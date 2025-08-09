10 stories they don't want you talking about

Every week, important stories get buried under PR fluff, government press releases, and social media distractions. This is your unfiltered rundown of 10 issues you won’t hear discussed at City Hall or in the official “community update” emails. From questionable virtue signaling over a Port Angeles water scare to $150 million land grabs disguised as salmon recovery, and from local election apathy to the highest gas taxes in the country, we’re putting it all in one place.

Sounders, the spill, and the optics

The Puyallup Tribe praised the Seattle Sounders soccer team for helping after the July 18 tanker truck crash that dumped fuel into a tributary of the Elwha River, temporarily threatening Port Angeles’ water supply. According to a Facebook post, the Sounders donated 3½ pallets of drinking water and juice for the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe’s annual canoe journey on July 29. Puyallup Tribal staff member Floyd Sharp picked it up in Renton and delivered it the same day.

Puyallup Tribe World Cup 2026 Project Director Amy McFarland said, “It means the world and it shows they (Sounders) are going to step up when the need is there.”

Here’s the problem: Port Angeles lifted its “Do Not Drink” order on July 20 — nine days before the event. Was this about urgent community need… or a photo-op in the name of virtue signaling?

First Fed and possible SBA loan fraud

The Ponzi scheme that ensnared First Fed, our local bank, is on track to become the largest fraud in the history of the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) loan program. Years of rapid expansion and lax oversight have left lenders wide open to abuse — and First Fed’s role may be far from unique. Other institutions could be equally exposed, or even knowingly complicit.

For the full story, don’t miss reading “Stunning SBA 7(a) Fraud May Be Largest In Agency’s History. Why Isn’t Anyone Talking About It?” — read it here.

Skagit County fights Seattle land grabs — sound familiar?

Seattle City Light is under fire in Skagit County for allegedly redirecting millions promised for fish passage toward buying up farmland — all under the banner of “salmon recovery.” Four separate stakeholder groups, including farmers and tribal leaders, have accused the utility of bad-faith negotiations and targeting 1,300 acres for purchase.

Sound familiar? Clallam County has seen similar plays: the Towne Road realignment, the 3 Crabs habitat project, and the Dungeness off-channel reservoir — all framed as environmental restoration, all resulting in land loss. When “green power” and “habitat” become cover for taking rural property, the public needs to pay attention.

Dangerous intersection, delayed action

Two more serious accidents occurred recently at the notorious Cays Road / Old Olympic Highway / MacLeay Road intersection. Thankfully, no fatalities — this time.

Commissioner Mark Ozias confirmed that funding for a safety study at the intersection has been approved through the Transportation Improvement Plan. However, it’s important to remember that the county incurred an unnecessary $1.5 million expense during the Towne Road project after commissioners redirected state grant money intended to finish the road to the Jamestown Tribe. This shift forced the county to cover the remaining costs with local funds instead of state dollars. How we prioritize spending has real implications for public safety and infrastructure progress.

36,000 no-shows in the primary

This month’s primary saw 17,665 voters cast ballots — and 36,611 who didn’t. That means two-thirds of registered voters sat out, with only about 90 ballots left to be counted.

If you have concerns about the direction of local government, November’s election is your opportunity to help shape it. Decisions about taxes, land use, and public safety are made locally — and your vote matters.

Sequim Schools, Weneha, and a conflict of interest

As residents predicted, The Sequim School District is now in talks with The Wenaha Group — the same tribally owned firm it paid $90,000 to assist with passing its bond — to serve as construction manager.

Board member Pat Johnston has expressed confidence in the selection process. Still, when the same company benefits from both advocating for a bond and managing the projects funded by it, the arrangement raises understandable questions about conflicts of interest.

Coffee with your State Rep

While Clallam County commissioners rarely hold open community gatherings, 24th District Rep. Adam Bernbaum is inviting residents to two informal coffee chats:

Port Angeles: Aug. 13, 10 a.m.–noon, Bella Rosa Coffee House, 403 S. Lincoln St.

Sequim: Sept. 2, 10 a.m.–noon, Rainshadow Café, 157 W. Cedar St.

No microphone, no agenda, no presentation — just conversation. It’s a straightforward approach to accessibility that local leaders might consider.

Gas taxes and tribal exemptions

Virtually everything on the Peninsula arrives by truck, so fuel costs directly impact the price of goods. While the federal gas tax has remained steady at 18.4 cents per gallon for 14 years, Washington State’s portion has risen from 37.5 to 55.4 cents—making it the third highest price per gallon in the nation behind California and Hawaii.

This chart is before July 1st, 2025.

This chart is after July 1st, 2025.

Meanwhile, tribal fuel stations keep 75% of the state's gas tax, giving them a big competitive edge over other stations. Important transportation projects stay underfunded, and local consumers must pay more at the pump while others get outsized benefits.

Ferry landings: a tale of two towns

Visitors arriving in Port Townsend are greeted by Victorian charm, active storefronts, and inviting public spaces. In Port Angeles, they step off the ferry into a large vacant lot where the Elwha Tribe’s hotel project has yet to break ground, near a transit center that also serves as a gathering point for those in crisis, and see empty retail spaces downtown.

From the Peninsula Daily News.

In other news, the state’s new “naloxone finder” map provides free overdose kits to “organizations and tribes.” The distinction raises questions about distribution priorities — and whether some approaches to harm reduction may have unintended effects on tourism and business.

The CC Watchdog podcast is booming

In just 2½ months, the Clallam County Watchdog Podcast has been downloaded over 522,000 times. The most-played episode, Wasting Time, Earning Contempt, covers harassment allegations filed by a Charter Review Commissioner and a request for private security at county meetings — drawing over 53,000 listens alone.

The podcast offers in-depth discussions on articles, close coverage of county meetings, and candid analysis of local issues. Listen at the top of every article or through your preferred podcast app.

Leave a comment