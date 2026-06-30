Who Speaks for the Refuges?

The Jamestown Corporation says transferring ownership of Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge and Protection Island into trust would strengthen stewardship while preserving the refuges for future generations. Recent public statements, however, have revealed details that deserve much closer scrutiny. Rather than settling the debate, they raise new questions about why the transfer is being pursued and what it could ultimately become.

For months, the public has been told that transferring Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge and Protection Island into trust for the Jamestown Corporation would change very little. The refuges would remain protected. Wildlife would continue to come first. Public access would remain intact. Those assurances have been repeated often enough that many people have accepted them at face value.

In April, representatives of the Jamestown Corporation presented their proposal to the Clallam County Commissioners.

Then came two reports that deserve careful reading—Emily Hanson’s coverage in the Peninsula Daily News and Al Bergstein’s reporting in Olympic Peninsula Environmental News. Instead of putting concerns to rest, both stories revealed information that makes the proposal even more worthy of public debate.

So... What’s the Real Reason?

One passage from the Peninsula Daily News stood out immediately.

According to Chairman Ron Allen, one reason the legislation is being pursued now is that the Tribe has an oyster operation within the refuge’s waters that has been inactive for roughly twelve years. The Tribe is attempting to have that operation recertified, but Allen said the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has not been working with them to accomplish that.

That explanation came as a surprise.

For months, the conversation has centered on conservation, stewardship, cultural connections, and protecting one of Washington’s most important wildlife refuges. Hearing that an inactive oyster operation is part of the reason for pursuing federal legislation naturally raises another question: Is preserving the refuge really the primary motivation, or is a profitable commercial shellfish venture driving this proposal?

Perhaps there is a perfectly reasonable explanation. If so, the public deserves to hear it.

One Sentence Said a Lot

Another statement from Chairman Allen may have revealed more than intended.

“We have a vision that is more than the refuge.”

Bingo. That single sentence captures exactly why many residents have become uneasy.

Many people don’t want the refuge to become “more than the refuge.” Protection Island wasn’t preserved so future governments—tribal, state, or federal—could expand its purpose. It was protected because generations of citizens worked to preserve one of the Pacific Northwest’s most important seabird nesting habitats.

Sometimes the best vision for a wildlife refuge is simply allowing it to remain a wildlife refuge.

Ownership Matters

Chairman Allen also assured commissioners that transferring ownership would not change the refuge’s purpose.

“It stays in terms of its intended purpose.”

No one has reason to doubt his sincerity. But ownership matters. If ownership didn’t matter, this legislation wouldn’t exist.

The concern has never been whether today’s tribal leadership intends to preserve public access. The concern is whether future tribal governments would be legally required to do so. Leadership changes. Priorities change. Laws change. Promises made by one generation of elected officials do not automatically bind the next.

Allen also remarked:

“They don’t change the public’s right and public’s interest with regard to what we’re doing. But we have such a higher interest.”

The Tribe says its members possess a deep cultural and historical connection to these lands. That deserves respect. But these refuges also belong to the American people. Public ownership is not a minor interest simply because another government believes its interest is greater.

An Interesting Contrast

Wildlife Refuge Manager Fawn Wagner highlighted several accomplishments since the Tribe became co-manager in 2024. By every account, the Tribe has done excellent work using federal funds to repair roads, expand wildlife monitoring, increase volunteer participation, remove invasive plants without pesticides, and improve scientific research.

One example Wagner highlighted was the removal of invasive praying mantises from Protection Island. That made another point difficult to ignore.

On one hand, invasive praying mantises are presented as an environmental threat requiring removal. On the other hand, one of the stated reasons for pursuing ownership of the refuge is to facilitate the recertification of a commercial oyster operation involving a species native to Asia, not the Pacific Northwest.

Readers can decide for themselves whether those priorities are entirely consistent.

Then Came the Bigger Story

If the Peninsula Daily News article raised questions, Al Bergstein’s reporting dramatically expanded the scope of the conversation.

According to Bergstein, Chairman Allen told Jefferson County commissioners that this proposal is only part of a much larger effort involving tribes throughout Washington.

Allen reportedly said the Makah Tribe is expected to pursue ownership of the three coastal wildlife refuges. Either the Lummi Nation or the Swinomish Tribe could seek the San Juan Islands National Wildlife Refuge. He also referenced similar efforts involving the Nisqually Tribe.

If those statements accurately reflect the broader vision, then the discussion is no longer simply about Dungeness Spit and Protection Island. It becomes a conversation about the future ownership of Washington’s entire maritime refuge system.

That system includes six National Wildlife Refuges:

Flattery Rocks

Quillayute Needles

Copalis

Dungeness

Protection Island

San Juan Islands

Whether every one of those transfers eventually occurs is unknown. But if this proposal is intended to establish a precedent, the public deserves to understand that before Congress takes action.

More Questions Than Answers

Bergstein also notes that the Jamestown Tribe has been receiving approximately $800,000 to co-manage these refuges under its agreement with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. There appears to be broad agreement that the Tribe has performed that work exceptionally well.

That raises another obvious question.

If the existing co-management arrangement is succeeding, why replace it with a transfer of ownership?

The draft legislation reportedly contains no legally binding provisions preventing future commercial aquaculture around Protection Island. Current tribal leaders have repeatedly stated they have no plans to pursue that. Those assurances may be entirely genuine.

The question isn’t about today’s leadership. Legislation lasts much longer than elected officials.

Finally, Bergstein reports that Chairman Allen said the Tribe had planned a larger public information campaign before “Congresswoman Randall asked us to kind of back off on it.”

If that quote is accurate, another question naturally follows:

Why? Was the concern that a broader public discussion might generate opposition during an election year? That’s a question Congresswoman Randall should answer.

If transferring ownership is truly in the public’s best interest, broader public discussion should be welcomed—not discouraged.

Before Congress considers legislation of this magnitude, the public deserves complete transparency, thorough debate, and the opportunity to ask difficult questions. Bergstein’s reporting contributes meaningfully to that discussion and is well worth reading in full.

Today’s Tidbit: One Question, Two Very Different Answers

At the recent Clallam County Democrats candidate forum, the moderator asked Commissioner Mike French and challenger Jake Seegers a simple question:

Do you support transferring Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge and Protection Island into trust for the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe?

The answers revealed two very different philosophies.

Mike French said he isn’t opposed to the idea, but wants to see the legislation first. He said any transfer would need “guard rails” that explicitly protect public access, recreational opportunities, and environmental protections in federal law. He also called on Congresswoman Emily Randall and Washington’s senators to hold a public town hall so residents can ask questions before Congress acts.

Jake Seegers took a firmer position.

“I don’t support the transfer,” he said. “It’s the people’s land.”

Seegers said he doesn’t believe any legislation can permanently guarantee future public access once ownership changes. While he acknowledged the Tribe has been a good steward of the refuge as a co-manager, he said that’s different from permanently transferring ownership of land that belongs to the American people.

Whether you agree with French, Seegers, or neither, one thing should unite all of us:

This conversation should happen in public.

Congresswoman Emily Randall, Senator Patty Murray, and Senator Maria Cantwell should hold a public town hall on the Olympic Peninsula before Congress considers legislation that could permanently transfer ownership of two National Wildlife Refuges.

If you believe the Clallam County Commissioners should take an official position, let them know. All three commissioners can be reached through the Clerk of the Board at loni.gores@clallamcountywa.gov.

Public lands belong to the public. The public deserves a seat at the table before any decision is made.

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