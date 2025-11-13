California Sex Offender Finds “Second Chance” in Clallam County

Some readers have said that CC Watchdog is cherry-picking when we point out the steady stream of out-of-town offenders flooding our local jails. So we’re digging deeper—one case at a time—to ask the question: How many out-of-state criminals does it take before Clallam County admits there’s a problem?

The Case of Labran Kourtney Mohammed

Labran Kourtney Mohammed, age 39, was booked into the Clallam County Jail on Tuesday for possession of a controlled substance and a failure-to-appear warrant.

Mohammed is listed as a Level II sex offender, meaning he’s considered to pose a moderate risk of re-offending.

His listed address? Bell Hill in Sequim.

His criminal history? California.

In 2016, Mohammed was convicted of indecent exposure in Los Angeles County—not in Washington.

A Troubled Past, Moved North

In a chat transcript found on a legal advice forum, a person identifying as Mohammed’s family member described how he moved to Clallam County last summer, shortly after completing parole in California.

“My son Labran Mohammed just moved to Clallam County in mid-June,” the message reads. “He was arrested for an indecent exposure rap from Los Angeles County in 2016... He recently got off parole in February 2024.”

The person went on to describe Mohammed’s struggles with addiction, PTSD, ADHD, and autism, claiming California parole officers told him he wouldn’t need to register once his parole ended.

But upon arriving in Washington, Mohammed allegedly faced new charges, including kidnapping, and confusion surrounding his registration status.

From Sequim to Port Angeles: A Pattern of Escalation

After his picture appeared on the Clallam County Offenders Facebook page, locals recognized him immediately:

These aren’t isolated incidents.

Mohammed has cycled through the Clallam County Jail repeatedly these past 13 months—he was booked in October of last year for criminal trespass at the Red Lion.

Booked in March for an assault at the Salvation Army.

And booked in August for failure to appear.

Now he’s back in jail, less than three months later.

A System That Enables, Not Rehabilitates

Despite a clear pattern of addiction, violence, and public disturbance, Clallam County continues to treat offenders like Mohammed as if they’re simply misunderstood.

He’s now one more “frequent flyer”—a revolving-door offender draining taxpayer resources while benefiting from a system that provides free meth pipes and crack pipe cleaning kits instead of accountability.

“How many will it take?” That’s the question CC Watchdog will keep asking.

The Bigger Picture

Clallam County’s leaders can’t keep pretending that these are isolated cases or that “compassion” means ignoring consequences.

We’re not cherry-picking. We’re counting.

And until local officials admit that our policies are attracting offenders from other states, we’ll keep exposing every one of them.

Because sooner or later, one of these “frequent flyers” will do more than waste resources—they’ll hurt someone who didn’t deserve it.

On May 8th, 2025, Labran Mohammed was awarded a certificate of completion for taking the “first step toward a new beginning” by American Behavioral Health Systems in Port Angeles.