5 clients cannot afford care without financial help.

$5,000 could buy 200 hygiene kits or 100 hours of counseling.

In a Peninsula Daily News article, PBH CEO Wendy Sisk noted that 85% of the organization’s funding comes from Medicaid and that any cuts could severely impact services. She told commissioners that while PBH doesn’t turn anyone away, the ability to do so is a “finite resource.”

Which raises the obvious question: If PBH depends heavily on tax dollars and donations to cover urgent mental health needs, why is it spending $5,000 on an entertainment event?

In a phone interview, PBH’s Development Director Tracy Sheldon defended the decision, saying PBH and the Sunshine Festival have been longtime partners and that “part of mental health is being active and outside.”

That may be true — but to many taxpayers, it feels contradictory for an NGO to plead for public funding and solicit private donations for essential services, only to spend those dollars sponsoring a festival. If the priority is client care and housing, perhaps the donations page — and the grant requests — should come before the drone shows.

