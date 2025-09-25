You did it.

Friends and acquaintances have asked me in shock: “How did you collect that many physical signatures?”

I didn’t. You did. Envelopes flooded the mailbox - each page and stamp a testament to your efforts.

Doors knocked on. Truth spoken. Comfort zones demolished.

At last Saturday’s petition drive, passionate community members streamed in, delivering hundreds of signatures and overwhelming words of encouragement to someone they had just met.

You took a small idea and turned it into a movement. Your message is clear: commissioners are accountable to the people they represent. They may have ignored it, but the army you’ve built will make sure they hear it. Change is coming.

And our legion is still growing. Tuesday made that clear. Familiar faces returned, but new voices joined the ranks. From first-time courthouse attendees to those who hadn’t planned to speak, one by one, they stepped to the podium to defend their neighbors.

One resident, who had doubted his ability to speak in public, arrived just in time. Not only did he participate, he spoke twice — with boldness and clarity. Confidence rose from conviction.

While Commissioners Johnson and Ozias expanded their exclusive past and future commitment to the Clallam Conservation District — now totaling $2.625 million — 1,032 opposition voices reverberated in the boardroom. It was an unprecedented event in Clallam County — one that will haunt them for the remainder of their terms.

I have never been more humbled by or proud of my fellow Clallam County citizens than I am right now. Thank you to everyone who stood up and declared your right to true representation. Thank you to all who invested your time and harnessed your talents. I am deeply grateful and am energized for what is yet to come.

Your friend,

Jake Seegers