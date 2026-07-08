Who Endorses the Endorsers?

Campaign season is underway, and so is endorsement season. One organization expected to weigh in is Olympic Climate Action, a local advocacy group that says it bases its endorsements on addressing climate change. But after being denied an endorsement without ever receiving a questionnaire or interview, CC Watchdog looked closer at the organization’s leadership, philosophy, and reasoning. The experience raises a broader question for every voter: do endorsements reflect an objective evaluation of candidates, or simply the worldview of the people making them?

Endorsement Season Begins

Campaign season is upon us, and with it comes endorsement season. Political parties, labor unions, advocacy groups, newspapers, and nonprofit organizations will soon begin telling voters which candidates deserve their support. There is nothing inherently wrong with endorsements. They can help voters navigate a crowded ballot. But endorsements are opinions, not certifications, and before accepting anyone else’s recommendation, it is worth asking a simple question: Who is making the endorsement, and what standards are they using?

One organization expected to issue endorsements this year is Olympic Climate Action (OCA).

According to its website, the organization’s mission is to “seek a safe, prosperous, sustainable future for residents of the Olympic Peninsula by addressing the threat of climate change.” Its stated objectives include sharing climate science, stimulating community dialogue, advocating for climate-related policies, and serving as a hub for local organizations.

Earlier this year, OCA announced it was forming an endorsement committee to recommend candidates for local, state, and federal office.

An Endorsement Without a Process

The announcement brought back an experience from the 2025 Charter Review Commission election. OCA chose not to endorse me, Jeff Tozzer, as a candidate, so I asked a simple question: How was that decision made?

There had been no questionnaire, no interview, and no opportunity to explain positions before the endorsement decisions were made. The response came from OCA President Brian Grad.

Before getting to Grad's explanation, it's worth noting that he has become a familiar figure in local politics. During the 2025 Charter Review Commission, he was publicly asked to temper his conduct when addressing the commission. He was also the subject of complaints about his attire while volunteering at the Clallam County Democrats booth at last year's fair.

At the Carlsborg ballot drop box, he appeared to lose control and attempt to remove signage before confronting ballot box observers.

Grad’s response explained that my previous reporting on Washington’s Climate Commitment Act made this publication’s views “incompatible with a foundational belief shared among OCA members that we are in a climate crisis.”

That explanation was surprising. The issue was never a lack of concern for the environment. Doug and I have long tried to live in a way that minimizes our environmental footprint. Our garden provides much of our food for more than half the year. At the time, we shared a single vehicle while also using a scooter that averaged nearly 60 miles per gallon. We regularly picked up litter in our neighborhood, and we have maintained a vegan lifestyle for years. I haven’t been on an airplane or left the state in six years.

Whether those choices deserve an endorsement is beside the point, but they demonstrate that questioning a particular government policy is not the same as dismissing environmental stewardship.

Instead, the reporting in question examined whether Clallam County Commissioner Mark Ozias was using county resources and his elected office to advocate for a statewide political campaign, and whether the public deserved greater transparency about who was benefiting from the Climate Commitment Act. Those seemed like reasonable questions for any local watchdog publication to ask.

The Questions That Prompted the Rejection

The article, titled “Political vs. Public Interests,” focused on remarks Commissioner Ozias made during the commissioners’ regular “Reports and Presentations” agenda item. Rather than limiting his comments to county business, Ozias encouraged residents to visit Clean and Prosperous Washington, a website actively campaigning against Initiative 2117, the citizen initiative that sought to repeal the Climate Commitment Act.

A closer look at the website revealed that it was more than an informational resource explaining Climate Commitment Act spending. It was a political advocacy website encouraging Washington voters to oppose the initiative. During his presentation, Commissioner Ozias highlighted approximately $12.5 million in Climate Commitment Act projects affecting Clallam County and encouraged residents to learn what funding could be lost if the initiative passed.

That naturally raised several questions. Should an elected county commissioner use an official board meeting to encourage residents to visit a website advocating for one side of a statewide ballot measure? Should county meetings become venues for political advocacy? Those questions seemed especially relevant because Commissioner Ozias’ largest campaign donor, the Jamestown Corporation, stood to benefit significantly from Climate Commitment Act funding.

Were the Article’s Questions Legitimate?

Earlier this year, the Washington Department of Ecology acknowledged a significant error in one of its emissions analyses for the CCA after outside researchers identified problems with the calculations. Once corrected, the projected greenhouse gas reductions for eight electrification programs dropped from approximately 7.5 million metric tons to roughly 308,000 metric tons — roughly 96% lower than the original estimate.

Read the Washington Policy Center’s article here .

Ecology maintains that the program delivers benefits beyond the emissions reductions associated with individual projects, but the correction demonstrates that some of the program’s projected benefits were significantly overstated.

What seems much harder to argue is that asking questions about the Climate Commitment Act was somehow incompatible with environmental stewardship. Public policy should withstand scrutiny. If asking where taxpayer money is going, who benefits from it, and whether projected outcomes were accurately measured is enough to disqualify a candidate from consideration, then perhaps the endorsement process deserves as much examination as the policies themselves.

A Different Worldview

As the response from OCA became easier to understand, another section of the organization’s website provided additional context. OCA’s land acknowledgment goes well beyond recognizing the history of the Olympic Peninsula’s tribal communities. It states:

“We acknowledge and honor the chalá·at (Hoh), kʷoʔlí·yot’ (Quileute), qʷidiččaʔa·tx̌ (Makah), nəxʷsƛ̕áy̕əm̕ (Klallam), and t͡ʃə́mqəm (Chemakum) peoples... Colonization has shaped the reality of everyone here today. We take this opportunity to acknowledge that fact and express our desire to engage in the process of understanding our ‘landcestry’ and repairing relationships with both people and land, as an investment in our shared future.”

The statement helps explain the framework through which OCA evaluates public policy and, ultimately, political candidates. Climate policy, tribal sovereignty, historical injustice, and environmental advocacy are presented as interconnected issues rather than separate debates. Viewed through that lens, questions about the Climate Commitment Act are not merely policy disagreements—they challenge a broader worldview.

Do Your Own Homework

Organizations like Olympic Climate Action have every right to endorse candidates. So do political parties, labor unions, business associations, newspapers, and advocacy groups across the political spectrum. But endorsements should be understood for what they are: recommendations made by people with their own philosophies, priorities, experiences, and biases.

This publication also has opinions. Readers know that. The difference is that opinions should never discourage questions. A healthy democracy depends on citizens asking difficult questions, especially when billions of taxpayer dollars and major public policies are involved.

As endorsement lists begin appearing over the coming months, read them with interest—but also with curiosity. Ask who made the decision. Ask whether every candidate was given the same opportunity to participate. Ask whether objective standards were used or whether ideological agreement was the deciding factor.

Then do something endorsements can never replace: read the candidates’ own words, attend forums, watch public meetings, and make up your own mind.

An endorsement tells you what an organization believes.

Only you can decide what you believe.

Today’s Tidbit: Practice What You Preach?

As Olympic Climate Action prepares to endorse candidates this election season, it’s worth taking a look at an essay written by Clallam County Commissioner Mark Ozias for the group’s 2022 Earth Day publication. In it, Ozias criticizes what he calls “profit for power,” encourages people to travel less by holding Zoom meetings instead of driving, consume less water, and embrace personal sacrifice in the name of addressing climate change.

Since then, Washington’s Climate Commitment Act has transferred millions of dollars to favored projects while increasing fuel costs that fall hardest on working families and those with the lowest incomes. Commissioner Ozias has also traveled to Washington, D.C. twice this year and to Maui for conferences he says were part of representing Clallam County. Readers may reasonably ask how those trips square with his own call to reduce travel whenever possible.

The essay also encourages people to conserve water. Has Commissioner Ozias ever publicly encouraged his campaign’s largest donor, the Jamestown Corporation, to reduce irrigation on its golf course or otherwise conserve water? If not, why not?

Whether you agree or disagree with Ozias’ philosophy, his Earth Day essay offers insight into the values that continue to shape both Olympic Climate Action and one of Clallam County’s longest-serving commissioners.

Read Commissioner Ozias’ essay and decide for yourself.

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