Jake Seegers Announces County Commissioner Campaign

It’s time to rediscover what Clallam County can be — and it starts with one simple idea: dreaming something new, and building something better together. Listen to a powerful new podcast interview with Jake Seegers.

Jake shares why he’s running and what his Clallam County Dream looks like. Over the next year, he’ll be documenting our county’s “Clallam County Dreams” — the hopes, struggles, and stories of the people who make this place home. Every policy Jake examines will be measured through one lens: Is it essential? Is it effective?

I’m not just the editor of Clallam County Watchdog, I’m Jake’s campaign manager — and I’m doing this because I know Jake Seegers will unite our county for effective change. Too many have been left unheard while political, private, personal, and special interests are prioritized over the public good.

Jake’s vision is simple: a county where people and businesses find opportunity and thrive; where government works for the people again. He’s the kindest person I’ve ever met — a man of hard work, self-discipline, and real fiscal responsibility — and you’ll see that, too, within moments of meeting him.

CC Watchdog blog content will still come out seven days a week (with lighter stories on Fridays and Saturdays to keep the conversation going). Continue looking forward to Sundays with Seegers to learn about Jake’s approach to county issues. The CC Watchdog Podcast will scale back to five days a week, featuring exclusive podcast-only episodes with Jake, plus his own interviews with community members.

Visit www.JakeSeegers.com for exclusive updates, campaign news, and ways to get involved — and follow Jake Seegers for Clallam County Commissioner on Facebook to join the movement. It’s going to be an exciting 12 months ahead — We’re not afraid of hard work.

Together, we can dream something new — together, we can build something better.

