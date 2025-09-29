The Criminal Pipeline to Clallam County

Seattle’s revolving door of justice is spilling directly into Clallam County. Within a single day of release, offenders with long criminal histories are arriving here—overburdening our jail, our courts, and our community. How much more can we take?

It was another busy week at the Clallam County Jail. Two men—both with long records and recent releases from jails in the Seattle area—were booked in Port Angeles. Their stories point to a troubling pattern: a pipeline of criminals from King and Snohomish counties is heading straight for Clallam County.

Case One: Steven Ariel Livingston

On Tuesday, Steven Ariel Livingston, age 37, was booked into Clallam County Jail.

Livingston is listed on the sex offender registry as “non-compliant,” with a plea to the public to report his whereabouts if seen.

His history stretches back more than two decades:

2002, Arizona – convicted of sexual conduct with a minor.

2008, Arizona – convicted of failing to register as a sex offender.

2024, Washington – again convicted of failing to register.

And just last month, he was released from Snohomish County Jail, where he served more than two months for failing to register as a sex offender. Three months later, he surfaced here in Clallam County—once again booked into our already strained jail.

Case Two: Yewondwossen Abebe Abeteu

The second case shows the speed and recklessness of this system. Yewondwossen Abebe Abeteu was booked into Clallam County Jail last Friday for criminal trespass. His bail? Just $150.

Where did he come from? Less than 24 hours earlier, he had been released from King County Jail—where his last name was spelled Abetew.

His criminal record includes assault, false reporting, reckless burning, theft, trespass, arson, and felony harassment.

On June 11th, Abetew was released from jail in Lynnwood after a two-week stint for criminal trespass, an order restricting contact violation, and harassment.

One recent incident in Seattle stands out. On May 21, 2025, Abetew was arrested after attempting to steal a cake from a QFC grocery store. When confronted by security staff, he lit papers on fire inside the store, tried to steal another cake, and gave police a false name. He was charged with reckless burning, shoplifting, and false reporting.

Last Thursday morning, King County released him. By 1:55 a.m. Friday, he was arrested in Port Angeles.

Clallam County: The End of the Pipeline

These aren’t isolated cases. Clallam County is becoming a destination for offenders released from jails on the I-5 corridor. Why? The word is out:

Free transportation

Free food and drug paraphernalia

Low-barrier shelters where substance abuse is tolerated

Encampments that continue to proliferate

And now, a nearly $13 million, four-story “luxury” homeless complex that will prioritize permanent housing for those who are “frequently incarcerated.”

Peninsula Behavioral Health’s North View luxury permanent housing complex for the homeless is taking shape in Port Angeles.

The result? Criminals land here almost immediately after release in King or Snohomish Counties—adding pressure to our local jail, our courts, our hospitals, our first responders, our small businesses, and our neighborhoods.

A Question for Our Leaders

Clallam County didn’t create this revolving door. But we’re the ones living with its consequences. As long as Seattle continues releasing offenders back onto the streets—and as long as our own policies keep rolling out the welcome mat—this pipeline will only grow.

The hypocrisy is clear: while leaders claim to prioritize public safety, they fund programs that attract the very people undermining it.

So we must ask—is there an end in sight, or are we simply expected to absorb the failures of Seattle’s broken system?

Leave a comment