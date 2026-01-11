Two Months In: What Jake Seegers Is Seeing

Two months into his campaign for Clallam County Commissioner (District 3), Jake Seegers joins Sundays with Seegers for a wide-ranging, candid conversation about what he’s seeing on the ground—and what the county keeps missing.

We talk about unaccounted-for money, recurring oversights, and how an observant citizen can often connect dots that government agencies seem unable—or unwilling—to connect. Jake reflects on the realities of campaigning while juggling work and family life, and recounts the moment he quite literally popped his head through a trap door into a homeless encampment while cleaning up Tumwater Creek.

The conversation moves from drug distribution and enforcement failures to the article that sparked Jake’s thinking on housing in Clallam Bay and Sekiu. We explore community-driven solutions versus government-designed ones, the people who have shaped Jake’s values (including Peggy Pilgrim), what motivates him, what frustrates him, and what he sees coming in 2026.

We close with a discussion on why citizen participation—especially serving on county advisory boards—matters more than ever.

This episode is available only in audio.

Editor’s Note: CC Watchdog editor Jeff Tozzer also serves as campaign manager for Jake Seegers during his run for Clallam County Commissioner, District 3. Learn more at www.JakeSeegers.com.