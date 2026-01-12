A Missed First Impression — And a Council at a Crossroads

There’s no second chance to make a first impression — especially in public office. On the very night Port Angeles swore in its returning City Council members, newly elected Councilmember Mark Hodgson was nowhere to be found. The absence may seem procedural. The implications are not. Combined with a deadlocked mayoral vote and deepening concerns about leadership, process, and transparency, the meeting left residents with more questions than confidence.

A No-Show on Night One

The first Port Angeles City Council meeting of the year included the swearing-in of returning councilmembers. One thing stood out immediately: newly elected Councilmember Mark Hodgson was not present.

City Manager Nathan West stated only that he “received a call from Mark this late afternoon,” citing a work conflict. That may be unavoidable. But it is not the strongest first impression for a new councilmember on night one — particularly one who ran unopposed, campaigned on public service, and has sought this seat for years.

Hodgson is the President of Clallam County Habitat for Humanity, an organization built on commitment, reliability, and showing up. That context makes the absence harder — not easier — to explain.

What also cannot be ignored is history. During Hodgson’s term on the Clallam County Charter Review Commission, he recorded the worst attendance of all 15 commissioners. That record makes a first-night absence feel less like an anomaly and more like a pattern.

A Job Years in the Making

What is surprising is not Hodgson’s ambition — but the timing of his absence given how long he has pursued this role.

In 2023, Hodgson applied for appointment to the City Council after Mike French was elected County Commissioner. He was not selected; Amy Miller received the appointment instead.

This time, the path was easier. Hodgson ran unopposed and won handily. He also carried several notable endorsements, including Charter Review Commissioner Jim Stoffer, Brian Grad of County Fair fame, and local radio personality Amanda Bacon, whom Hodgson dates.

Hodgson and Stoffer protesting in Sequim, Brian Grad wearing an offensive hat at the County Fair, Hodgson and Bacon.

Listening to all viewpoints was not Hodgson’s strong suit on the Charter Review Commission. As a member of the Executive Committee, he frequently blocked items from reaching the agenda when he personally questioned their value.

He also received the endorsement of outgoing Councilmember Lindsey Schromen-Wawrin, whose tenure included some of the council’s most controversial actions — including efforts to embed United Nations FPIC doctrine into Port Angeles’ Comprehensive Plan.

Port Angeles City Councilmember Lindsey Schromen-Wawrin joined protesters dressed as a dead orca in 2019. The group called for breaching the Lower Snake River dams to boost chinook salmon populations for Southern Resident orcas. From the Peninsula Daily News .

According to his LinkedIn profile, Hodgson also serves as a Social Justice and Equity Commissioner in Olympia, a body formed in response to social justice demonstrations following the murder of George Floyd.

Hodgson now holds a potential tie-breaking vote on a closely divided Port Angeles City Council — particularly as debates over governance, process, and ideology continue to intensify locally. That context matters because it frames why the events of the meeting he missed carried such weight.

The Mayor’s Vote — And a Deadlock

With Hodgson absent, the six remaining councilmembers moved on to selecting the next mayor.

Amy Miller nominated Kate Dexter , emphasizing Dexter’s steady leadership, professional demeanor, and ability to run effective meetings without appearing to operate as part of a voting bloc or being guided by emotion.

LaTrisha Suggs nominated Navarra Carr, citing Carr’s personal growth, the importance of rotating leadership, and her experience with the William Shore Memorial Pool (despite a fraud investigation) and the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee.

Both nominees accepted.

The vote split evenly:

LaTrisha Suggs → Navarra Carr

Drew Schwab → Kate Dexter

Navarra Carr → Navarra Carr

Amy Miller → Kate Dexter

Jon Hamilton → Navarra Carr

Kate Dexter → Kate Dexter

A 3–3 tie.

City Manager Nathan West explained that the council could defer the decision until the full seven-member council is seated — meaning Mark Hodgson will now serve as the tiebreaker if he attends the January 20th meeting.

Navarra Carr and Mark Hodgson await the election results at the courthouse in November.

Why This Choice Matters

As the council moves toward selecting its next mayor, some residents who have watched Councilmember Navarra Carr’s tenure are urging caution. The concern isn’t about party labels or politics — it’s about leadership style and what direction the council takes at a time when it is clearly divided.

For many observers, the mayor’s job is not to push an agenda, but to keep the council functioning, earn public confidence, and represent the full community — especially when opinions differ sharply. Who leads is important, not just for procedure, but for tone and trust.

One statement that continues to give some residents pause is Carr’s public comment that most Clallam County residents are guests on ancestral land. While that view resonates with some, others see it as an uncomfortable lens for a mayor whose role is to represent all residents equally and fairly.

With the council split and public scrutiny high, critics say this decision will send a clear message about whose voices carry weight — and what kind of leadership Port Angeles can expect going forward.

Letters the Council is Receiving

Members of the business community and other residents are now speaking up. Below is one of many letters, part of the public record, reproduced in full, urging the council to choose steady, moderate leadership:

Council Members, As you prepare to select the next Mayor and Deputy Mayor, I hope you will choose leaders who consistently demonstrate professionalism, transparency, and respect for process. While I do not agree with every vote cast by any member of this body, I deeply value those who approach their work with thoughtfulness, integrity, and adherence to established guidelines. That consistency builds public trust. For these reasons, I strongly encourage you to select Kate Dexter as Mayor, and either Amy Miller or Drew Schwab as Deputy Mayor. Each has shown a steady, grounded approach to governance that I believe would serve the council and the community well. My perspective is shaped by several patterns I’ve observed over the past year: Summary of Concerns specifically as they relate to the proposal of Navarra Carr for Mayor: Process integrity issues, including last‑minute Comprehensive Plan amendments that limited public review and appeared inconsistent with state public‑participation requirements.

Challenges with temperament and meeting management, such as moments of lost composure during the short‑term rental process.

Governance and oversight problems within LTAC and the William Shore Pool District, where meeting dysfunction and insufficient oversight contributed to public frustration and, in the case of the pool, serious fiscal issues. Together, these concerns point to the need for mayoral leadership grounded in transparency, professionalism, and respect for process. My concerns about Councilmember Carr’s suitability for the mayoral role are based on observable conduct, not personal disagreement. The Mayor must be someone who: Respects process and public participation

Demonstrates composure and professionalism

Leads meetings effectively and efficiently

Upholds fiduciary responsibilities

Builds—not erodes—public trust At a time when the council is often divided and the community is watching closely, these qualities are essential. For all these reasons, I urge you to select a Mayor and Deputy Mayor who prioritize transparency, integrity, and respect for process. Mayor Dexter, and Council Members Miller, and Schwab have consistently demonstrated these qualities, even when debates are difficult or votes are contentious. The community is asking for leadership that steadies the ship, rebuilds trust, and ensures that decisions are made openly, thoughtfully, and in accordance with the law. Thank you for your service and for considering this perspective.

The Path Forward

This moment matters.

Kate Dexter represents moderation, professionalism, and institutional stability. She runs clean meetings, avoids factional politics, and has earned respect across ideological lines.

Navarra Carr, by contrast, would be a risky and destabilizing choice for mayor — especially at a time when public trust is already strained, and the council is visibly divided.

And now the deciding vote may fall to Mark Hodgson — if he shows up.

Call to Action

Port Angeles is at an inflection point.

With the council evenly divided and the mayor’s role still undecided, this is not a routine procedural vote. It is a decision that will shape the tone of council meetings, the balance of power, and how residents see their place in city government.

Many community members are asking for leadership that steadies the council, respects the full diversity of views in Port Angeles, and represents all residents — especially at a time when trust in local institutions is fragile. Who holds the gavel will matter far beyond symbolism.

If you share concerns about the direction of council leadership, or believe the city needs a mayor who prioritizes unity, professionalism, and broad representation, now is the time to speak up.

Email Mark Hodgson and the full Port Angeles City Council:

📧 council@cityofpa.us

Attend the next City Council meeting:

🗓 Tuesday, January 20

🕕 6:00 p.m.

Public participation matters — and showing up matters even more.

