The Seal Street Park problem

In 2023, Sequim officials promised action to protect downtown businesses from crime and public disorder around Seal Street Park. Two years later, a local women’s support group is pleading for basic safety—while the City Council chooses to honor birds instead. This week’s Flashback Friday looks at what was said, what’s been ignored, and why vulnerable women are being pushed aside in downtown Sequim.

In March 2023, Sequim city officials publicly acknowledged the growing problems at Seal Street Park and downtown businesses. Police Chief Sheri Crain assured residents and merchants that they were taking the situation seriously. “We’re not going to turn into Seattle,” she said. “I want you to call every day.”

More than two years later, one group of women has been calling—literally and figuratively—but still hasn’t been heard.

During public testimony on July 14, 2025, Katie, a representative of the Women’s Resiliency Group, spoke to the Sequim City Council about their ongoing safety concerns near the Ramen Shop where their confidential women’s support group meets every Monday night. The group includes women recovering from abuse, trafficking, illness, poverty, and domestic violence. The location is ideal—neutral, accessible by bus, and a safe haven. Or at least it was.

“We’ve had frightening experiences on numerous occasions with these campers,” Katie told the council, referencing the group of men who frequently live and loiter in Seal Street Park. “They have urinated and defecated on the stoop,” attempted to enter through locked doors, and verbally abused the women during their meetings. Some group members are afraid to return. Others never come back at all.

The women have witnessed drug dealing—often involving minors—called the police, and requested simple, reasonable steps from the city: signage stating “No smoking, vaping, drug use, camping, storage of personal possessions in the park,” and regular patrols to keep the area safe. Businesses nearby have voiced support.

Seal Street Park is just a one-minute walk from the Sequim Police Department.

Katie was clear: “We have great sympathy and empathy for the homeless. However, we are also aware that these particular people who gather there have not been willing to take advantage of the support offered to them.”

One floor above the park, Calvary Chapel Sequim—home of the Soup in the Alley program—has offered jobs, housing, and support. All declined, according to Katie.

Two weeks later, another woman returned to speak. Annie, a survivor of addiction and trafficking who helps lead the support group, reiterated the plea.

“I personally feel threatened, and I know a lot of the guys who live down there,” she said. “Last Monday, they were smoking joints right outside the shop.” She said it seemed the men "have, in fact, more rights in downtown Sequim than vulnerable women."

She doesn’t allow her own daughter to visit downtown anymore.

Instead of responding to this testimony, the Sequim City Council read a proclamation honoring birds.

Yes—birds.

The “Community Wildlife Habitat Designation” recognition celebrated the Audubon Society and emphasized that “birds require the same natural resources we humans do… Where birds thrive, people can thrive also.”

Apparently, not if you're a woman in recovery trying to meet safely downtown.

Wildlife proclamations are fine. But when they take the place of public safety, something is out of balance. When City Hall can congratulate birds while ignoring a group of local women pleading for protection from verbal abuse, public defecation, and drug activity outside their meeting place, it suggests a profound failure of priorities.

The City's own police department once held meetings with merchants to address these very concerns. In 2023, officers said these issues would be taken seriously. That support seems to have vanished when it came to a group of women quietly doing the hard work of recovery and resilience in a ramen shop every Monday night.

As Annie put it, “Are we really helping people when we enable them to engage in a destructive lifestyle where drug use is easy and they have a lovely living room at the citizens’ expense?”

The question remains: does Sequim’s City Council believe birds deserve a cleaner, safer environment than women healing from trauma?

Leave a comment

These are Google Street View’s images of Seal Street Park.