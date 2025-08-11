Every member of the Clallam County Charter Review Commission swears to “support the Constitution and laws of the United States and the State of Washington.” Yet during this term, a handful of commissioners have concentrated power within a select group, sidelining the voices of other commissioners and the public. Now, one commissioner has publicly questioned who is “qualified” to be press—a stance that has sparked pushback from residents defending the First Amendment.

Jim Stoffer is no newcomer to public office. He has served twice on the Clallam County Charter Review Commission and was twice elected to the Sequim School Board, resigning during his second term amid “health challenges” after an attempted censure for misconduct from his peers.

This term, the commission’s public survey became a flashpoint when Chairwoman Susan Fisch appointed a subcommittee—chaired by her friend Stoffer—without a vote of the full commission. The resulting survey reflected narrow priorities rather than broad commissioner or public sentiment. In effect, decision-making power shifted to a select few, marginalizing other commissioners and the public.

Chairwoman Susan Fisch and Commissioner Jim Stoffer.

Residents push back on “who counts as press”

Tension escalated when Stoffer took to the neighborhood platform Nextdoor, stating:

“Watchdog, aka the boy with the blog… is not a trained certified Reporter; does not have press credentials…

Press credentials, attended journalism school, a degree in journalism; none of which Watchdog has.”

His comments prompted multiple residents to respond, pointing out that such requirements do not exist in the United States—and that suggesting otherwise risks undermining constitutional freedoms.

Charles Main replied:

“There is no such thing as a ‘trained certified reporter.’ Becoming a reporter is a matter of finding an audience… Press credentials are not required… It’s called free speech and it is in danger if we require certification to decide who we are allowed to hear.”

He added that many Pulitzer Prize–winning journalists never attended journalism school and that freelance reporting remains both legal and vital to democracy:

“Let people make up their own minds about who to pay attention to… Freelance journalism is still a thing, thank heaven. Count your blessings.”

When Stoffer pushed back, Main reminded him:

“I am a voting resident of the Clallam County arena and find it important to hold those elected to County office to account… answering personal attacks with more personal attacks… is not a constructive way forward.”

The broader issue

This exchange illustrates a deeper concern: the notion that government officials could define who is, and is not, “press.” As the Freedom Forum notes: “Press freedom protects everyone. It is a limit on the government, not a freedom that only some people enjoy. The government does not get to say who is or is not a journalist.”

If credentials became a prerequisite for press rights, the same logic could be applied to other constitutional protections—requiring licenses for public speech, academic degrees to own firearms, or legal certificates to receive due process.

Watchdogging without permission

Clallam County Watchdog has consistently reported on issues local legacy media has ignored:

These reports were not the product of credentials, but of determined, fact-checked investigation.

The oath matters

Each commissioner swears to uphold both the U.S. and Washington State Constitutions:

“That I will support the Constitution and laws of the United States and the State of Washington.”

That oath is not ceremonial—it is a binding commitment to protect the rights of all residents, including their right to a free press.

When residents question an official’s attempts to limit that right, they are not being disruptive—they are fulfilling the same duty to protect democracy that commissioners swear to uphold.

At a recent commission meeting—shortly after Stoffer called for increased security at meetings—a public commenter stepped to the podium, addressed the commission, and then handed a printed copy of the United States Constitution to the clerk, instructing that it be delivered directly to Commissioner Stoffer. The unspoken message was unmistakable: before requesting more barriers between commissioners and the public, reread the document you pledged to defend.

