Clallam County Doesn’t Need Parties. It Needs Independent Thinkers.

Clallam County has always been a place where voters think independently. Red one election, blue the next—never locked in, never predictable. But something feels different lately. When party leadership openly aligns with radical ideological activists, it raises a simple question: are local voters still in charge, or are they being led somewhere they never intended to go?

At a recent county commissioner meeting, there was a moment that said more than any speech or public comment ever could. Tim Wheeler—an out and proud communist, longtime activist, and co-founder of the Sequim Good Governance League—sat with his arm around Ellen Menshew, Chair of the Clallam County Democrats.

This isn’t about suggesting anything personal. It’s about what that image represents.

Wheeler isn’t some unknown figure. He’s been involved in local politics for decades. He’s protested, organized, and, at times, crossed lines that most people in this county would expect come with consequences. He was filmed taking part in actions that caused thousands of dollars in damage to public lands in an effort to delay a timber sale—revenue intended to support schools, hospitals, fire districts, and other services that this county constantly struggles to fund.

He’s also someone who proudly identifies as a communist.

And seated beside him, within his warm embrace, is the head of the local Democratic Party.

That matters.

Clallam County isn’t a deep-blue stronghold or a deep-red county. It’s about as purple as it gets. For years, it was known as a bellwether—accurately reflecting the national mood election after election. That only happens in places where voters don’t blindly follow party lines.

People here think for themselves.

Or at least, they used to.

Independents Are Taking Over—For a Reason

Across the country, more voters are walking away from both major parties. Gallup and Pew have both shown that independents now make up the largest political bloc in America.

That’s not because people stopped caring.

It’s because they started paying attention.

If you’re reading CC Watchdog, chances are you’re not the type to just accept what you’re told. You look at documents. You question decisions. You want to see the receipts before forming an opinion.

That’s independence.

And it’s exactly what this county needs more of right now.

The Double Standard Problem

Here’s where things start to break down.

The same groups and individuals who regularly call for accountability, demand adherence to the law, and push for “community standards” seem to look the other way when it comes to their own allies.

Damage public property? No problem.

Delay projects that generate needed tax revenue? That’s activism.

Deliver DNR markers to Olympia and face no consequences? Move along.

There’s a different standard depending on who you are and what you believe.

People notice that.

And it chips away at trust.

Local Issues, National Scripts

At last week’s Public Safety Town Hall, that disconnect showed up again.

Commissioner Mike French leaned heavily into national talking points—housing first, harm reduction, higher taxes, expanded government programs. Whether you agree with those ideas or not isn’t the issue.

The issue is that Clallam County isn’t a national talking point.

It’s a real place with real problems that don’t fit neatly into party platforms.

When decisions start coming from ideology instead of results, you lose the ability to adjust when something isn’t working. And right now, a lot of things aren’t working.

Why Independence Matters (Even When It’s Hard)

Being independent isn’t easy.

There’s no party machine backing you up. No built-in voter base. No easy shortcut for people scanning a ballot and picking a letter next to a name.

You actually have to do the work—read, listen, question, engage.

But that’s also the reward.

You’re not being told what to think. You’re figuring it out yourself.

And in a county like this, that matters.

An Invitation to Think Differently

There’s an event coming up that’s absolutely worth your time:

📅 Thursday, April 30th

⏰ 5:00 PM

📍 Barhop Brewing & Artisan Pizza – Port Angeles

You’ll have a chance to meet Marcia Kelbon. She’s running as an Independent for the 24th Legislative District following Steve Tharinger’s retirement.

She’s not running on party talking points. She’s running to represent Clallam, Jefferson, and Grays Harbor counties as they are—not as a national party says they should be.

Many of you heard her speak at the Public Safety Town Hall. She talked about how addiction has affected her own family. It wasn’t political. It was real.

Jake Seegers will be there, too. It’s not a rally. It’s a chance to meet people who are willing to think independently and have real conversations about local issues.

The Bottom Line

Clallam County works best when voters aren’t locked into a party—when they’re willing to question, adapt, and expect more from the people they elect. And when those leaders won’t adjust, it’s up to the voters to.

That’s how you hold people accountable.

That’s how you avoid being pulled too far in any direction.

Because when the chair of a major political party is comfortable cozying up to a self-described communist activist, it’s fair to stop and ask:

Is this really where the county wants to go?

And if the answer isn’t clear, that’s probably a sign it’s time to step outside the party lines and start thinking independently again.

Today’s Tidbit

Thomas Frizalone, 64, was arrested Saturday and booked into the Clallam County Jail on assault with sexual motivation.

According to the New York State Sex Offender Registry, Frizalone’s listed address is in Sequim.

His history is not minor. In 2000, he was convicted in connection with the 1998 sexual assault of an 8-year-old girl.

Based on that conviction, New York classified him as a Level 3 sex offender—the highest risk category, reserved for individuals considered most likely to reoffend.

That designation carries lifetime requirements: full public listing, address verification every 90 days, and broad community notification protocols. These offenders face strict limitations on where they can live and work, particularly around children.

Here’s the concern.

Despite being listed as a Level 3 offender in New York—with a Sequim address—Frizalone does not appear on Washington’s public sex offender registry in Clallam County, where individuals of this risk level are typically expected to be visible and monitored.

Now he’s in our jail on new allegations.

Clallam County has seen this pattern before—out-of-town offenders arriving, committing crimes, and placing additional strain on already stretched local resources. Law enforcement, courts, and taxpayers are left to deal with the consequences.

Just one week ago, at a packed Public Safety Town Hall with more than 170 people in attendance, Commissioner Mike French was one of only three in the room who said he feels safer today than he did four years ago.

Cases like this raise a simple question:

Safer for who?

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