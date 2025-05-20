Fifteen years after Clallam County pledged to end homelessness, rates are rising, accountability is absent, and drug addiction is ignored as a root cause. A new plan pushes for equity and more housing—but critics say it rewards providers over progress, excludes key voices, and burdens taxpayers.

In 2010, the Clallam County Homelessness Task Force stated clearly: “The success of the Clallam County 10-Year Plan to End Homelessness hinges on accountability.” Yet fifteen years later—after two iterations of "10-year plans"—homelessness in Clallam County has increased, accountability remains elusive, and meaningful public engagement is minimal.

Yesterday, the Clallam County Commissioners (minus Commissioner Ozias, who was absent) heard a presentation on the County’s latest Homeless Housing Plan. Developed by a consultant and a workgroup of task force members and partners, the plan was approved by the Homelessness Task Force and advanced for commissioner review. According to state law, such plans must be updated every five years and include goals, strategies, performance measures, and timelines to eliminate homelessness.

Despite that requirement, the County is seeing the opposite result. The 2024 metrics show a 25% increase in homelessness in Clallam County from the previous year. Consultant Paul Knox stated that over the next five years, the County will need 110 new shelter beds, 188 new supportive housing beds, and 417 new housing units. Serenity House in Port Angeles—a low-barrier shelter that tolerates drug use—was noted to have a “pretty high vacancy rate,” indicating that not all shelters are currently being utilized. While shelter staff cite rule violations as the cause, others allege mismanagement.

Serenity House once operated “The Tempest,” a low-barrier, short-lived permanent housing facility that shut down due to high crime (328 police calls in two years), drug and alcohol use, and arson.

Another contributing factor to the closure of the Tempest was reports of residents allegedly defecating out of the windows.

The current draft plan does not name substance abuse as a cause of homelessness. It instead attributes the issue to housing shortages, rising costs, and “historical impacts of systemic discrimination.”

From the 2025-2030 Clallam County Homeless Housing Plan.

Meanwhile, the Task Force’s definition of public engagement includes a newspaper notice in 2024, a single two-hour focus group with seven individuals experiencing homelessness, and an upcoming public hearing on May 27, 2025. Despite these limited efforts, the plan states: “We invite all members of the community—residents, leaders, organizations, and advocates—to take part in this work... Let’s work together to turn these strategies into outcomes and build a future where homelessness is no longer a defining challenge in Clallam County.”

The Task Force’s five main objectives are worth examining:

Promote accountability and transparency through crisis response systems like a “safe parking” program at Trinity United Methodist Church in Sequim. However, this program excludes men and men with children, raising questions about how “equitable” the services truly are. This safe parking program will cost taxpayers $100,000 over two years for 3-5 parking spots. Strengthen the homeless services network by offering provider perks such as gym memberships, mental health support, and retention bonuses—without any metrics to determine if those services lead to actual reductions in homelessness. Prevent homeless episodes through employer recruitment, rent stabilization, eviction prevention, and "Renting 101" classes. However, rent control—if implemented—could drive small landlords out of the market and into short-term rentals, potentially worsening the housing shortage. Prioritize assistance based on vulnerability, especially for LGBTQ+ and Native American/Alaskan Native populations. But some community members argue that such prioritization effectively pushes others, like straight white males, to the back of the line. House everyone in stable settings by creating landlord incentives. Yet it remains unclear how this will coexist with policies like rent control and expanded tenant protections that make landlord participation more difficult.

Consultant Paul Knox encouraged partnering with Seattle-based nonprofits, despite Seattle’s worsening housing crisis over the past decade. Commissioner Randy Johnson expressed skepticism over the lack of a funding strategy: “When I ran for commissioner, I wanted to help solve the homelessness issue. Unfortunately, it’s going the other direction... which is really scary to me—especially for older people, age 55 and up, many of whom are on Social Security.”

Commissioner Mike French, for his part, said success hinges on building more “cheap housing units.” Yet just this week, commissioners approved another $524,860.49 in public funding for a $12.75 million Peninsula Behavioral Health luxury homeless permanent housing complex, with an average unit cost of $350,000—raising eyebrows about the definition of “cheap.”

As this plan moves toward formal adoption, Clallam County residents still await meaningful discussion about root causes—particularly substance abuse—and clearer accountability for progress.

The public hearing on the draft plan will be held on May 27, 2025. Residents are encouraged to attend and weigh in (the hearing will likely be during the weekly Commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday at 10:30 am).

One final note: this week alone, two more properties are being considered for transfer into tribal trust status, exempting them from local property taxes. As these tax-exempt parcels increase, so too does the pressure on remaining taxpayers—widening the gap in housing affordability and undermining the very systems tasked with addressing homelessness.

The first parcel is a small segment of the Olympic Discovery Trail that contributes $146 annually in property taxes.

The second parcel, at 85 East Silberhorn Road in Sequim, currently generates $4,331 in annual property taxes. If transferred into tax-exempt trust status, that burden shifts to other taxpayers—including $156 for libraries, $404 for the hospital district, and $2,004 for local schools.

As is standard procedure, the Bureau of Indian Affairs invites County Commissioners to comment on how land-into-trust conversions affect our economically struggling county. Yet to date, the Commissioners have never submitted a response.

Also, Peninsula Behavioral Health has invited the community to take a “Community Needs Assessment Survey for Stakeholders.” Take the survey here.