Reopening the Elwha: A Community-Led Path Forward

In this Sundays With Seegers, Clallam County Commissioner candidate Jake Seegers lays out a clear case for restoring Olympic Hot Springs Road—and invites the community to take action. With tourism revenue declining, access restricted for over a decade, and no clear federal timeline, this is a grassroots effort to unite residents, support local businesses, and demand accountability. The petition starts here—but the movement belongs to all of us.

The Road That Built a Gateway—And the Silence That Followed

For generations, the Elwha River entrance to Olympic National Park wasn’t just a road—it was a lifeline.

Fifteen minutes from downtown Port Angeles, Olympic Hot Springs Road connected families, small businesses, and visitors to one of the most unique corridors in the entire park system. It was how people experienced the park’s interior—filling local restaurants, keeping lodging booked, and enticing visitors to stay longer as they ventured deeper into Olympic National Park.

And then it was gone.

Flood damage following the removal of the Glines Canyon Dam washed out sections of the road. That was more than a decade ago.

Since then? Promises. Meetings. Timelines that came and went.

Construction was once projected to begin in 2021 and finish by 2023.

We’re now years past that—and still no road, no access, and no clear plan.

The Cost of Inaction

Clallam County is not just any county—it’s a rural economy surrounded by federally managed land.

More than half of our land base lies within Olympic National Park. Instead of generating property tax, it supports our economy through tourism. That means access matters—it is not optional, it is foundational.

And yet:

Tourism spending declined from $300.7 million in 2018 to $284.4 million in 2023

Inflation rose 26.4% over that same period

Population growth has effectively stalled at 0.65%, compared to 4.6% statewide

That’s not just data—that’s pressure on families, on small businesses, and on public services.

When one of the park’s most heavily used entrances—77,665 vehicles in 2014, the third busiest in the park—remains closed indefinitely, the impact is real.

The Elwha Ranger Station has been inaccessible by vehicles since the washout.

Access Is Not a Luxury—It’s the Mission

The National Park Service was created with a dual mandate: protect resources and ensure their enjoyment by present and future generations.

Olympic National Park’s Elwha Valley entrance is one of the few corridors that provides meaningful access to the park’s interior wilderness.

Closing Olympic Hot Springs Road for over a decade without a clear path forward isn’t balance—it’s abandonment.

And that’s where the community comes in.

Writing Our Own “Letter of Support”

For too long, we’ve waited for action to come from the top down.

This effort flips that model.

Instead of waiting for another agency letter, another delayed timeline, another round of silence—we are creating our own.

A petition. A unified voice. A direct request to:

The Department of the Interior

The National Park Service

The Federal Highway Administration

Washington’s congressional delegation

State leadership

The ask is simple and reasonable:

Prioritize restoration of Olympic Hot Springs Road

Expedite planning, permitting, and funding

Establish and release a clear, public timeline

This isn’t about politics. It’s about access, accountability, and economic survival.

A Moment to Come Together

This is bigger than one road.

It’s about how a rural community responds when systems stall.

It’s about choosing to act instead of waiting.

It’s about recognizing that solutions don’t always start in government offices—they often start with people willing to stand up and say, this matters.

And right now, this matters.

Join Us—Starting Next Friday

We’re taking this effort directly to the community.

📍 Find us at the Clallam County Watchdog booth at the Sequim Logging Show

🗓 This Friday and Saturday

You’ll be able to:

Review the petition

Sign in person

Ask questions

Be part of shaping the next step

This will remain a focused effort through June—a sustained push to make sure our voices are heard where decisions are made.

Call to Action: Download, Print, Share

We’re asking you to take it one step further.

Download the petition template.

Print it.

Share it with your neighbors, your coworkers, your community.

Collect signatures. Start conversations. Be part of the solution.

Olympic Hot Springs Road Petition 3.18KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Mail completed petition forms to:

Jake Seegers

131 E 1st Street, Suite 403

Port Angeles, WA 98362

Because this is our chance—not just to reopen a road—but to demonstrate what happens when a community refuses to sit on the sidelines.

We’re not waiting for a letter of support.

We’re writing it ourselves.

Full Petition

This is the Statement of Request that will be sent in June, accompanied by signatures.

Statement Of Request 52.5KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

PETITION TO RESTORE OLYMPIC HOT SPRINGS ROAD AND REOPEN THE ELWHA RIVER ENTRANCE TO OLYMPIC NATIONAL PARK

Statement of Request

We, the undersigned citizens and supporters of Clallam County, respectfully petition the Department of Interior, National Parks Service the Federal Highway Administration,

Washington’s congressional delegation, the Washington State legislature and other relevant public officials to:

1. Prioritize and advance the restoration of vehicle access to the Elwha River entrance of Olympic National Park;

2. Expedite all planning, permitting, environmental review, and funding necessary to begin reconstruction; and

3. Establish and publicly release a clear course of action and firm timeline for reconstruction of Olympic Hot Springs Road;

4. Restore this vital public access corridor in recognition of its economic, recreational, and public-use importance to Clallam County and future generations.

Supporting Facts

Whereas:

Clallam County is an economically challenged rural county heavily dependent on park-related tourism. More than half of Clallam County’s land lies within Olympic National Park, and tourism is critical to local businesses, county revenues, and public services. Tourism spending has declined while costs have risen. Visitor spending in Clallam County fell from $300.7 million in 2018 to $284.4 million in 2023, while regional inflation rose 26.4%, compounding economic strain. Continued inaction has harmed both public access and the local economy. Failure to rebuild the road has restricted access to the park interior, harmed tourism-dependent businesses, and undermined economic opportunity in Clallam County. The U.S. Department of the Interior’s Order No. 3434 emphasizes coordination with gateway communities. Renewed engagement with local tribes, municipalities, inholders and Clallam County to establish a clear path forward for restoring Olympic Hot Springs Road is consistent with that order. The Elwha River entrance was one of Olympic National Park’s most important access points. Before closure, the Elwha entrance ranked as the third most-trafficked entrance in the park, recording 77,665 vehicles in 2014, and supported local restaurants, lodging and retail; Public access to the Elwha Valley has been severely limited for more than a decade. Since damage to Olympic Hot Springs Road, no meaningful progress has been made toward restoring vehicle access, despite earlier indications construction could begin in 2021 and be completed by 2023; and Restoration of Olympic Hot Springs Road is consistent with the National Park Service’s obligation to provide for the public’s enjoyment of park resources. Reopening this corridor would restore access to a vital public resource and support present and future generations.

Petition Declaration

By signing below, I support this petition and urge federal and state officials to take prompt action to restore Olympic Hot Springs Road and reopen the Elwha River entrance.

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Editor’s Note: CC Watchdog editor Jeff Tozzer also serves as campaign manager for Jake Seegers during his run for Clallam County Commissioner, District 3. Learn more at www.JakeSeegers.com.