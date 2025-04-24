Clallam County Watchdog

Greg O.
8h

Do i have to say it louder ?? It is time to recall Ozias. He is a crook who is not doing his job. He only represents the tribe and his wallet.

Eric Fehrmann
7h

I have a secret, it's none of your business, but I'll share it anyway. WE THE PEOPLE, the ones who hired (elected) you and you have sworn to engage with and implement our interpreted desires, are asking questions and deserve answers. Commissioner Ozias seems to actually resent anyone questioning his actions. I suggest Mr. Ozias write a letter of apology to the citizens of Clallam County and have it read at the next Clallam County Commissioners meeting, and that it be read into the record immediately prior to his resignation letter.

