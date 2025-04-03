Residents are being shut out of public discussions while their commissioners push a tax hike without a vote. Commissioner Mark Ozias refuses to engage in open forums, dodging direct questions from constituents. Meanwhile, selective town halls with high ticket prices and pre-screened questions are deemed acceptable forms of “public engagement.”

“When will you finally meet with the Tribe, as you promised, and have the public discussion that should have happened months ago?”

That was the question posed during public comment at Tuesday’s commissioner meeting. I had 90 seconds left of my three-minute speaking time. The question was directed at Commissioner Mark Ozias, referencing his statement in January that the Jamestown Tribe would attend a Monday work session in the first quarter of 2025 to discuss their tax contributions to the community.

Commissioner Ozias remained silent for the entire minute and a half.

After the meeting, Ozias left the dais to speak with a proponent of the Culture and Arts tax hike. Seeing that he was answering questions, I waited my turn. When their conversation ended, Ozias turned and walked towards the restricted area where only staff, commissioners, and their spouses are allowed.

“Mark, I want to stand and get my question answered,” I called out as he retreated to his office.

“Yeah, I have nothing to say to you, Jeff. Thank you.”

“How do I get my questions answered?”

“Well, gosh, I don’t know. You’ll have to figure that out all by yourself, but it’s not going to be from me.”

County Administrator Todd Mielke said he was unaware of any plans for a meeting in the first quarter with the Jamestown Tribe to discuss tax contributions.

A pattern of evasion

Last year, Ozias instructed citizens to schedule meetings through the Clerk of the Board to get their questions answered. Four of us did just that and were surprised when County Administrator Todd Mielke joined the meeting with Commissioner Ozias, answering most of the questions on Ozias’ behalf. Once Mielke left, Ozias engaged directly and generously gave us an additional 45 minutes of his time.

When asked last year about meaningful two-way dialogue, Ozias dismissed the idea that a significant number of constituents felt unheard. When confronted about his refusal to attend last year’s “People’s Forum” in his district—a forum attended by 80 concerned residents—his reasoning was revealing:

“I will not participate in a public forum that you, or any other citizen arranges,” Ozias stated.

I had been a panelist at the forum, alongside two commissioners, the Director of Community Development, a representative from the Tribe, and a community activist.

Ozias elaborated: “If there is a service club, if there’s a League of Women Voters Forum, if there is a Chamber event, but an unmoderated forum, especially one that’s organized by someone who has shown regular history of, at a minimum, misrepresenting—.”

“Is this me?” I interrupted.

“Yes, I have no interest in doing that,” Ozias confirmed.

When I clarified that I hadn’t organized the event, his stance remained unchanged. “What you’re looking for is a public forum that I’m not interested in pursuing.”

Selective public engagement

There’s a stark contrast in the types of public engagement Ozias supports.

The Chambers of Commerce “Budget Town Halls” last fall charged attendees—$30 per person in Port Angeles, $10 in Sequim—just to participate.

The League of Women Voters’ forums require participants to submit questions in advance, which are curated by the League, allowing for prepared, scripted responses.

The People’s Forum, on the other hand, is open-mic. Constituents ask direct, unfiltered questions, and community leaders respond on the spot—no curation, no pre-approved answers.

Two of these formats have “gatekeepers.” One does not. It’s clear which one Ozias prefers to avoid.

Double standards on public input

Commissioner Mike French campaigned on promising “robust public engagement” and claims he supports public forums. However, French explained in an email that he “cannot recommend devoting County resources to scheduling, hosting, and staffing such an event.”

Commissioner Randy Johnson, during his campaign, strongly supported town halls with Q&A. Now, after securing his third term, he has backed away from that promise. Johnson has offered to meet one-on-one with constituents to discuss budget issues, but is unavailable for at least a month.

When the county spent $369,000 on a contract with Cascadia Consulting Group (which commissioners later denied and then claimed they forgot), it came with the promise of “robust public engagement.” The result? A sparsely circulated survey on the County website asking about the Hazard Mitigation Plan and an invite-only, private event held on sovereign land to “help shape” the Comprehensive Plan.

Taxation without representation?

Now, Commissioners Ozias and French want to pass a Culture and Arts tax hike without a public vote. They claim they support public engagement—just not when it involves actual voting, meeting with residents, answering questions, or responding to emails.

At the end of this month, Clallam County residents will pay the first installment of their property taxes—taxes that fund county services, including the commissioners’ $108,695 annual salaries.

Some special interests, sovereign nations, and select constituents enjoy direct representation from our elected officials. Meanwhile, others are dismissed and told to “figure it out.” Commissioners claim they want input—just not the kind that allows real-time accountability.

As property tax bills come due, taxpayers are left wondering: Are we now facing taxation without representation?

“One core belief I have as an elected official is that local government only works when citizens participate. It troubles me greatly to think that so many feel they have been left out of the process.” — Commissioner Mark Ozias, Facebook, August 2019.

If you’d like to find out whether you are still represented by your elected officials, you can reach all three commissioners by emailing the Clerk of the Board at loni.gores@clallamcountywa.gov. You can also email commissioners individually at mark.ozias@clallamcountywa.gov, mike.french@clallamcountywa.gov, and randy.johnson@clallamcountywa.gov.