53 Days Clean: Mary Bickar's Comeback Story

For this special podcast-only edition of Sundays with Seegers, Clallam County Commissioner candidate Jake Seegers sits down with one of the most outspoken and recognizable voices in the community: Mary Bickar.

Many residents may recognize Mary as the woman who gained local notoriety after reading the county’s explicit harm reduction “boofing” instructions aloud during public comment before the Board of County Commissioners. Others know her from community meetings, her passionate advocacy, or her unapologetic willingness to speak her mind.

Now, Mary is telling a different story—one that is deeply personal.

At the time of the interview, Mary was 53 days clean from methamphetamine addiction. Her story is not polished, rehearsed, or filtered. It is raw, emotional, and often uncomfortable. She openly discusses decades of addiction, failed recovery attempts, criminal convictions, treatment programs, abusive relationships, homelessness, and the long road back toward stability.

One of the most surprising revelations is what first inspired her to seek change.

According to Mary, the controversy surrounding Towne Road—the issue that ultimately launched Clallam County Watchdog—sparked something inside her.

“Towne Road is what started me off wanting to get my life straight. It did take a couple years, but I made it.”

She explains that listening to the early Watchdog podcasts reminded her of the value of truth-telling and honest debate.

“You can finally tell the truth now about anything, and you don’t care anymore.”

Mary describes herself as a lifelong truth-teller who often paid a price for speaking bluntly. In the podcast, she reflects on how learning to be honest with herself became a critical part of recovery.

“When I started telling the truth to myself, how much better I felt. My whole body and my mind.”

The interview also explores Mary’s firsthand observations about addiction, homelessness, and public services in Clallam County. Drawing from her own experiences in treatment facilities and recovery programs, she discusses what she believes attracts some people to Port Angeles and why she believes individuals from outside the area continue arriving here seeking services.

While receiving treatment at a behavioral health facility near Marysville, Mary says she encountered multiple people planning to relocate to Port Angeles because of the resources available.

“Most of the time it was Port Angeles had all of the needs that this person needs.”

She recalls hearing fellow patients discuss moving to Clallam County after treatment because of the housing, support programs, and services available.

Google Street View imagery from 2025 appears to show a medical transport company based in Lynnwood, Washington, dropping off a client at Specialty Services, an addiction treatment center located on 5th Street in Port Angeles.

Listeners will hear Mary’s perspective on recovery programs, housing assistance, harm reduction policies, and the challenges facing people struggling with addiction. Whether one agrees with her conclusions or not, her experiences offer a rare glimpse into a world that many policymakers discuss, but few have personally lived.

The conversation also highlights the critical role that community support played in Mary’s recovery. She credits friends, family, fellow recovery advocates, and the people who refused to give up on her when she was struggling. Among them is close friend Stacey Richards, who answered the call when Mary reached her breaking point. Richards has stood beside her throughout the recovery process, providing encouragement, accountability, and unwavering support as Mary works to rebuild her life one day at a time.

Perhaps the most powerful moment comes when she describes the decision that finally changed her life.

“I’m done. I’m over it. I don’t want no more of it.”

Today, Mary is rebuilding her life one day at a time.

And yes, in a development that will certainly surprise longtime readers, she recently made her appreciation for Clallam County Watchdog permanent with a CC Watchdog tattoo—a symbol of how strongly she believes the platform helped inspire her recovery journey.

Whether you’re interested in addiction recovery, local public policy, or simply hearing an extraordinary personal story from someone who has lived through some of life’s darkest moments, this may be one of the most memorable Sundays with Seegers conversations yet.

Mary’s story is ultimately about hope: proof that even after years of addiction, people can still find their way back.

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Editor’s Note: CC Watchdog editor Jeff Tozzer also serves as campaign manager for Jake Seegers during his run for Clallam County Commissioner, District 3. Learn more at www.JakeSeegers.com.