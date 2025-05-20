Clallam County Watchdog

No One Important
3h

BS! The entire homeless issue is a vast money-laundering scheme to enrich politicians at our expense. Think about it: Every major city has a homeless issue, yet none declare "NO CAMPING WITHIN CITY LIMITS" to make it inconvenient for the homeless. Instead, they provide food, syringes, and instructions on how to take their drugs through their rectums. Why? Why have NONE of these cities solved the problem? Hello-- because they don't WANT to. They get the naive voters to open their bleeding hearts to increasingly fund these enabling programs, while the politicians get rich.

The Clallam County Homelessness Task Force says, "We believe [that] access to housing is a basic human right". Then why do the rest of us all have to work hard for it? Why don't we all stop working and let Clallam County provide luxury apartments and free pizza for us? Why work at all? No, I am not heartless, but crippled people and those UNABLE to work may warrant society's collective help, but most of these homeless miscreants are because it's a lifestyle they CHOSE. They answered the question "Why work at all?" with a resounding "Because I would rather coast, high on drugs, man. It's easier than working for the man, man." And we, they naive, agree to programs that enable them. We make it EASY for them to adopt this lifestyle, even removing the stigma from it by legitimizing it. It's bullshit! Don't make it easy for them; make it hard, painful, uncomfortable for them. We are all motivated by something to be productive in society. The bums need motivation too. If a carrot doesn't work, a stick will.

Let them experience withdrawal. Let them experience cold, wet, life in the woods (not cities or suburbs). Let harsh reality be their motivator, if success doesn't work for them. If anything, society should provide alternatives, like picking up litter along our highways in exchange for food, a cot space within a warehouse. Make their life choice the most inconvenient choice they've ever made. Give them alternatives, but NOT handouts, shelters, drugs, or other things to legitimize their choices.

Danetta Rutten
3h

When non profits use homelessness as a federal money grab and continue to give excuses for homelessness then it will never end in Clallam County. It began with these nonprofits lying to the public and community leaders as to whether it was locals or outsiders that were sleeping on our streets and in our parks. They convinced the public they were locals. Anyone who was raised here knew they were not locals. When you offer food, tents, sleeping bags free. Feed them and they will come.”

We are overrun with outsiders and their broken down motor homes,vans and cars. Crime has risen ( property crimes and assaults). People are afraid to walk in certain parts of town and you don’t dare walk anywhere at night.

Stop Services, offer services to families in cars, Youth and Veterans. Local people know where to go for help. But to poor millions of dollars into transients and think they are going to stay here and become upstanding citizens is a pipe dream. “ The more we give, the more we’ll get.”

People are fed up, and very tired of being called evil because they’re not willing to help their fellow man. “ God helps those who help themselves”. He didn’t mean Clallam County pouring millions into a bottomless pit!

