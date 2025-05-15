Clallam County Watchdog

Clallam County Watchdog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Teri Vanzant's avatar
Teri Vanzant
12h

This is heartbreaking. First, and foremost, is that the family and friends of Richard Madeo be given our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy during this tragic time. The fact that a media personality, long known to this community, has said and done nothing to show respect to the family by, at the very least, acknowledging his son's role in this speaks volumes. The fact that Sequim PD, who are paid to protect the citizens in that community said nothing in light of what happened...at the very least the assault of a 70-year-old man, even before those injuries led to his death...is so far beyond suspect that it is appalling. The legal system for that entire state is absolute garbage and for those willing to sit back and watch it unfold without uttering a sound, know that this only gets worse. Your silence is complicit and you're on the edge of a very steep cliff.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Melissa Madeo Sizemore's avatar
Melissa Madeo Sizemore
11h

Thank you, thank you so much for all your hard work to bring this to light. My uncle was a special man and I want everyone to know just what a travesty of justice this is. Fisher should be locked up and the key thrown away so he can never harm anyone else ever again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jeff Tozzer and others
109 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Tozzer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture