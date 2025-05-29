Stories you won't see in the legacy press

A lot of great article ideas are sent to Clallam County Watchdog, but not all of them fit neatly into a full-length feature. That doesn’t make them less important—many highlight issues that deserve discussion and scrutiny. So here’s a potpourri of overlooked stories and uncomfortable truths to keep our critical thinking muscles in shape.

1. Sequim Gazette silences opposing views

After the Sequim Gazette ran an op-ed by Craig Smith and Tony Corrado supporting a Clallam County Charter amendment to create a new “Water Steward” position, I reached out to Editor Kathy Cruz from my private email address with a simple request:

“I would like to write an op-ed, similar to the article that Craig Smith and Tony Corrado wrote, but opposing the creation of a Water Steward position. Would that be possible?”

The Gazette never responded. Instead, my private email was forwarded to the Clerk of the Board and then circulated to all 15 Clallam County Charter Review Commissioners.

Was this a professional courtesy or a petty tattle? Either way, it’s troubling. If Commissioner Mark Ozias can publish articles in the Sequim Gazette, why is another commissioner—offering a differing view—not granted the same opportunity?

2. Drive-by shooting in Port Angeles ignored by legacy media

Last week, Port Angeles experienced a drive-by shooting near 5th and Oak. A bullet entered a residential home. A suspect was located, armed, carrying methamphetamine, and prohibited from possessing a firearm.

The Peninsula Daily News didn’t cover it.

Remember that—especially as the paper now asks readers for donations to stay afloat.

From Facebook.

3. Out-of-state paper reports what we won’t

On May 21, 2025, Ravi Joseph Grant Bemis—originally from Lincoln City, Oregon, but currently residing in Sequim—was arrested for attempting to solicit sex from minors through decoy accounts.

“Bemis was charged with two counts of Luring a Minor and Online Sexual Corruption of a Child in the Second Degree. He is being held in Clallam County Jail awaiting extradition to Oregon.”

The Lincoln County Leader broke the story. Local media did not.

If Central Oregon news outlets can report on sex trafficking involving a Sequim resident, why can’t our own?

4. Sequim scam alert: traveling crime crew returns

A Facebook warning recently went viral in Sequim, featuring a known scam crew led by Cristian and Mariana Badanac. The post described their coordinated panhandling and organized retail theft operations, reportedly involving multiple family members.

One resident noted Mariana was still wearing an ankle monitor. Their last known residence? Everett. Why isn’t this a police matter or at least a press bulletin?

5. Drug paraphernalia giveaway—but no mention of addiction

Clallam County Health and Human Services continues to provide free drug paraphernalia while avoiding terms like “addiction,” “drugs,” or “substance abuse” in their latest five-year plan—this despite being 15 years into their “10-year plan to end homelessness.”

Here’s a tent pitched outside their front door:

County leaders refuse to address the connection between public drug use, homelessness, and county policies that downplay addiction. Why won’t they acknowledge it?

6. Propaganda disguised as journalism? Port Angeles praises itself

The City of Port Angeles recently published a glowing article—technically an advertorial—touting its “Pursuing Housing for All” initiative. The article concludes with a celebration of the City’s recent award from the American Planning Association. One paragraph reads:

“This recognition reflects the team’s exceptional work translating policy into action,” said CED Manager Shannen Cartmel.

But this isn’t journalism—it’s PR, published by the city itself. That distinction matters.

In small print, the Sound Publishing, Inc. disclaimer admits:

“The news and editorial staff…had no role in the preparation of this post.”

Yet many readers assume it’s real news.

7. Whale hunt photo: Why not show the whole picture?

When KONP Radio covered the federal government's consideration of the Makah Tribe’s request to resume whale hunting, they chose a historic black-and-white photo without whales—or hunters.

Why not use this one from the most recent Makah whale hunt?

Peninsula Daily News.

Is the omission meant to soften the story? As modern high-powered rifles and motorized boats become standard in these hunts, the question remains: is this really the “usual and accustomed” way?

8. Nearly 30 staff in one tribal department—For 209 local members?

The Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe recently released a staff directory for its Social and Community Services Department. The list includes 27 staff contacts—for a tribe of 509 members, of which only 209 live locally.

Is this a model of robust service delivery—or a sign of administrative bloat in a small population?

9. Clallam County Crotchdog

As scrutiny grows around Charter Review Commissioner Paul Pickett’s push for a Water Steward bureaucracy in county government, the heat seems to be getting to him. Pickett reportedly dubbed this publication the “Clallam County Crotchdog.”

“Clallam County Crotchdog — Sniffing out imaginary problems.”

Ad hominem attacks are often a sign that someone’s losing the argument.

Leave a comment

Have a tip, photo, or insight that local media won’t cover? Send it to Clallam County Watchdog. Transparency, dialogue, and accountability should never go out of style.