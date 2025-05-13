Clallam County Watchdog

Emily Evans
8h

Jeff, thank you so much for writing about this. Rich was a kind, wonderful person who didn't deserve what happened to him. He certainly doesn't deserve to have what happened to him swept under the rug.

Denise Lapio
9h

Since this crime happened in Sequim, Mayor Janisse can hold a press conference to address the violence, answer questions, and help reassure the public. But he won't. Ron Allen makes front page news for being honored - the very same person who secured the MAT clinic in Sequim. And now anyone with the name Fisher is above the law. All sponsors need to pull out of KONP. Thank you, Jeff, for reporting on a very serious crime and the lack of justice for the victim and his family. We'll be praying for them.

5 replies by Jeff Tozzer and others
