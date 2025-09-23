Clallam County Conundrums

Dive into a tangled web of government overreach, conflicting interests, and policies that sideline the public. From questionable funding schemes to personal agendas cloaked as public good, these ten stories uncover the disconnect between our elected officials and the people they serve. Read on for a no-nonsense look at local governance gone astray—and what you can do about it.

Jake Seegers’ petition tests commissioners’ priorities

Today’s the day. Jake Seegers is set to reveal how many signatures he’s gathered to oppose the Board of County Commissioners’ $5 annual property parcel fee for the Clallam Conservation District (CCD). With just 50 signatures flipping Commissioner Mike French on the Towne Road issue and 98 halting its completion for two years, petitions clearly sway this board.

📍 10:00 AM today (Tuesday Sep 23) Clallam County Courthouse, Room 160, Port Angeles

🗣️ Public comment is allowed. Zoom link here.

Despite unanimous commissioner support for the CCD fee weeks ago—ignoring budget errors, unclear data, and condescending remarks from CCD supervisors—will Seegers’ numbers force a rethink?

Jake Seegers (left) spent the weekend gathering signatures from county residents.

Commissioner Mark Ozias claims he leans on the Comprehensive Plan for guidance, yet this plan is shaped by the North Olympic Development Council (NODC), an NGO he leads.

Using his own organization to justify policy reeks of conflict, especially when his actions—like blocking the Happy Valley Gravel Pit across from his home, costing four family-wage jobs—suggest personal agendas trump public interest. The Comprehensive Plan prioritized investments in small businesses, but it seems more like a tool for selective priorities

CCD’s desperate plea for your support

The Clallam Conservation District’s Facebook post begs for public backing of their $5 per parcel fee, claiming it’ll protect water, farms, and salmon. But this isn’t an NGO rallying support—it’s a government subdivision pushing you to lobby another government branch.

Absurd? Absolutely. The CCD offers no data proving past investments improved water quality, yet demands more funds with vague promises of “big impact.” This self-promotion smells like a bureaucracy desperate to justify its existence, not a public servant prioritizing measurable outcomes. Tell the Commissioners to demand hard evidence before taxing residents even more.

Commissioners’ Forum: Public engagement or strategic evasion?

It’s the fourth Tuesday, time for the Board of Commissioners’ monthly “Commissioners’ Forum”—your only shot at direct Q&A with elected officials. But today’s agenda, packed with 25 items and a public hearing at 10:30, suspiciously crowds out discussion time. With the controversial CCD resolution also scheduled and the forum capped at 11:45 a.m., is this a deliberate tactic to dodge tough questions? Commissioners must prioritize open dialogue over stuffed schedules that sideline the public they serve.

Meta’s carbon grab: Corporate greenwashing or community benefit?

A Portland-based firm, EFM, has partnered with Meta to manage 68,000 acres on the Olympic Peninsula for “climate-smart” forestry, aiming to remove a million tonnes of carbon by 2035. Bought from Rayonier for over $200 million, this land—adjacent to Olympic National Park—promises timber, wildlife habitats, and salmon restoration.

Sounds noble, but this "climate-smart" push on the Olympic Peninsula is entangled in a web of interconnected interests that prioritize global metrics over local priorities.

The NODC—led by Commissioner Mark Ozias—has long subsidized Germany-based ICLEI memberships for Clallam and Jefferson counties, granting access to ClearPath, ICLEI’s AI-powered software for tracking community carbon footprints and emissions inventories. The Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe, a key NODC partner and Commissioner Ozias' top campaign donor, is also an ICLEI member, amplifying this network's influence on regional planning.

EFM's Meta deal aligns seamlessly with ICLEI's carbon credit frameworks, fostering tribal collaborations for salmon restoration while generating credits for tech giants—yet it raises questions about whether we're ceding local land control to a globalist agenda, where NGO-driven tools like ClearPath enable corporate offsets at the expense of community-driven economic needs.

Marolee Smith Dvorak’s fight for Port Angeles

Marolee Smith Dvorak, running against entrenched Port Angeles Mayor Kate Dexter, nails the root of local woes in her Substack piece, “Unintended Consequences.”

Homelessness, she argues, is a symptom of overregulation and corporate-friendly policies that crush local economies. From the Growth Management Act’s stifling of housing to lost logging jobs, Smith exposes how government red tape and misplaced priorities gutted Clallam County’s prosperity. Her call for zero permit fees and municipal bonds to spur housing is bold and community-focused. Subscribe to Marolee’s Substack here to support a local voice fighting for real solutions over status-quo stagnation.

James Taylor: A fresh voice for Port Angeles’ City Council

In a recent debate, City Council candidate James Taylor took on incumbent LaTrisha Suggs with a clear message: the city must stop meddling and start serving. While Suggs, a long-time council member, vaguely touts “slow growth” and federal issues, Taylor cuts through the noise, declaring the city a utility that should fix streets and sewers, not chase national politics. His jab at the city’s reckless spending hits hard, especially as Suggs’ social media fixates on federal and tribal debates while Port Angeles crumbles.

Taylor’s push for single-family housing and lower fees resonates with locals desperate for affordability. Vote Taylor for a council that prioritizes people over bureaucracy.

League of Women Voters’ app: Tribal funding special interests?

The League of Women Voters, backed by the Jamestown Tribe, launched a Dungeness River flow-tracking app for Android. Useful? Maybe. But the League’s history—pushing the unpopular Water Steward department and member Ann Soule’s call for the “retreat or removal” of 3 Crabs residents through her position on the Marine Resources Committee—suggests special interests at play. With Commissioner Mark Ozias’ top donor, the Jamestown Tribe, funding this, is it a public tool or a stepping stone for agenda-driven policies? Keep a skeptical eye on this “community” project.

Dishwashers in homeless housing: A wasteful misstep

Peninsula Behavioral Health (PBH) insisted dishwashers were state-mandated for their luxury homeless housing complex, only to admit it was a choice meant to remove barriers to success.

Commissioner Mike French’s baseless claim that refusing dishwashers would’ve cost millions in sewer upgrades reeks of a cover-up. Meanwhile, national trends show Americans ditching dishwashers for handwashing due to long cycles and high costs.

PBH’s focus on unnecessary appliances over practical solutions shows a disconnect from real needs—another case of government-backed projects prioritizing optics over fiscal sense.

Harm reduction’s failure: Clallam’s misguided drug policy

As Clallam County funnels resources into harm reduction—buying drug paraphernalia to enable street drug use—KIRO News Radio highlights a Seattle alternative.

Art Dahlen’s Battlefield Addiction demands immediate sobriety, not delayed recovery, arguing that enabling fentanyl use is “criminally negligent.” With Washington’s opioid deaths nearly doubling since 2019, Clallam’s harm reduction obsession mirrors King County’s failing approach. Dahlen’s call for urgent intervention over passive compassion is a wake-up call. Our commissioners must stop funding policies that prolong addiction and prioritize real recovery.

Tune in to Clallam County Watchdog on KSQM Radio

This Friday at 4 p.m., join Clallam County Watchdog on KSQM 91.5 FM for a refreshing break from heavy headlines. Instead of dissecting covered-up scandals or ethical conflicts, we’ll explore music’s role in this blogger’s life—hint: It’s not all Cher. Stream online here and support KSQM’s “music, not mayhem” vibe. It’s a chance to engage with the community’s watchdog in a lighter, relatable way.

Leave a comment