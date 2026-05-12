The Watchdog, the Mole, and Jim Stoffer: A Pattern Decades in the Making

Indivisible Sequim says it’s worried about a “mole” leaking screenshots to CC Watchdog. But the bigger story may be the man at the center of it all: Jim Stoffer. Long before moderating progressive Facebook groups and lecturing others about “safety,” Stoffer was embroiled in Coast Guard protest controversies involving accusations of unreliable testimony, suppression of demonstrators, and allegations of harassment of anti-war activists. Decades later, critics say the same patterns—control, secrecy, retaliation, and intimidation—continue to follow him through local politics, education, and public service.

For a group that claims to stand for “democracy,” “inclusion,” and “human rights,” Indivisible Sequim seems awfully concerned about people reading what they write.

According to screenshots, members of the group are now warning each other that someone inside their private Facebook community is sharing posts with CC Watchdog. One member warned that the “CC Watchdog franchise” was screenshotting posts and comments from local Indivisible groups.

Others discussed operating with “a bit of stealth” for future “pop-up” activities.

But perhaps the most revealing comments came from the group’s moderator himself: Jim Stoffer.

Stoffer described a “Safety Security Team” that stays alert “like a Border Collie” for “the Watchdog and his minions.” [Note: Indivisible Sequim is shortened to “IS.”]

Jim Stoffer — who once demanded taxpayer-funded private security while serving in county government — is now reportedly leading Indivisible Sequim's “Safety and Security” efforts.

At the same time, members insisted they had “nothing to hide” — even while discussing how to identify the “mole,” tighten internal security, and remove people who do not ideologically align with the group.

If all of this sounds familiar, it should.

Because according to public records, sworn testimony, investigative reports, and years of controversy, accusations surrounding Jim Stoffer have followed a remarkably consistent pattern for decades.

And it did not begin in Sequim.

The Coast Guard Years

Long before becoming involved in Sequim politics and education, Stoffer was involved in controversies surrounding anti-war protests during Seattle’s Seafair Fleet Week events.

Documents from the Ground Zero Center for Nonviolent Action accused the Coast Guard of using “no protest zones” to push demonstrators out of public view during Navy events.

The documents specifically referenced Lt. James D. Stoffer by name.

According to a 2010 fact sheet distributed by activists, one Peace Fleet participant was “falsely charged and tried in a Coast Guard hearing.” The document states that a Coast Guard Hearing Officer later ruled that “Lt. James D. Stoffer… had given ‘unreliable’ testimony.”

Another detailed filing submitted to the Department of Transportation went even further.

Activist Glen Milner accused the Coast Guard of a “long history of harassment of demonstrators” and specifically alleged that he had been “framed” by Stoffer during a Seafair protest enforcement action.

Milner wrote:

“To protect the Coast Guard, the Coast Guard Hearing Officer on the case ruled that Lt. James D. Stoffer’s testimony was only ‘unreliable.’”

The broader accusations involved infiltration of activist groups, monitoring protestors, suppression of speech, and efforts to minimize demonstrators’ visibility during public Navy events. The controversy became serious enough that a Department of Justice report on domestic advocacy investigations later discussed the monitoring of Peace Fleet activists and Coast Guard intelligence activities.

Today, critics say the irony is hard to ignore.

In 2019, Stoffer publicly posted Coast Guard values on social media:

“HONOR — Integrity is our standard. We demonstrate uncompromising ethical conduct and moral behavior in all our actions.” “RESPECT — We treat each other with fairness, dignity and compassion.” “DEVOTION TO DUTY — We seek responsibility, accept accountability…”

Yet critics point to years of accusations involving unreliable testimony, retaliation claims, secrecy, activist monitoring, and political targeting and ask a simple question:

Were those values ever actually practiced?

Sequim School District Controversies

The Coast Guard controversies would not be the end of public conflict surrounding Stoffer.

Years later, he became deeply embroiled in Sequim School District controversies that generated lawsuits, sworn testimony, allegations of retaliation, and enormous community division.

CC Watchdog and other local outlets have extensively documented allegations that Stoffer:

Critics have repeatedly questioned how Stoffer continues receiving appointments and influence despite years of conflict surrounding his public conduct.

That criticism resurfaced recently in a letter sent to Olympic Educational Service District leadership.

A concerned resident wrote directly to OESD Superintendent Dr. Leavell [aleavell@oesd114.org], questioning why Stoffer still serves as the District 5 representative and warning that his continued involvement causes discomfort for people who previously dealt with him professionally.

The resident wrote:

“In my view, his past actions have resulted in substantial financial lawsuits for taxpayers, and has negatively impacted the reputation of the district.”

The resident also warned that Stoffer’s continued presence at official events remained “a point of significant distress” for some individuals.

The letter concluded by urging the board to seek a new representative.

Security, Secrecy, and “The Mole”

Now the same themes appear again inside Indivisible Sequim.

A supposedly inclusive activist organization is now discussing “moles,” internal monitoring, stealth tactics, and ideological gatekeeping.

Applicants reportedly undergo extensive vetting questions involving race, climate activism, social justice commitments, and opposition to the “MAGA agenda.”

Meanwhile, members openly discuss concerns over screenshots becoming public.

And once again, Jim Stoffer appears in the middle of it.

The same man once accused in Coast Guard protest controversies involving surveillance, activist monitoring, and suppression is now moderating discussions about “security teams,” “moles,” and ideological outsiders inside a local political activist group.

And what makes the situation especially striking, critics say, is the contradiction at the center of it all.

Many of the same individuals expressing fears about screenshots, criticism, public exposure, and “bullying” have themselves participated in campaigns designed to pressure, isolate, or publicly target others. Indivisible Sequim members have openly discussed boycotting local businesses that do not align with their political views.

Members of Indivisible Sequim have argued voters should reject candidates because of their Catholic faith.

Activists associated with these movements have encouraged students to skip school for political causes while presenting themselves as defenders of tolerance and inclusion.

Yet when scrutiny is directed back toward them, the language suddenly shifts to “safety,” “security,” “stealth,” and fears of harassment.

For critics, the issue is not that Indivisible Sequim is being bullied.

The issue is that a group accustomed to applying social and political pressure to others appears deeply uncomfortable receiving public scrutiny itself.

And critics say it becomes even more troubling when these activities continue receiving legitimacy and support from the supposedly “nonpartisan” League of Women Voters.

For many residents, Jim Stoffer’s incidents feel less like coincidences and more like a decades-long pattern.

A pattern involving control.

A pattern involving secrecy.

A pattern involving ideological gatekeeping.

And a pattern involving retaliation against critics while simultaneously claiming victimhood when criticism is returned.

Meanwhile, local residents are left wondering how someone like Jim Stoffer repeatedly connected to this level of controversy continues to maintain influence in education, activism, and public life across Clallam County.

Because regardless of political affiliation, one thing is becoming harder and harder to ignore:

The controversies surrounding Jim Stoffer never seem to end.

Today’s Tidbit: How Many Chances Does One Person Get?

Sunday brought a fire scare to Port Angeles — this time at the Fairmount Restaurant, where emergency crews responded to a reported burn complaint and possible arson investigation involving David Waddell, according to scanner traffic.

If that name sounds familiar, it should.

Because for years, Waddell has repeatedly appeared in scanner reports, police incidents, fire calls, and public disturbances throughout Clallam County — while local taxpayers continue footing the bill for the endless cycle of emergency response, law enforcement, cleanup, and public safety risks.

According to public scanner reports and incident logs:

March 16, 2022: An RV being used as Waddell’s residence exploded into flames near the old Humane Society property on Highway 101. Fire crews reported propane cylinders inside the RV, nearby structures threatened by the fire, and a major emergency response. The RV was a total loss.

April 23, 2022: Scanner traffic reported Waddell allegedly attempting to burn a gate using a propane tank and blow torch.

May 14, 2022: Waddell was reportedly associated with suspicious or possible drug activity at IGS while also carrying a misdemeanor DUI warrant.

September 25, 2022: Scanner reports again referenced suspicious activity involving property connected to Waddell near the old Humane Society site.

March 13, 2023: Scanner traffic indicated Waddell had a DUI warrant with bail reportedly set at $80,000.

November 30, 2025: Scanner reports described Waddell allegedly outside screaming in the street after reportedly earlier being naked in public.

January 2026: Scanner traffic referenced a California warrant for possession of dangerous drugs and identified Waddell as a convicted felon with prior DOC involvement.

And now Sunday, 2026: another fire-related emergency response tied to Waddell.

At what point does the public get to ask whether this revolving-door system is actually compassionate — or simply enabling chaos?

Residents are constantly told Clallam County needs more money, more services, more harm reduction, more housing programs, more outreach teams, and more “resources.” Meanwhile, ordinary taxpayers watch the same names appear over and over in fires, warrants, disturbances, drug incidents, EMS calls, and law enforcement contacts.

And while working families struggle with inflation, housing costs, and public safety concerns, local government continues expanding programs that hand out free drug paraphernalia, including crack pipes and smoking supplies, under the banner of “harm reduction.”

The uncomfortable question many residents are asking is simple:

How many public resources should one chronically destructive individual be allowed to consume before accountability finally enters the conversation?

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