Not All Participants Deserve Medals

This week in Sundays with Seegers, county commissioner candidate Jake Seegers takes a hard look at the county’s newly touted “Opioid Gaps Report” and the rush to declare victory on harm reduction. As officials prepare to celebrate declining overdose deaths, Jake examines who funded the report, why it surfaced now, and whether national trends and treatment-first interventions are being miscast as proof that a decade of local policy has worked. From Oregon’s policy reversal to Port Angeles’ Shielding Hope program, the evidence points to a different metric of success: recovery and graduation from addiction—not the endless expansion of addiction services.

Premature Medals for Harm Reduction

At an upcoming joint meeting on March 10, 2026, the Clallam County Board of Health and the Behavioral Health Advisory Board will consider the results of Clallam County Health and Human Services’ (HHS) long-awaited “Opioid Gaps Report.”

With this report, the commissioners, the Clallam County Board of Health (BOH), and HHS appear poised to trumpet recent declines in overdose deaths as proof that more than a decade of harm-reduction policies are working — something officials have been quick to do in the past.

After an unexpected drop in overdose deaths in 2024, Commissioner Ozias penned an op-ed for an April 2025 issue of the Sequim Gazette:

“While we don’t yet have causational data, and while there are certainly multiple reasons we’re seeing improvement, last year Clallam County realized a 33% reduction in overdose deaths as compared to 2023. We see a clear trend line correlating the number of visits to the Harm Reduction Health Center, which has been increasing each quarter since it opened, and the reduction in overdose deaths.”

Who Funded the Report — and Why It Matters

The funding and source of the Gaps Report deserve scrutiny.

On September 30, 2025, the Clallam County Commissioners — despite public comments of opposition — unanimously approved $25,000 in funding for HHS to study the efficacy of its own programs.

Action Taken: Commissioner Mark Ozias motioned to approve, Commissioner Mike French seconded, motion carried.

Funded by Opioid Settlement Funds, which support a wide range of uses, including housing, prevention, treatment, and education, the report’s results will inform future funding allocations for HHS’s harm-reduction efforts.

The timing and sudden urgency of this report are notable. They follow the elimination of federal funding for drug-use supplies and coincide with an unexpected decline in overdose deaths in Clallam County — running counter to prior projections and the long-standing upward trend.

Commissioner Ozias clarified the intent of the study during an October 21 Board of Health meeting, stating it will:

“…inform whether we want to continue with the harm reduction effort as it has been, whether we want to double down on it based on what we learn, or whether we want to consider alternatives…”

But what the commissioners want is made clear by their actions.

The commissioners agreed to backfill the loss of federal funding for the Harm Reduction Health Center’s drug-use supplies by allocating $50,000 for July–December 2025 and an additional $50,000 for January–June 2026, even though life-saving naloxone remains fully covered by federal programs.

In July 2025, a sweeping federal order prohibited the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) from issuing grants to programs that “fail to achieve adequate outcomes,” explicitly targeting “harm reduction” and “safe consumption” programs.

Additionally, a March 10, 2025 draft letter from the commissioners to the state legislature pleads for the continuation of Foundational Public Health Services (FPHS) funding in the wake of federal cuts. Although the draft was tabled pending further clarity from Olympia, it clearly states the commissioners’ position that harm reduction is responsible for the 2024 decline in Clallam County overdose deaths:

“One of the most impactful successes has been the significant reduction in overdose deaths, a result of our harm reduction program.”

HHS’s internally generated Gaps Report appears designed to provide the “causational data” needed to confirm what commissioners have already concluded: that increased harm-reduction participation is responsible for the recent decline in overdose deaths.

The Decline — and the Broader Context

According to the Clallam County Coroner’s Office, there were 24 confirmed overdose fatalities in 2025 and one pending probable drug-related death. This marks the second consecutive annual decline. Fatal overdoses dropped from approximately 46 in 2023 to 33 in 2024, and that downward trend continued in 2025.

A public records request to the Port Angeles Fire Department shows that 9-1-1 overdose responses are also declining over the same three-year period.

Yet the longer-term correlation with harm reduction is difficult to ignore:

Overdose deaths in Clallam County have increased by over 400% since 2018.

Opioid-related ER visits are up 47% since 2019, while population growth only increased 2%.

ER visits rose another 7% in 2024.

As Clallam’s harm-reduction footprint expanded, so did drug activity, overdoses, and drug-related emergency visits.

Following National Trends

While county leaders may credit harm-reduction policies for recent declines, Clallam is tracking a nationwide trend.

The CDC reports that U.S. overdose deaths dropped by 27% in 2024, followed by a further provisional decline of 23.3% for the 12-month period ending August 2025.

Notably, Oregon’s overdose deaths fell even faster than the national average during this same period.

What Happened in Oregon?

In November 2020, Oregon became the first state to decriminalize drug possession after voters approved Measure 110. The measure was written by the Drug Policy Alliance, a New York-based advocacy group that spent $4 million on the “yes” campaign.

Harm-reduction supporters praised the move. Haven Wheelock, a harm-reduction specialist at Outside In, said:

“It takes a lot of courage to try something new, and I’m really proud of our state. I’m excited to be a model for other places to show that we don’t have to harm people for being sick.”

But Oregon’s gamble was followed by a 142% increase in annualized overdose deaths — from 787 to 1,907 at the peak in March 2024, according to the CDC.

During the same period, nationwide reported overdose deaths rose only 22% from 91,200 to an earlier peak of 111,466 in June 2023.

Following an explosion in open drug use and overdose deaths, Oregon’s legislature passed House Bill 4002 in March 2024, recriminalizing drug possession and deemphasizing harm reduction in favor of treatment and enrollment expectations.

Oregon’s reported overdose deaths then dropped by over 41% from March 2024 to August 2025.

The Port Angeles Pivot

Locally, the Port Angeles Fire Department launched Operation Shielding Hope in March 2024, with a $350,000 grant from the University of Washington in June.

Port Angeles accounts for approximately 70% of county overdoses, according to HHS.

Shielding Hope’s model is fundamentally different from traditional harm-reduction approaches. Rather than distributing supplies or facilitating “safer” drug use, it uses the critical moment after an overdose to guide individuals toward treatment and recovery.

Community paramedics respond after overdoses, stabilize patients, and build trust.

Before this program, 60% of overdose survivors refused help.

Under Shielding Hope:

78% of overdose survivors engaged with services.

Clallam County overdose deaths dropped by nearly 50%.

The timing and correlation between treatment-focused interventions and better-than-average overdose declines in both Oregon and Clallam County are difficult to ignore.

Measuring the Right Outcomes

Preventing overdose deaths matters — but it should not be the end goal.

A system that celebrates delaying death without providing a clear expectation of recovery is a broken system.

The commissioners, Health Director Allison Berry, and HHS leaders have highlighted rising participant encounters as evidence of success. Monthly encounters at the Harm Reduction Health Center have grown from 212 (2023) to 508 (2024) to 974 (2025).

They define success through inputs rather than outcomes — by tracking rising encounter counts, expanded distribution of drug-use supplies, MAT enrollments, and Suboxone prescriptions.

But if success is defined by the growth of addicted patients, harm-reduction participants, and drug use supplies distributed, those are the numbers that will continue to grow.

Instead, success should be measured by what Clallam County actually needs: graduates from addiction into sobriety.

Celebrating Graduation

Last year, Clallam County Watchdog interviewed Chelsea Jones, a young mother who escaped addiction after years of living in the woods. When she hit rock bottom and her daughter was taken from her, she reached out to a trusted professional who helped facilitate Chelsea’s path to sobriety.

In a recent Facebook post, Chelsea celebrated the one-year anniversary of her graduation from a five-month inpatient treatment program.

These are the outcomes Clallam County should be measuring.

Effective solutions to substance abuse should eventually reduce the need for these programs — not accelerate their growth.

As the March 10 report is reviewed, leaders should remember this: harm reduction has had more than a decade to deliver lasting results — its failure does not warrant a participation medal.

What our community needs now are safe, clean streets; healthy storefronts; and forests and streams that invite economic investment and family life. Those outcomes come from programs that set clear expectations, prioritize treatment, and define success as freedom from addiction—not the continual expansion of addiction services.

What can you do?

The March 10 joint meeting is not the end of this conversation—it’s where public accountability should begin. If you believe Clallam County should measure success by recovery, treatment completion, and graduation from addiction, not simply by rising encounter counts, now is the time to speak up.

1. Contact the Board of Commissioners

The most effective way to reach all three commissioners is by emailing the Clerk of the Board at loni.gores@clallamcountywa.gov.

Consider asking:

What outcome-based metrics will be used to evaluate harm-reduction programs?

How many participants are entering and completing treatment , not just cycling through encounters?

Why internally funded reports are being used to justify continued expansion rather than independent evaluation.

2. Contact the County’s Public Health Officer

Dr. Allison Berry, Clallam County’s Public Health Officer, plays a central role in shaping policy recommendations and defining what “success” looks like in public health.

Email Dr. Allison Berry: allison.berry@ClallamCountyWA.gov

You may wish to ask:

Whether HHS tracks treatment completion, sobriety duration, or recovery outcomes

How national trends and treatment-first programs like Shielding Hope are being weighed against local harm-reduction assumptions

Why are declining overdose deaths being attributed to harm reduction when broader data suggest other factors are at work

3. Attend or Watch the March 10 Meeting

The Opioid Gaps Report will be discussed at the joint meeting of the Clallam County Board of Health and the Behavioral Health Advisory Board on March 10, 2026.

Recovery is not a slogan. It is an outcome. And outcomes only improve when the public stays engaged.

Leave a comment

Last week, Jake Seegers asked readers whether they support shifting trust forestlands toward carbon credits and ecosystem services rather than traditional timber harvesting. Of 174 votes:

87% said, “No, timber and jobs are too critical.”

10% said, “For added revenue, not replacement.”

3% said, “Yes, climate change is a priortiy”

Editor’s Note: CC Watchdog editor Jeff Tozzer also serves as campaign manager for Jake Seegers during his run for Clallam County Commissioner, District 3. Learn more at www.JakeSeegers.com.