The $118,000 Parking Lot: How County Officials and NGOs Lock the Public Out of Taxpayer Spending

When a $118,000 county contract funds just three parking spaces, taxpayers deserve clear receipts. Instead, local leadership is hiding behind non-profit privacy walls, with the Homelessness Task Force officially adopting a policy of silence toward public inquiries. This investigation exposes how public money is quietly propping up private NGO payrolls, directly contradicting official claims that these services are being provided "for free."

When public money is allocated to private, non-profit organizations, what level of accountability should the public expect?

This question highlights an ideological distinction in the ongoing Clallam County commissioner race. At a recent debate hosted at Democratic Headquarters, challenger Jake Seegers and incumbent Mike French discussed public funding oversight.

Incumbent Commissioner Mike French defended current practices, asserting that existing guardrails are more than sufficient. “I think all that transparency already exists,” French stated, explaining that county allocations rely on an “open request for proposals that’s scored openly” where all applications exist as public documents. When the county agreements are finalized, French noted that they carry a “detailed scope of work that says, ‘Here’s the work you’re going to do. Here’s what you’re going to get paid for.’”

Challenger Jake Seegers pushed back, arguing for stricter, legally binding compliance requirements for outside groups. “Absolutely, I would [support new language],” Seegers countered. “If an NGO wants to take money from the county... they should have to disclose financial reports, and they should have to perform metrics.” Seegers argued that current county contracts fail to track actual success, stating, “We have a scope of work, but the scope of work never defines the outcome that we want... If you want the money, you need to show within each time increment, 1 year, 3 years, 5 years, that you are producing measurable results.”

A Program Under Scrutiny

A central example of this discussion is the Safe Parking Program operating at Trinity United Methodist Church in Sequim.

Funded by Clallam County Homeless Funds, the contract allows for a maximum consideration of up to $118,780. The program is designed as a pilot initiative intended to provide secure parking spaces for three to five vehicles used by unhoused residents.

Over the past few months, private citizens have sought detailed information regarding the program’s administration, cost breakdowns, and operational structure. However, these inquiries have faced roadblocks.

OlyCAP (Olympic Community Action Programs) Director Viola Ware, who chairs the county committee responsible for recommending these funding allocations, has not responded to emailed inquiries regarding the program. Commissioner Mike French, who serves on the OlyCAP board—a position established through a county resolution he helped draft and pass—has also not commented on the matter. Because private non-profits are subject to different disclosure rules than government entities, tracking the path of county funds once they are transferred can be exceptionally difficult for the public.

Task Force Response and Public Comment Policy

The challenge regarding public inquiry became a topic of discussion at this month’s Homelessness Task Force (HTF) meeting on June 2nd. Mike Shonsey, a new member representing the Olympic Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Church, asked how the task force should address correspondence or presentations from the public.

“Do we respond to them in any way, other than to say ‘Thank you for your response?'“

Christine Dunn of Clallam County Health and Human Services advised, “That’s really all you have to say… [it’s] not required of you.”

Ware expanded on this guidance by reading a prepared statement during the meeting, noting that while public comment is essential, the board’s role is to receive feedback rather than enter into a dialogue. “While we are able to respond to public comment, this board’s role is not to engage in back-and-forth debate with public comment during meetings,” Ware stated, concluding, “In answer, we are not obligated to respond.”

This policy has fueled frustration among residents trying to understand how the $118,780 contract was allocated, as the official descriptions of OlyCAP’s involvement appear to conflict with public records.

Analyzing the Financial Records

During a May Board of Commissioners’ meeting, Ware attempted to clarify what she described as public misconceptions, stating that the safe parking setup “is not an OlyCAP program.”

Viola Ware, right, receives a proclamation from Commissioner Mark Ozias (in a Hawaiian shirt).

According to Ware, the program is managed by Trinity United Methodist Church, while OlyCAP simply partners with the church by providing limited evening, morning, and on-call staffing support, alongside case management services that she stated were provided “for free.”

However, public records obtained through an engaged citizen’s public disclosure request indicate a more complex financial relationship.

County contract documents and internal payroll records show that the program is tied directly to OlyCAP personnel expenses. Financial registers tracking Project 341 (the Safe Parking Pilot Program) under OlyCAP’s Housing Assistance department show that public funds cover direct hours, payroll taxes, and medical benefits for specific OlyCAP employees, such as Terry Strickland and Jacob Powell. The records also show billings for dedicated employee cell phone lines. While the program may be hosted by the church, public funds are directly supporting OlyCAP’s staffing infrastructure for the project.

At the May 12 Board of County Commissioners meeting, Viola Ware told those in attendance, “The total funds are for two years of operation,” but added, “I can’t speak to where those go.”

Ware also stated that the Safe Parking initiative is “not an OlyCAP program.” However, internal financial records obtained by an engaged citizen show that she personally approves payroll distributions charged to the Safe Parking Program, with the approving supervisor identified as “Vware1.”

Program Operations and Future Outlook

During the June HTF meeting, Joe Cress of Trinity United Methodist Church provided an update on the program’s operational outcomes. According to Cress, eight individuals have applied to the program since its launch, five have been approved, four have participated, and three are currently utilizing the site.

Cress noted that initial participation was low due to high entry barriers, which originally required participants to hold a valid driver’s license, auto insurance, and vehicle title. To increase enrollment, the program adjusted its criteria, allowing individuals to enter the program while working toward obtaining those documents.

Regarding expenditures, Cress reported that the church spent $9,837 last year and $1,796 so far this year on operations. These figures do not include over four thousand dollars allocated to upgrade security cameras after incidents involving outside disruptions, such as vehicles revving engines or individuals disturbing guests. When asked about the total annual cost to run the program, Cress could not provide an estimate, guessing it would be “significantly less” than the maximum grant allotment. He added that the church may seek additional funding in the future to build roofs over sanitation stations and to pay for guests’ vehicle repairs.

The operational reality of the program highlights the core of the debate between the two commission candidates. For incumbent Mike French, the current model relies on established non-profit partnerships to address complex social issues through existing contract management. For challenger Jake Seegers, the lack of direct public answers and clear, outcome-based metrics points to a need for systematic reform in how Clallam County monitors taxpayer dollars.

Today’s Tidbit: Questions the Safe Parking Story Raises

The Peninsula Daily News published a story this weekend about the Safe Parking Program temporarily relocating from Trinity United Methodist Church in Sequim to St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Port Angeles for four nights because fireworks and the LavenderStock Music Festival are expected to make the area too noisy for participants.

That raises a few questions.

Too noisy for four nights?

The article explains that participants are being moved because Carrie Blake Park will be loud during the Fourth of July and LavenderStock. But people live around Carrie Blake Park every day of the year. They don’t get relocated because of fireworks or concerts. If the noise makes the location unsuitable for program participants, what does that say about the location chosen for the program in the first place?

Just our friends and neighbors?

The article also describes an impressive amount of infrastructure surrounding a program serving just a handful of participants.

According to the story:

OlyCAP staff are on site every evening.

OlyCAP staff return every morning.

A staff member remains on call overnight.

Sequim Police drive by multiple times each night.

Staff and volunteers receive de-escalation training.

Church officials say they’ll do “all we can do” to ensure safety.

Those precautions may be appropriate. But they also raise an obvious question. If the participants pose virtually no public safety concerns, why is this level of staffing, law enforcement attention, overnight availability, and de-escalation training necessary?

“We’ve not really had any problems so far.”

That one word stood out: “Really.”

Either there have been problems, or there haven’t. If there have been minor incidents, what were they? If there have been none, why qualify the statement?

247 Guest Nights

The article reports that the program accumulated 247 guest nights by the end of May. That’s not 247 different people. A “guest night” means one participant staying one night. For example, one person staying 30 nights equals 30 guest nights.

Even so, it raises another question.

The church says four participants have used the program. But how many successfully transitioned into permanent housing? How many left the program? Those numbers provide a much clearer picture than guest nights alone.

“They’ve owned homes but don’t feel safe in them.”

That’s an interesting statement. How many participants fit that description? Is it one? Two? All of them? Without numbers, it’s impossible to know whether that experience is typical or exceptional.

“People will just be using it to sleep.”

The stated purpose of the program is to provide a safe place to rest while participants work with case managers toward permanent housing. That naturally leads to another question.

How much time are participants spending at the site, and what measurable outcomes have been achieved? The public has heard about applications, approvals, and guest nights. Less information has been provided about long-term outcomes.

A Temporary Trial... or the Beginning?

St. Andrew’s in Port Angeles emphasized that this is only a temporary arrangement and that no decision has been made about creating a permanent Safe Parking Program. But church leaders also acknowledged they are evaluating whether the program is a good fit.

If it proves successful, the current discussion about four temporary nights may become a discussion about a permanent program in Port Angeles. That makes today’s questions worth asking now—not after permanent decisions have already been made.

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