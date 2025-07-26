County budget in crisis, while CRC pushes new mandate

The Charter Review Commission just voted to advance a permanent new county position—the “Water Resources Specialist”—based on claims of a $14 million surplus. But the truth came out too late: the money is a reserve, not extra cash. County Administrator Todd Mielke wasn’t allowed to clarify the budget until after the vote. Now, with that amendment moving forward and the County Commissioners proposing a 38% county-general property tax increase, taxpayers are left asking: Who’s minding the money—and why are we always the ones paying for it?

Two major developments this week reveal growing concerns about how Clallam County is being governed—and who’s paying the price.

First, the Charter Review Commission (CRC) has advanced a proposed new county position: the “Water Resources Specialist,” formerly called “Water Steward.” Second, County Commissioners are now considering a 38.2% county-general property tax increase to keep the budget afloat.

On the surface, the two items may seem unrelated. But they point to a deeper issue: a government that’s voting on new spending mandates without all the facts, while asking taxpayers to bail them out of a financial mess of their own making.

CRC advances amendment—without full budget clarity

On July 14, the Charter Review Commission narrowly voted 7–6 to advance a proposed amendment that would permanently embed a “Water Resources Specialist” into the county’s charter. The position, if approved by voters, would be a mandated, salaried role—funded whether or not the budget can actually support it.

During the meeting, commissioners raised valid concerns about cost. Clallam County has faced ongoing deficits, conducted layoffs, and slashed department budgets in the past year. So where would the money come from?

Commissioner Ron Richards, a leading advocate of the proposal, told the group that the County had a $14 million surplus, implying plenty of money was available. That claim seemed to influence the outcome of the vote.

Commissioner Alex Fane, however, wasn’t convinced. He pointed out the County’s general fund sits at about $56 million, and he questioned how the so-called surplus fit into the broader picture. He asked County Administrator Todd Mielke to clarify—but Richards objected, saying it would be improper to let Mielke speak unless public comment was opened to everyone.

As a result, the CRC voted before hearing the actual financial facts.

Here’s how the vote broke down:

In favor: Commissioners Jim Stoffer, Alex Fane, Chris Noble, Paul Pickett, Ron Richards, Christy Holy, Nina Sarmiento

Opposed: Commissioners Susan Fisch, Jeff Tozzer, Ron Cameron, Patti Morris, Rod Fleck, Cathy Walde

Absent: Commissioners Bill Benedict, Mark Hodgeson

Because the motion passed, the amendment now moves to public comment and a final CRC vote this coming Monday, July 28. If approved, it will appear on the November ballot as a binding charter amendment.

Mielke speaks—too late

Only after the vote, during public comment, was County Administrator Todd Mielke allowed to respond.

“Words matter,” Mielke began. He explained that the $14 million described earlier was not a surplus at all—but rather a reserve fund. “That is not true,” he said plainly of the surplus claim. “We have a $14 million emergency reserve—a one-time savings account used for emergencies and unforeseen opportunities.”

He added that many people have called for county reserves to equal 25% of the general fund—a goal the $14 million only barely meets.

Mielke went on to explain that last year’s budget crisis led to a 7% across-the-board cut and the layoff of eight employees. Even with those painful decisions, the County is barely balancing its budget, and projections for next year look even worse.

Unless there’s either a dramatic reduction in services—or a significant increase in revenue—Mielke warned, the County will have to consider cutting non-mandated programs, including parks and law enforcement.

None of this information was available to commissioners when they voted. By then, the narrative of a $14 million “surplus” had likely already shaped the outcome.

Meanwhile: County pushes 38% property tax hike

If the CRC’s decision wasn’t troubling enough, the Board of County Commissioners is now proposing a 38% increase in the general property tax levy, from $0.7598 to $1.05 per $1,000 of assessed value.

Even more concerning, the proposal includes an automatic annual increase tied to inflation (CPI-U) based on the Seattle area for the next five years.

The move comes despite two years of budget warnings and cost overruns—leading many to ask: Why are taxpayers being asked to pay more while government spending continues to grow unchecked?

A public hearing on the proposed levy increase will be held Wednesday, July 30 at 1:00 PM at the Clallam County Courthouse.

This week matters

Between the Charter Review Commission’s final vote on the Water Resources Specialist (Monday, July 28 at 5:30pm) and the County Commissioners’ hearing on the property tax increase (Wednesday, July 30 at 1:00pm), this is a critical week for Clallam County residents.

The CRC voted on a permanent, costly new charter mandate—without knowing the full financial reality.

The Board of County Commissioners is now asking voters to pay the bill—with one of the largest property tax increases in recent memory.

If you care about local government accountability, fiscal transparency, and smart budgeting—this is your moment to speak up.

You can contact both the Charter Review Commission (specify “CRC”) or the Board of County Commissioners (specify “BOCC”) by emailing the Clerk of the Board at loni.gores@clallamcountywa.gov