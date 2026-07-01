When “No Incidents” Isn’t the Whole Story

For months, the public has been told there have been "no incidents" associated with the William Shore Pool's controversial shower voucher program. But newly uncovered emails, reports from patrons, and the facility's own director tell a more complicated story. Two registered sex offenders—including one accused of photographing young girls at the pool—were ultimately banned from the facility. They did not enter through the voucher program, but their presence is raising new questions about safety, screening, and whether the pool is drifting from its mission as a family recreation center.

Throughout the controversy surrounding the William Shore Memorial Pool’s shower voucher program, the public has repeatedly been reassured that there have been “no incidents.”

Board members, staff, and supporters have emphasized that the individuals using the program are simply neighbors who have fallen on hard times, that staff are trained to identify registered sex offenders, and that the facility remains safe for children and families. When criticism intensified, the program itself was even rebranded as the “Community Hygiene Program.”

This week, however, social media lit up with reports involving registered sex offender Thomas Frizalone. If that name sounds familiar, it should. CC Watchdog featured Frizalone in April after he was arrested on allegations of assault with sexual motivation.

Frizalone is the New York sex offender who was classified there as a Level III offender—the state’s highest risk designation—following convictions involving sexual offenses against children. He was required to register for life in New York and faced extensive public notification requirements.

Yet after moving to Clallam County, he was initially classified locally as only a Level I offender, meaning he did not appear on Washington’s public sex offender website. Earlier this year, he was arrested on allegations of assault with sexual motivation and is currently out on bail while registered as a transient in Port Angeles.

Another resident recalled an earlier encounter:

“I think I ran this dude off from my cul-de-sac a few years ago. Dude was trying to call over some of the kids that live and play in my cul-de-sac.”

Then came another allegation.

Resident Vanessa Marie posted:

“This parasite was caught last Wednesday taking photos of little girls at the pool. Makes me sick & I feel that our community needs to protect our children! About six months ago I got Robert Keith (child molester) kicked out of the pool! He was going there all the time & the pool had no idea about him until I went up to the front desk & showed them his mugshots, charges & one of them was a fail to register charge.”

When CC Watchdog contacted Vanessa to ask about the encounter, her response was telling:

“Which one?”

It Wasn’t the First Time

Last October, Vanessa emailed Executive Director Ryan Amiot after recognizing another registered sex offender—Robert Allen Keith—using the facility.

Keith’s criminal history includes convictions for:

Third-degree rape of a child.

Third-degree child molestation.

Felony failure to register as a sex offender.

She alerted staff, provided documentation, and emailed the director.

Amiot responded the following day:

“I cannot thank you enough for bringing this to our attention. I have posted this photo with clear instructions for our front desk staff. We will not be allowing him on or near the premises.”

The exchange demonstrated that staff acted promptly once they became aware of Keith’s identity.

How Did They Get Into the Pool?

Following the recent reports involving Frizalone and Keith, CC Watchdog asked Amiot how both registered sex offenders gained access to the facility.

Specifically, the questions asked whether they:

Paid for admission themselves.

Used shower vouchers.

Had admission paid by another organization.

Amiot replied:

“These individuals paid the daily admission fee themselves to gain entry to the facility. When their status was identified, we notified the individuals they were no longer permitted to attend the facility; and provided clear guidance to staff to notify management/the authorities should they attempt future entry.”

That distinction is important.

Based on the information provided, there is no indication either individual entered the facility through the shower voucher program.

But That’s Not the End of the Story

Supporters of the voucher program will undoubtedly point to that fact. They should. Accuracy matters.

However, it also misses the larger issue.

The controversy has never been limited to who pays for admission. It has centered on whether a facility built for children, swim lessons, youth sports, and family recreation should increasingly function as a social services center and an extension of the county’s harm-reduction program.

Clallam County has a significant transient offender population.

Of the 30 registered sex offenders currently listed in Port Angeles, 13 are classified either as transient or have convictions related to failing to register.

That reality presents challenges for every public facility—not just the William Shore Pool.

As the pool board continues expanding services aimed at vulnerable populations, many parents are asking whether enough consideration has been given to the increased security demands that inevitably accompany those decisions.

Those questions deserve thoughtful discussion rather than dismissal.

Keith, pictured here living just one block south of the Shore Aquatic Center, was previously featured by CC Watchdog after residents reported that he repeatedly blocked a sidewalk, forcing one family’s grandchild into the street while walking to school.

A Policy Debate—Not a Personal Attack

No one is suggesting every homeless person is dangerous. Nor does this week’s information demonstrate that the voucher program itself allowed these offenders into the building. What it does demonstrate is that the potential risks discussed throughout this debate are real—not hypothetical.

Registered sex offenders have entered the facility.

Staff have had to identify them.

Management has had to ban them.

Concerned citizens—not routine screening—have played an important role in bringing at least one offender to the pool’s attention.

Those are facts.

As board members Mike French, Randy Johnson, Mark Hodgson, LaTrisha Suggs, and Greg Shields continue to transform what has traditionally been a family recreation center into a broader community services facility, parents and taxpayers have every right to ask whether that direction serves the pool's mission.

If you believe the William Shore Pool should remain focused primarily on children, families, and recreation—and that shower services should instead be provided at facilities already equipped for social services, such as Serenity House, TAFY, or The Salvation Army—you can add your name to the growing petition calling for an end to the shower voucher program.

Sign the Petition!

Have Your Say

Do you believe the William Shore Pool is headed in the right direction? Let the Board know where you stand on the shower voucher program and the policies governing safety at the facility.

Contact the Board:

Mike French — Mike.French@clallamcountywa.gov

Randy Johnson — Randy.Johnson@clallamcountywa.gov

Mark Hodgson — mhodgson@cityofpa.us

LaTrisha Suggs — losuggs@cityofpa.us

Greg Shields — gshield6@icloud.com

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