As Clallam County explores tribal co-management of its parks, questions arise about transparency, political influence, and the future of public lands. With growing financial requests and commercial interests tied to sovereign partnerships, how will these changes impact local governance and environmental stewardship?

Commissioner Mark Ozias attended a recent conference in Washington, D.C., which he described as "relatively interesting." However, he acknowledged that the event was less useful than in previous years due to "the change in federal administration and the general level of chaos."

According to Ozias, who has refused to engage in two-way dialogue with constituents since October, the disorder largely stemmed from a lack of participation from federal agencies and political appointees. Despite this, he attended several breakout sessions, including one titled "Tribal Policy 101: Past, Present, and Future of County and Tribal Relations," which he found particularly interesting.

“Some of the strategies that were discussed included some descriptions of co-management arrangements that counties have entered into specifically around the management of county parks,” Ozias noted. He explained that counties across the country are increasingly partnering with local tribal governments to co-manage parks, citing Sonoma County, California as a potential model for Clallam County.

For the first time, Ozias publicly revealed that Clallam County was exploring similar co-management agreements for its own parks.

Tribal co-management and the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge

Co-management of parks has been a topic of local discussion since the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe assumed management of the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge—known locally as "The Spit." This transition brought about significant changes, including permission for the Tribe to establish a 50-acre commercial, non-native oyster farming operation within the refuge.

In May 2024, Tribal Chairman Ron Allen formally requested $1 million in federal funding for co-management and co-stewardship initiatives. In his request, Allen emphasized the Tribe’s historical, cultural, and spiritual ties to the land, stating:

“Our Tribe has a strong interest in ensuring the health and vitality of the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge (DNWR) ecosystems and request a Federal investment of one million dollars for Jamestown to properly assume and administer our shared mission and goals and to begin to address a range of critical services. The Tribe’s ability to undertake this co-management role is unquestioned and is evidenced by the primary role the Tribe has and continues to play in habitat preservation, conservation, and environmental stewardship of our ancestral homelands, traditional waterways and resources.”

Despite the general public being largely unaware that the refuge would be managed by a sovereign nation, the Tribe appeared confident in the approval of the arrangement. By June 5, just one month after the request, the Tribe had already begun hiring a park ranger and visitor services manager for the refuge.

This year, Allen requested an additional $1.14 million in federal funding, again citing the Tribe’s deep-rooted connections to the land and its commitment to environmental stewardship

However, Allen’s request did not mention the nearly 1,000 signatures on a petition urging federal officials to halt the transfer to the Tribe. Nor did Allen address the commercial oyster farming operation or its potential ecological impacts on eelgrass beds, wildlife, and migratory bird populations. Additionally, it failed to consider the historical context of Dungeness Spit, including an 1868 massacre in which members of the Jamestown Tribe reportedly murdered 17 Tsimshian tribal members and stole approximately $500 in gold coins.

Changes under tribal management

According to the Jamestown Tribe’s March staff newsletter, new management at the refuge has ambitious plans. In an article by Mike Dashiell—former Sequim Gazette editor and current Tribe Communications Specialist—new Refuge Manager Fawn Wagner outlined several planned initiatives, including:

Enhancing signage and educational materials to reflect a stronger Tribal narrative.

Updating current signage to include S’Klallam names alongside English and scientific names.

Adding S’Klallam place names to help visitors understand the cultural significance of the area.

Considering the installation of a welcome pole at the refuge entrance.

Political and economic implications

The broader implications of these developments raise concerns about the intersection of politics, economics, and governance in Clallam County. With an economically depressed county struggling to maintain basic infrastructure, the growing presence of sovereign lands has had significant financial impacts.

Imagine a county forced to tighten its budget as its tax base shrinks due to the expansion of sovereign lands. Now, imagine if a politician, whose campaign was heavily funded by the leadership of that sovereign nation, made key financial decisions impacting the county’s future. From delaying infrastructure projects—driving up costs by millions—to diverting funds to initiatives like adding Braille signage to bathrooms, each decision moves the county further toward insolvency.

Then, when the county announces that its park system is next on the chopping block, that same politician proposes a solution: his top campaign donor—the Tribe—could step in to co-manage the parks, provided they are allowed to rebrand them with a Tribal narrative and exploit their resources.

The intersection of governance, campaign financing, and land management raises a key question: Will co-management enhance stewardship and responsible governance, or weaken public access and financial stability? The answer depends on the vigilance of Clallam County’s citizens. Only through scrutiny and civic engagement can they ensure parks remain protected, accessible, and managed with integrity.

All three County Commissioners can be reached by emailing the Clerk of the Board at loni.gores@clallamcountywa.gov.