Moderation, Missing Minutes, and Paying it Forward

A new Port Angeles councilmember tips the balance toward moderation—but the public can’t see how it happened. Meanwhile, climate claims crumble under scrutiny, ratepayers brace for higher bills, and government insiders keep writing their own glowing reviews. Transparency isn’t optional. This week is making that clear.

A Moderate Shift — If You Were There to See It

New Port Angeles City Councilmember Mark Hodgson cast the deciding vote to keep Kate Dexter as mayor, a result that suggests a more moderate council than the one shaped by outgoing councilmember Lindsey Schromen-Wawrin. Navarra Carr was selected as deputy mayor. Substantively, it was a notable shift, and one many residents were waiting to see.

The problem is that most residents never got to see how it happened. Credit goes to Mimi Smith, writing on her Substack, for carefully documenting what went wrong. A failure in the city’s livestream system blocked public access to the first 18 minutes of the meeting—covering Hodgson’s swearing-in, the mayoral nomination, and the actual vote. By the time the public could connect, council was already in public comment.

This wasn’t a minor inconvenience. Washington’s Open Public Meetings Act exists so the public can observe decision-making in real time. When votes happen during an unrecorded and inaccessible portion of a meeting, the public is right to question whether those actions meet the law’s intent—or even its basic requirements.

Things didn’t improve as the meeting went on. City Manager Nathan West acknowledged that the council packet was inaccurate and that previous meeting minutes were incomplete—some duplicated, others missing altogether—preventing approval. At that point, it’s fair to ask how often the city is operating without a complete or accurate public record.

Then there’s attendance. Hodgson missed his first scheduled council meeting (and scheduled swearing-in) on January 6th, citing a work conflict mere hours before the meeting. A public records request shows he worked a normal daytime shift that day as a state trooper, with no overtime. He was off duty at 3:30 p.m., and the council meeting began at 6 p.m.

That raised eyebrows for some residents, particularly since Hodgson also had the poorest attendance record of all 15 members on last year’s Charter Review Commission. Showing up—and being visible—still matters.

Carbon Credits, Political Promotion, and Who Benefits

A recent analysis reported by the Washington Policy Center found that 86 percent of Washington’s claimed climate benefits under the Climate Commitment Act (CCA) are likely overstated or unsubstantiated. That finding cuts directly against the claims used to sell the program to voters and justify its ongoing costs.

Locally, the CCA was actively promoted by Commissioner Mark Ozias, who publicly encouraged residents to vote against repeal. The same position was pushed by the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe, which receives millions in CCA funding.

None of this is illegal. But when those who benefit financially from a program are also among its most vocal defenders, that context should be plainly stated. Public policy debates don’t work when material interests are treated as footnotes—or ignored altogether.

Kelso Pushes Back — Will Clallam Do the Same?

The Kelso City Council unanimously voted to direct its lobbyist to oppose HB 2489, a bill that would require cities to allow camping in public spaces unless they can prove sufficient shelter capacity. Cities that fail to meet the standard could face lawsuits.

There was some debate about adding the issue late to the agenda, but councilmembers ultimately agreed the bill posed a serious threat to local authority. The final motion focused on preserving the flexibility cities have gained through recent court decisions to manage public spaces and protect public safety.

Clallam County and Port Angeles may want to decide soon whether they intend to defend that same discretion—or wait for mandates from Olympia and sort it out in court later.

When Government Writes the News

The Sequim Gazette continues to publish Commissioner Mark Ozias’ monthly column praising county government. The column is not labeled as opinion and does not clearly identify Ozias as a sitting county commissioner, blurring the line between independent reporting and government messaging.

In his latest column, Commissioner Ozias emphasizes the importance of the lodging tax as an investment in tourism. What readers are not told is that his largest campaign donor, the Jamestown Corporation, does not collect or remit this tax. Its 100-room hotel in Blyn contributes nothing, and a 200-room expansion is planned.

At the same time, Jamestown Corporation CEO Ron Allen has advocated for demolishing a direct competitor: the Olympic Inn & Suites in Port Angeles—removing 115 lodging-tax-generating rooms—under the banner of salmon restoration. That’s relevant information. Readers deserve it.

PUD Rate Hikes and the Cost of “Customer Experience”

Clallam PUD customers will see electric rates increase 3.75 percent on April 1, with another increase already approved for 2027. Water rates rise 4.75 percent, and wastewater rates jump 9 percent, continuing a multi-year trend.

The PUD cites infrastructure, staffing, and BPA power costs. But project estimates that swing by as much as $10 million raise a basic question: how confident should ratepayers be in the numbers they’re being shown?

“As for the Port Angeles Operations Center in 2026, just under $2.8 million has been budgeted for design scope...staff estimate it to be between $30 million and $40 million.” — Sequim Gazette

At the same time, the PUD is hiring a “customer experience coordinator” with pay reaching $10,612 per month, or nearly $130,000 a year, in a county where median household income is less than half that. When rates go up and payroll expands, residents don’t need a consultant to see the connection.

Nearly 10% More Pay — Is Anything 10% Better?

Three years ago, Clallam County commissioners earned about $108,000 annually.

Today, they earn over $118,000—nearly a 10 percent increase.

That raise came during years marked by budget deficits, layoffs, and warnings about risks to public safety, election integrity, and public health capacity. Residents were repeatedly told there wasn’t enough money.

So it’s reasonable to ask: are services better? Is accountability stronger? Or has government simply made sure it came out ahead?

Representation—or Advocacy for Special Interests?

Congresswoman Emily Randall has made tribal land and trust legislation a clear priority, aligning herself closely with tribal governments on major land-use decisions affecting the North Olympic Peninsula. That includes not only land-into-trust bills for the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe and the Quinault Indian Nation, but also active coordination with the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe on federal lands and wildlife refuges. Supporters describe this work as restorative and treaty-driven, and those arguments deserve consideration—but they are not the whole story.

What hasn’t been meaningfully discussed in public is that the Jamestown Tribe is working with Randall not just to help manage federal lands, but to move toward ownership and control of them. That includes Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge and Protection Island National Wildlife Refuge. Once land is placed into trust, it is permanently removed from state and local authority. That means no local land-use control, no county oversight, and no meaningful say for the non-tribal residents who live alongside these lands and depend on them too.

At some point, representation requires balance. When a member of Congress repeatedly advances policies that transfer public land and authority to sovereign nations—while everyday constituents learn about it after the fact—it’s fair to ask who is really being represented. Advocating for tribes and honoring treaty obligations does not excuse sidelining the broader public. Constituents in the 6th District deserve to know whether their representative is speaking for them, or for the interests with the most access and influence.

Restore Balance at the Conservation District

The Clallam Conservation District has faced accounting errors, election problems, and the voiding of an elected supervisor position. The board is now accepting applications to fill that interim seat.

This is a real opportunity for residents who value lawful process, moderation, and transparency to step in and help steady the ship.

Apply here. Deadline: February 20, 2026, at 4:00 p.m.

Awareness Is a Civic Skill

Crime Radar allows residents to listen to recent police scanner activity online by ZIP code. One recent call involved a shirtless man armed with a chainsaw and sword at an RV park off Old Deer Park Road.

It’s not about fear. It’s about awareness—another tool for understanding what’s actually happening around us.

Watchdog Community: Accountability That Shows Up

There are readers. There are supporters. And then there’s Christine Winans, who puts CC Watchdog decals on her vehicles—and paid twice so the next supporter could get one free.

Decals are available through Strait Signs for $35 ($50 installed), with discounts for groups. Call 360-683-6655 or email straitsigns@straitfloors.com. Christine hopes you consider paying it forward for the next superfan because accountability doesn’t stay parked.

