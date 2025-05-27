Another victim steps forward

A young girl comes forward with chilling details about her year-long relationship with Aaron Fisher—the same man accused in the fatal assault of Richard Madeo. Her story reveals alleged abuse, drug use, and grooming, all while law enforcement stood by despite repeated warnings from her family. As questions grow about a missing woman and a community’s failure to act, this investigation exposes a justice system more focused on comfort for offenders than protection for victims.

Earlier this month, Richard Madeo—a Sequim-area resident with mobility issues—died following an alleged assault near the Safeway gas station. The man accused of this fatal attack is Aaron Fisher, a name that should be familiar to local law enforcement. Public records show Fisher has had dozens of run-ins with the law spanning several years. His lengthy criminal history raises an obvious question: Why was he still on the streets?

Aaron Fisher appears in a Clallam County courtroom days after allegedly assaulting Richard Madeo, just hours before his release.

Now, another troubling layer has emerged.

CC Watchdog interviewed a young woman—whom we’ll refer to as “Bella”—who says she dated Aaron Fisher for nearly a year. She ended the relationship last month. Bella believed Fisher was 31, as he claimed, but later learned he was actually 36 after reading court documents. Bella was 13 when they began dating.

The relationship began when Fisher added her on Snapchat, 11 months ago. They met in person for the first time at the McDonald’s in Port Angeles. He then took her to a forested area near a beach. Bella said that although he initially seemed “a little odd,” she became more comfortable after about 10 minutes. That comfort quickly turned to fear. On that first meeting, Fisher tried to convince Bella to engage in sexual acts.

Bella described a disturbing pattern of behavior that included Fisher smoking meth in enclosed spaces with her present. “It was a little disturbing because he was smoking right next to me,” she said, describing an encounter in a car parked off Woods Road in Blyn, windows covered with blankets. He also drank alcohol and smoked marijuana regularly when they were together. He later moved from Seattle to Port Townsend—she says, to be closer to her.

Bella described Fisher as secretive about his personal life, revealing only that he disliked his stepmother and was the only Black child in his family. He allegedly made inappropriate comments about Bella’s younger sister, who is 12, and attempted to connect with other underage girls via social media. A friend of Bella’s, age 14, shared screenshots showing Fisher trying to arrange a meeting—though that encounter never happened.

In this text exchange, Bella is “me” and Aaron replaces the letter “A” with the spade symbol. Aaron is “♠️♠️ron.”

The relationship, according to Bella, included physical abuse. “Because I refused to do sexual things with him,” she said, Fisher would scream, grab her by the jacket, and shove her. She reports that he showed no interest in getting help for his drug use.

A longtime friend of Fisher’s warned Bella about his violent behavior.

Bella broke up with Fisher at the end of April. She had no contact with him at the time of the fatal incident involving Richard Madeo.

Rumors and a missing woman

Bella said she has heard rumors connecting Fisher to the disappearance of 27-year-old Marley Zimmerman, who has been missing since January 20. Marley’s family says she left her Port Angeles home at 2:00 a.m., wearing all black and carrying a green or tan backpack. Her phone has been off since, and her family is offering a $2,000 reward for information.

A picture of Marley Zimmerman from KONP Radio .

“Bella” said she has heard Fisher’s name mentioned by multiple people in connection with Marley’s disappearance, including individuals who are friends with him. However, she acknowledges that she has no direct evidence linking him to the case.

Silence from authorities

Bella tried to warn Port Townsend residents about Fisher.

Bella and her mother have repeatedly tried to contact law enforcement. “I’ve emailed every single—I’ve emailed the Chief, the head of Port Angeles, every single email that I could find for the Port Angeles Police Department, and I’ve never got an email back and it’s been since May 22nd,” said Bella. Port Townsend police have at least acknowledged her messages and are reportedly aware of Fisher’s drug use.

Bella’s mother reported the inappropriate relationship to police nearly a year ago, including Fisher’s phone number and screenshots of disturbing messages. She said the report was sent to a detective and included evidence that Fisher was using an alias, “Dave.” She also provided proof that he was attempting to lure other young girls.

“I have yet to have any calls back,” Bella’s mother said.

She indicated that there is additional information not being publicly shared, including physical evidence and further indications that Fisher attempted to lure other underage girls. She expressed deep frustration with what she sees as a lack of urgency from law enforcement. “I don’t know or understand why the heck he’s being so protected. His family has ties with the City and so forth, but that is no excuse.”

A broken compass

It’s hard not to ask difficult questions about priorities in Clallam County.

While our community funds a poet laureate and Clallam County commissioners explore a new tax to bring drama and art therapy into the jail system, victims like Bella and the family of Richard Madeo are left wondering why alleged predators remain free. We provide pizza and harm-reduction kits—including free needles, meth pipes, and crack pipe cleaning kits—to individuals actively using drugs. We build air-conditioned apartment units with dog-washing stations and water views for the homeless—no requirement for sobriety, and priority given to the recently incarcerated.

Meanwhile, a 13-year-old girl was left to navigate an abusive, exploitative relationship with a grown man. Her mother rang every alarm she could. Law enforcement failed to respond. And now, a man is dead. Another woman is missing.

Bella offered a warning to girls her age: “Don’t hang out with older people. Get to know someone before you hang out with them, to be safe. Use a little bit of common sense.”

Her mother added: “You think, ‘that’s never going to happen to you.’ You’re a good parent, you do your best—but it doesn’t matter. It’s so easy for them to access the children these days through social media and online games. They’ve gotten so smart about it.”

“It doesn’t make me a bad parent. It doesn’t make her a bad person. The times that are hard are the times you need to be there for them the most.”

What does it say about a county where it’s easier to find a crack pipe than a conviction?

Where is the accountability?

Leave a comment