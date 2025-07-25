What Fire District 3’s tax proposal means for local voters

This is an audio-only interview, available at the top of this article or through your favorite podcast app. An auto-generated transcript is also provided for your convenience.

In this episode, we dive into the details of Fire District 3’s proposed Levy Lid Lift, which appears on the ballot for residents living east of Deer Park Road to the county line, including parts of Gardiner in Jefferson County.

Our guest is Commissioner Bill Miano of Fire District 3, who breaks down what the levy means, why it’s needed, and how it could impact local services and property taxes. Whether you live in the affected area or simply want to better understand how fire district levies work, this conversation offers insights relevant to communities across the region.

It’s a must-listen for anyone voting on—or curious about—public safety funding and a hike in property taxes.

